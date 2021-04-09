»

(Lien direct) BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Rite of the Goat" extrait de son nouvel album Beyond the Help of Prayers à venir le 30 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner

2. The Blackest Of Omens

3. The Rite Of The Goat

4. Summon The Evil Lords

5. At Our Master's Behest

6. Malicious...Seditious

7. Regret Every Breath

8. Die On Monday

9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers



