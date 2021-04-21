chargement...

Les news du 21 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 21 Avril 2021 Cadaveric Incubator - Desolate Realm - Passéisme - SuidAkrA - Pačess - Paraphilia - Hymnr - The Bleeding - Dead Heat
»
(Lien direct)
CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death/Grind, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Blood Lust" issu de son nouvel album Nightmare Necropolis dont la sortie est programmée le 14 mai chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. World Necrosis
2. Blood Lust
3. Necropolis
4. Sarcophagidae
5. Sickly Obsessed
6. Through the Flesh
7. Frenzied Hatred
8. Coffin Defiler

»
(Lien direct)
DESOLATE REALM (Heavy/Doom, Finlande) offre son premier longue-durée éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 23 avril.

»
(Lien direct)
PASSÉISME (Black Metal, Russie) a posté le morceau "Chant for Harvest" extrait de son premier long-format Eminence prévu le 11 juin via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Chant for Tribulation [6:17]
2. Chant for Harvest [4:33]
3. Chant for Austerity [3:59]
4. Chant for Insolence [5:16]
5. Chant for Parade [4:14]
6. Chant for Splendour [1:14]
7. Chant for Enlightenment [10:21]

»
(Lien direct)
SUIDAKRA (Melodic Death/Black/Folk, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Wolfbite le 25 juin sur MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
PAČESS (Epic Black Metal, République Tchèque) a dévoilé le titre "Sommelier" extrait de son nouvel opus Poupě à venir le 25 mai chez Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Poupě
2. Sommelier
3. Jako most k lidem
4. Butan-2,3-dion
5. Tadeus
6. Reinheitsgebot
7. Jménem lilie
8. Až listy zrudnou [CD bonus]

»
(Lien direct)
PARAPHILIA (Brutal Death, USA) propose à cette adresse l'écoute de son premier EP Primordium of Sinister Butchery. Sortie le 23 avril.

»
(Lien direct)
HYMNR (Black Metal, Russie) offre son premier long-format Far Beyond Insanity en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 23 avril via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Part I [10:42]
2. Part II [8:10]
3. Part III [13:03]
4. Part IV [12:02]

»
(Lien direct)
THE BLEEDING (Death/Thrash, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel EP Rise Into Nothing le 14 mai sur Decimated Eardrums Records. Tracklist :

1. Rise Into Nothing
2. Hammer of Penance 2021
3. Morbid Prophecy (Raw Edition 2021)
4. Sadistic Saviour (Demo Remix Edit)
5. Crook and Flail (Live)
6. Dreams of Hatred (Live)
7. Death Eternal (Live)

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé World At War, le nouvel album de DEAD HEAT (Thrash / Crossover, USA) sortira le 5 juin sur Triple B Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "2 Cents" :

01. Subterfuge
02. 2 Cents
03. Sick Society
04. World At War
05. How It Goes
06. Interlude (Passions)
07. Age Of DH
08. Look At It Closely
09. Deathwish
10. The Fall
11. Last Call
12. Pay The Toll
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
21 Avril 2021

