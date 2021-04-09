MINAS MORGUL (Pagan Death Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Heimkehr qui sortira le 23 avril via Trollzorn Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Prolog: Sturm aus Ost
2. Heimkehr
3. Niedergang
4. Stein um Stein
5. Teufel
6. Weltenfall
7. Totenschiff
8. V. F.
9. Dein Erwachen
10. Epilog: Tiefe Narben
C'est aujourd'hui que sort sur Osmose Productions Goat Of Mendes, nouveau EP d'IMPALED NAZARENE (Black Metal, Finlande). Ce dernier est disponible en vinyle (plusieurs options colorées) et sous forme numérique. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Goat Of Mendes (Single Version)
02. The Horny And The Horned (2021)
SLICE OF SORROW (Melodic Death Metal, Russie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Bath of Eternal Youth" figurant sur son nouvel album Egothrone dont la sortie est programmée pour le 30 avril sur Metal Carnival Records.
BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Rite of the Goat" extrait de son nouvel album Beyond the Help of Prayers à venir le 30 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner
2. The Blackest Of Omens
3. The Rite Of The Goat
4. Summon The Evil Lords
5. At Our Master's Behest
6. Malicious...Seditious
7. Regret Every Breath
8. Die On Monday
9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers
