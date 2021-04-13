Les news du 13 Avril 2021
Les news du 13 Avril 2021 Hanternoz - Myronath - The Blood of Christ
|HANTERNOZ (Celtic Folk/Black Metal, France) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Bateliers de Loire" extrait de son nouvel opus Au Fleuve de Loire prévu le 3 mai chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Déjà la Nuit [0:50]
2. A Cul de Grève [9:13]
3. Ce Que le Fleuve a Pris [8:55]
4. L'Hanterdro de Languidic [7:17]
5. Vieille Nasse Crevée [10:37]
6. Bateliers de Loire [6:07]
7. Le Roi René a Fait Mander [9:48]
8. Hérons dans ma Mémoire [9:20
9. Bientôt la Nuit [1:26]
|MYRONATH (Black Metal, Suède) propose en écoute le titre "Evigt Mörker" tiré de son nouvel album Hellstain Production à venir le 4 juin via Hellstain Production. Tracklist :
1 Evil Unchained
2 She Who Dwells In Flames
3 Radix Diaboli
4 Effigy of Malediction
5 Till Aska
6 The Sword of Satan
7 Evigt Mörker
8 To Walk the Paths of the Dead
9 Reborn In Chaos
10 In Regno Tenebris
11 Beyond the veil of Death
|THE BLOOD OF CHRIST (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Forgotten Divinity Chapter 1" tiré de son split Eastern Beast – Western Wolf avec Vomit Remnants sorti fin 2020 sur CDN Records.. Tracklist :
The Blood of Christ
1. Forgotten Divinity Chapter 1 (6:34)
2. Sworn To The Northern Star (6:02)
3. Apocalyptic Vertigo (5:37)
4. Forgotten Divinity Chapter 2 (6:25)
-----------
Vomit Remnants
1. Blood Runs Cold (3:19)
2. Embodiment Of A Painful Void (3:20)
3. Moonlight Eclipse (The Blood Of Christ Cover) (5:06)
4. Embludgeonment (Live) (4:08)
5. Inherited Deformity (Live) (4:17)
