chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 11 Avril 2021
 Les news du 11 Avril 2021 -... (N)
Par FullSail		   
Vanden Plas
 Vanden Plas - The God Thing (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Asphyx
 Asphyx - Necroceros (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dieu De La Haine
 Dieu De La Haine - (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 9 Avril 2021
 Les news du 9 Avril 2021 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arsebreed
 Arsebreed - Butoh (C)
Par Ander		   
Cult Graves
 Cult Graves - Strange Custo... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cold Earth
 Cold Earth - Your Misery, M... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour - The Cyclic... (C)
Par BBB		   
Worst Doubt
 Worst Doubt - Extinction (C)
Par FullSail		   
Fange
 Fange - Pantocrator (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 12 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 12 Avril 2021 One Burning Match - Sépulcre - Qrixkuor
»
(Lien direct)
ONE BURNING MATCH (Punk Hardcore, Clermont-Ferrand) proposera un livestream de 6 titres ce vendredi 30 avril 2021 à 19h30.

Liens à retrouver sur les réseaux du groupe.

»
(Lien direct)
SÉPULCRE (Death Metal, France) a publié une version live du titre "Morbid Transcendance" sous le nom "Live From The Attic" :

SÉPULCRE a écrit : We disgrace the Lord on his day through gospels of death and mephitic smokes.
Sépulcre haunting the attic with a raw live version of "Morbid Transcendence".
No lockdown can stop us.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Poison Palinopsia, le nouvel album de QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Royaume-uni) sortira le 9 juillet sur Invictus Productions et Dark Descent Records.

DARK DESCENT RECORDS a écrit : The recrudescent scourge of Qrixkuor returns to unleash it’s debut full-length album, entitled ‘Poison Palinopsia,’ to be released on Friday July 9th in conspiracy with Invictus Productions in Europe and Dark Descent Records in the United States. Following 2016’s enigmatic ‘Three Devils Dance’ MLP, ‘Poison Palinopsia’ is a sordid wound in reality’s distorted veil that spent 5 restless years aching for a blade to grant it life - the hour has finally come.

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Greg Chandler at Priory Recording Studios in Birmingham, England and with cover art contributed once again by the inimitable Daniel Corcuera, the album is a furious and fanatically channelled tempest of feral energy, synonymous in it’s nightmarish aural attack that seeks to chisel avenues to black inner worlds - a truly fitting soundscape for man’s current state of despondent dissonance.

A 48 minute, 2 part labyrinthine descent into the demented depths of the divine, ‘Poison Palinopsia’ is less a listening experience and more a voyage - a summoning to scale the treacherous terrains of merciless mountains of madness. The images remain with the light long slain…
Thrasho RelapsoBananas + AxGxB
12 Avril 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Disrupted
 Disrupted
Pure Death
2020 - De:Nihil Records		   
Ruttokosmos
 Ruttokosmos
Kärsimys (Compil.)
2021 - Werewolf Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
One Burning Match
 One Burning Match
2012 - France		   
Qrixkuor
 Qrixkuor
Death Metal - 2011 - Royaume-Uni		   
Sépulcre
 Sépulcre
Death Metal - 2020 - France		   
Ruttokosmos
Kärsimys (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Disrupted
Pure Death
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
The God Thing
Lire la chronique
Asphyx
Necroceros
Lire la chronique
Cold Earth
Your Misery, My Triumph
Lire la chronique
Dieu De La Haine
Lire l'interview
Cult Graves
Strange Customs (EP)
Lire la chronique
Saille
V
Lire la chronique
Carbonized
For The Security
Lire la chronique
La Voûte présente : la Série Dungeon Synth (Avec Maxime) - #1 Introduction générale
Lire le podcast
Nightfall
At Night We Prey
Lire la chronique
Abominated
Decomposed (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Floorpunch
Twin Killing (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Liquid Tension Experiment
Liquid Tension Experiment 2
Lire la chronique
Necrectomy
Interrupted Slumber (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necronomicon
The Final Chapter
Lire la chronique
Suffering Hour
The Cyclic Reckoning
Lire la chronique
Spectres & Teeth
No Magick Spawns! (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kankar
Dunkle Millennia
Lire la chronique
Fange
Pantocrator
Lire la chronique
Aria
Night Is Shorter Than Day
Lire la chronique
King Diamond
Fatal Portrait
Lire la chronique
Worst Doubt
Extinction
Lire la chronique
Grima
Rotten Garden
Lire la chronique
Alice In Chains
MTV Unplugged (Live)
Lire la chronique
Decaying Purity
Mass Extinction of the Prov...
Lire la chronique
Cystic
Incineration Rites (EP)
Lire la chronique
Stortregn
Impermanence
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #5 - La Trilogie Dead Can Dance
Lire le podcast
Seraphic Entombment
Quelled (Démo)
Lire la chronique