»

(Lien direct) MEPHITIC GRAVE (Death Metal, Hongrie) sortira son premier album le 7 mai prochain via Carbonized Records (cassette), My Dark Desires Records et Nihil Productions (CD). Celui-ci aura pour titre Into The Atrium Of Inhuman Morbidity. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Chthonicon" :



01. Entering The Atrium / The Gatekeeper

02. Chthonicon

03. The Vaults Of Strangling Fear

04. Withering Aeons

05. Straight Into Dead Madness

06. The Other Side Of Midnight

07. Anatomy Of Madness

08. Cosmic Prey



<a href="https://carbonizedrecords.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-atrium-of-inhuman-morbidity">Into the Atrium of Inhuman Morbidity by Mephitic Grave</a>