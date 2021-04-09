chargement...

Les news du 9 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 9 Avril 2021 Impaled Nazarene - Slice of Sorrow - Odeum Deus - Bloodbeat - Bunker 66
»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui que sort sur Osmose Productions Goat Of Mendes, nouveau EP d'IMPALED NAZARENE (Black Metal, Finlande). Ce dernier est disponible en vinyle (plusieurs options colorées) et sous forme numérique. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Goat Of Mendes (Single Version)
02. The Horny And The Horned (2021)

»
(Lien direct)
SLICE OF SORROW (Melodic Death Metal, Russie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Bath of Eternal Youth" figurant sur son nouvel album Egothrone dont la sortie est programmée pour le 30 avril sur Metal Carnival Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ODEUM DEUS (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Ancient Roots All Knowing" issu de son nouveau disque Brutal Slaughter prévu le 21 mai chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODBEAT (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Rigor Mortis" tiré de son nouvel opus Process of Extinction qui sort le 18 juin via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Creative Murder
2. Beyond the Skeletons
3. Pulse
4. No Control
5. Permanent Shadows
6. Intention to Kill
7. Rigor Mortis
8. Slow Decompose

»
(Lien direct)
BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Rite of the Goat" extrait de son nouvel album Beyond the Help of Prayers à venir le 30 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner
2. The Blackest Of Omens
3. The Rite Of The Goat
4. Summon The Evil Lords
5. At Our Master's Behest
6. Malicious...Seditious
7. Regret Every Breath
8. Die On Monday
9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
9 Avril 2021

