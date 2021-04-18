Les news du 18 Avril 2021
Les news du 18 Avril 2021 Fyrnask
|FYRNASK (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé deux extraits de son nouvel album VII - Kenoma qui sortira le 30 avril via Ván Records. Ceux-ci se découvrent ci-dessous :
