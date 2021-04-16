Les news du 16 Avril 2021
Les news du 16 Avril 2021 Pestilence
|PESTILENCE (Death Metal Technique, Pays Bas) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Morbvs Propagationem" à découvrir en vidéo ci-dessous. Intitulé Exitivm, ce nouvel album sortira le 25 juin prochain sur Agonia Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. In Omnibvs (Intro)
02. Morbvs Propagationem
03. Deificvs
04. Sempiternvs
05. Internicionem
06. Mortifervm
07. Dominatvi Svbmissa
08. Pericvlvm Externvm
09. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)
