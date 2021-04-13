Les news du 13 Avril 2021 News Les news du 13 Avril 2021 Hanternoz - Myronath - The Blood of Christ » (Lien direct) HANTERNOZ (Celtic Folk/Black Metal, France) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Bateliers de Loire" extrait de son nouvel opus Au Fleuve de Loire prévu le 3 mai chez Antiq. Tracklist :



1. Déjà la Nuit [0:50]

2. A Cul de Grève [9:13]

3. Ce Que le Fleuve a Pris [8:55]

4. L'Hanterdro de Languidic [7:17]

5. Vieille Nasse Crevée [10:37]

6. Bateliers de Loire [6:07]

7. Le Roi René a Fait Mander [9:48]

8. Hérons dans ma Mémoire [9:20

9. Bientôt la Nuit [1:26]

» (Lien direct) MYRONATH (Black Metal, Suède) propose en écoute le titre "Evigt Mörker" tiré de son nouvel album Hellstain Production à venir le 4 juin via Hellstain Production. Tracklist :



1 Evil Unchained

2 She Who Dwells In Flames

3 Radix Diaboli

4 Effigy of Malediction

5 Till Aska

6 The Sword of Satan

7 Evigt Mörker

8 To Walk the Paths of the Dead

9 Reborn In Chaos

10 In Regno Tenebris

11 Beyond the veil of Death





» (Lien direct) THE BLOOD OF CHRIST (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Forgotten Divinity Chapter 1" tiré de son split Eastern Beast – Western Wolf avec Vomit Remnants sorti fin 2020 sur CDN Records.. Tracklist :



The Blood of Christ

1. Forgotten Divinity Chapter 1 (6:34)

2. Sworn To The Northern Star (6:02)

3. Apocalyptic Vertigo (5:37)

4. Forgotten Divinity Chapter 2 (6:25)

-----------

Vomit Remnants

1. Blood Runs Cold (3:19)

2. Embodiment Of A Painful Void (3:20)

3. Moonlight Eclipse (The Blood Of Christ Cover) (5:06)

4. Embludgeonment (Live) (4:08)

5. Inherited Deformity (Live) (4:17)





One Burning Match - Sépulcre - Qrixkuor

