Les news du 12 Avril 2021
News
Les news du 12 Avril 2021 One Burning Match - Sépulcre - Qrixkuor
|ONE BURNING MATCH (Punk Hardcore, Clermont-Ferrand) proposera un livestream de 6 titres ce vendredi 30 avril 2021 à 19h30.
Liens à retrouver sur les réseaux du groupe.
|SÉPULCRE (Death Metal, France) a publié une version live du titre "Morbid Transcendance" sous le nom "Live From The Attic" :
SÉPULCRE a écrit : We disgrace the Lord on his day through gospels of death and mephitic smokes.
Sépulcre haunting the attic with a raw live version of "Morbid Transcendence".
No lockdown can stop us.
|Intitulé Poison Palinopsia, le nouvel album de QRIXKUOR (Death Metal, Royaume-uni) sortira le 9 juillet sur Invictus Productions et Dark Descent Records.
DARK DESCENT RECORDS a écrit : The recrudescent scourge of Qrixkuor returns to unleash it’s debut full-length album, entitled ‘Poison Palinopsia,’ to be released on Friday July 9th in conspiracy with Invictus Productions in Europe and Dark Descent Records in the United States. Following 2016’s enigmatic ‘Three Devils Dance’ MLP, ‘Poison Palinopsia’ is a sordid wound in reality’s distorted veil that spent 5 restless years aching for a blade to grant it life - the hour has finally come.
Recorded, mixed and mastered by Greg Chandler at Priory Recording Studios in Birmingham, England and with cover art contributed once again by the inimitable Daniel Corcuera, the album is a furious and fanatically channelled tempest of feral energy, synonymous in it’s nightmarish aural attack that seeks to chisel avenues to black inner worlds - a truly fitting soundscape for man’s current state of despondent dissonance.
A 48 minute, 2 part labyrinthine descent into the demented depths of the divine, ‘Poison Palinopsia’ is less a listening experience and more a voyage - a summoning to scale the treacherous terrains of merciless mountains of madness. The images remain with the light long slain…
