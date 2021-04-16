chargement...

Les news du 16 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 16 Avril 2021 Pestilence
»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal Technique, Pays Bas) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Morbvs Propagationem" à découvrir en vidéo ci-dessous. Intitulé Exitivm, ce nouvel album sortira le 25 juin prochain sur Agonia Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. In Omnibvs (Intro)
02. Morbvs Propagationem
03. Deificvs
04. Sempiternvs
05. Internicionem
06. Mortifervm
07. Dominatvi Svbmissa
08. Pericvlvm Externvm
09. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)
Thrasho AxGxB
16 Avril 2021

