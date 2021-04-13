chargement...

Les news du 11 Avril 2021
 Les news du 11 Avril 2021 -... (N)
Par FullSail		   
Vanden Plas
 Vanden Plas - The God Thing (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Asphyx
 Asphyx - Necroceros (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Carbonized
 Carbonized - For The Security (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dieu De La Haine
 Dieu De La Haine - (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 9 Avril 2021
 Les news du 9 Avril 2021 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Arsebreed
 Arsebreed - Butoh (C)
Par Ander		   
Cult Graves
 Cult Graves - Strange Custo... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Cold Earth
 Cold Earth - Your Misery, M... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour - The Cyclic... (C)
Par BBB		   
Worst Doubt
 Worst Doubt - Extinction (C)
Par FullSail		   
Fange
 Fange - Pantocrator (C)
Par Krokodil		   

Les news du 13 Avril 2021

Les news du 13 Avril 2021 Hanternoz - Myronath - The Blood of Christ
»
(Lien direct)
HANTERNOZ (Celtic Folk/Black Metal, France) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Bateliers de Loire" extrait de son nouvel opus Au Fleuve de Loire prévu le 3 mai chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Déjà la Nuit [0:50]
2. A Cul de Grève [9:13]
3. Ce Que le Fleuve a Pris [8:55]
4. L'Hanterdro de Languidic [7:17]
5. Vieille Nasse Crevée [10:37]
6. Bateliers de Loire [6:07]
7. Le Roi René a Fait Mander [9:48]
8. Hérons dans ma Mémoire [9:20
9. Bientôt la Nuit [1:26]

»
(Lien direct)
MYRONATH (Black Metal, Suède) propose en écoute le titre "Evigt Mörker" tiré de son nouvel album Hellstain Production à venir le 4 juin via Hellstain Production. Tracklist :

1 Evil Unchained
2 She Who Dwells In Flames
3 Radix Diaboli
4 Effigy of Malediction
5 Till Aska
6 The Sword of Satan
7 Evigt Mörker
8 To Walk the Paths of the Dead
9 Reborn In Chaos
10 In Regno Tenebris
11 Beyond the veil of Death

»
(Lien direct)
THE BLOOD OF CHRIST (Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Forgotten Divinity Chapter 1" tiré de son split Eastern Beast – Western Wolf avec Vomit Remnants sorti fin 2020 sur CDN Records.. Tracklist :

The Blood of Christ
1. Forgotten Divinity Chapter 1 (6:34)
2. Sworn To The Northern Star (6:02)
3. Apocalyptic Vertigo (5:37)
4. Forgotten Divinity Chapter 2 (6:25)
-----------
Vomit Remnants
1. Blood Runs Cold (3:19)
2. Embodiment Of A Painful Void (3:20)
3. Moonlight Eclipse (The Blood Of Christ Cover) (5:06)
4. Embludgeonment (Live) (4:08)
5. Inherited Deformity (Live) (4:17)
Thrasho Keyser
13 Avril 2021

