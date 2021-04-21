»

(Lien direct) World At War, le nouvel album de DEAD HEAT (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 5 juin sur Triple B Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "2 Cents" :



01. Subterfuge

02. 2 Cents

03. Sick Society

04. World At War

05. How It Goes

06. Interlude (Passions)

07. Age Of DH

08. Look At It Closely

09. Deathwish

10. The Fall

11. Last Call

12. Pay The Toll



<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/world-at-war">World At War by Dead Heat</a>