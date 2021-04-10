Les news du 10 Avril 2021
|MEPHITIC GRAVE (Death Metal, Hongrie) sortira son premier album le 7 mai prochain via Carbonized Records (cassette), My Dark Desires Records et Nihil Productions (CD). Celui-ci aura pour titre Into The Atrium Of Inhuman Morbidity. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Chthonicon" :
01. Entering The Atrium / The Gatekeeper
02. Chthonicon
03. The Vaults Of Strangling Fear
04. Withering Aeons
05. Straight Into Dead Madness
06. The Other Side Of Midnight
07. Anatomy Of Madness
08. Cosmic Prey
|CATHARTIC DEMISE (Progressive Thrash Metal, Canada) vient de sortir son premier long-format In Absence en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. With Lust
2. For Power
3. Blade in the Dark
4. Silence Within
5. Pale Imitations
6. Disparity
7. In Absence
8. Waves
9. Desire
| CRYPTS (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Coven of the Dead sorti le mois dernier chez This Charming Man Records.
|JORDFÄST (Black Metal, Suède) offre sur ce lien le single "Hädanförd" extrait de son premier album Hädanefter dont la sortie est programmée le 7 mai via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :
1. Buren av loppor
2. Hädanförd
|SILENT VERDICT (Melodic Death Metal, Suède) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Gone" issu de son premier longue-durée Condemned prévu le 30 avril sur Wormholedeath.
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Kuura" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Skeleton Lake à paraître le 21 mai chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Kuura
02. Faith
03. Nowhere Haven
04. Winter‘s Kiss
05. When the Music Dies
06. Tunturi
07. Road of Bones
08. Field of Reeds
09. Skeleton Lake
|SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel EP Lifeless Obsession le 4 juin via MDD Records. Tracklist :
1. Night's Bane (Nyktophobia)
2. Mercyful Fate
3. Terradeformer
4. A Worm's Repast
5. Lifeless Obsession
|RUACH RAAH (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel album Misanthropic Wolfgang le 30 juin sur Signal Rex. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
A1. Ceremonial Flagellation
A2. Bones Return to Soil
A3. Luciferian Legions
A4. Misanthropic Wolfgang
A5. Filthy Spirit Underground
B1. Scythe of Human Generis
B2. Skulls Cracked
B3. Inhale the Smokes ov Hate
B4. Satan my Master
|MALICE DIVINE (Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau "Into Subconscious Depths" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme sorti en février.
