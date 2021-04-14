chargement...

Les news du 14 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 14 Avril 2021 Gojira - Artillery - Intonate - Desaster - Solanum - Impaled Nazarene - Zmiarcviely - Salna - Perversor - Astharoth - Torn Fabriks - Enemy Awake
»
(Lien direct)
GOJIRA (Progressive metal, France) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album Fortitude qui sortira le 30 avril via Roadrunner Records. "Into The Storm" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album X qui sortira le 7 mai via Metal Blade. "Turn Up The Rage" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
INTONATE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, Québec) offre son nouveau disque Severed Within en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 16 avril sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Sever
2. Within
3. Yearn
4. Wander
5. Prolong

»
(Lien direct)
DESASTER (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Churches Without Saints le 4 juin Metal chez Blade Records. Un extrait, "Learn to Love the Void", peut être écouté à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. The Grace of Sin
2. Learn to Love the Void
3. Failing Trinity
4. Exile Is Imminent
5. Churches Without Saints
6. Hellputa
7. Sadistic Salvation
8. Armed Architects of Annihilation
9. Primordial Obscurity
10. Endless Awakening
11. Aus Asche

»
(Lien direct)
SOLANUM (Thrash/Crossover, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Ruled By The Cruel le 14 mai via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cold Career
2. In Contempt
3. Friendly Civil Servant
4. Standard Malpractice
5. Under The Boot
6. Manipulated
7. Reckless Obsession
8. Homemade Hell
9. They Live

»
(Lien direct)
IMPALED NAZARENE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Eight Headed Serpent le 28 mai sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Goat Of Mendes
2. Eight Headed Serpent
3. Shock And Awe
4. The Nonconformists
5. Octagon Order
6. Metastasizing And Changing Threat
7. Debauchery And Decay
8. Human Cesspool
9. Apocalypse Pervertor
10. Triumphant Return Of The Antichrist
11. Unholy Necromancy
12. Mutilation Of The Nazarene Whore
13. Foucault Pendulum

»
(Lien direct)
ZMIARCVIELY (Black Metal, Biélorussie) sortira sa première démo čornaje połymia le 6 mai chez Caligari Records au format cassette. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. I
2. II
3. III
4. IV

»
(Lien direct)
SALNA (Pagan/Black Metal, Lettonie) vient de sortir son premier long-format Krampus Nakts en version digipak via Metalkalve. Tracklist :

1. Sniegotā naktī 07:06
2. Mostas sens zvērs 05:16
3. Nenojauš ļaudis vēl 05:01
4. Krampus jau nāk 08:51
5. Asiņains slaktiņš 05:36
6. Krampus jau te 06:34
7. Aprijis gana 05:23
8. Pazūd kā rēgs 05:02

»
(Lien direct)
PERVERSOR (Blackened Death/Thrash, Chili) sortira son nouvel EP Psicomoro le 21 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Cocaina
2. Anzu
3. Negros Protocolos
4. Anguis Caecus

»
(Lien direct)
ASTHAROTH (Technical Thrash Metal, Pologne/USA) offre en écoute sur Bandcamp son nouveau single "Between Death & Rebirth".

»
(Lien direct)
TORN FABRIKS (Thrash Metal, Portugal) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Evil Eight" extrait de son EP Mind Consumption sorti en janvier.

»
(Lien direct)
ENEMY AWAKE (Melodic Death/Thrash, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Hate" tiré de son denier album Fallen World paru en février.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
14 Avril 2021

