(Lien direct) IMPALED NAZARENE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Eight Headed Serpent le 28 mai sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Goat Of Mendes

2. Eight Headed Serpent

3. Shock And Awe

4. The Nonconformists

5. Octagon Order

6. Metastasizing And Changing Threat

7. Debauchery And Decay

8. Human Cesspool

9. Apocalypse Pervertor

10. Triumphant Return Of The Antichrist

11. Unholy Necromancy

12. Mutilation Of The Nazarene Whore

13. Foucault Pendulum



