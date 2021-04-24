chargement...

Les news du 24 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 24 Avril 2021 Accursed Years - Ty Morn - Majestic Downfall - Yellowtooth - Nightfyre - Miasma Theory - Schysma - Tragedy and Triumph - Nahaya - Blazon Rite - Trauma
»
(Lien direct)
ACCURSED YEARS (Melodic Death/Black/Folk, Angleterre) récolte des fonds pour l'ONG Woodland Trust qui lutte contre la déforestation via son nouveau single "Wings of Fire". Plus d'infos à cette adresse.

»
(Lien direct)
TY MORN (Epic Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "War of Nations" qui figurera sur son prochain album Last Villain Testament dont la sortie est programmée pour fin 2021.

»
(Lien direct)
MAJESTIC DOWNFALL (Death/Doom, Mexique) a mis en ligne le morceau "A Dying Crown" issu de son nouveau disque Aorta prévu le 21 mai sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Roberta 19:40
2. A Dying Crown 13:12
3. Aorta 16:48
4. Become Eternal 19:03

»
(Lien direct)
YELLOWTOOTH (Sludge/Doom, USA) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp l'intégralité de son nouvel opus The Burning Illusion à venir le 30 avril chez Orchestrated Misery Recordings. Tracklist :

1. From Faith To Flames
2. Atrocity
3. Deep Space
4. Astronaut's Journey
5. The Illusion
6. Void
7. Dead Flowers
8. Scattered To The Wind
9. Lazarus Syndrome

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHTFYRE (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) offre en écoute intégrale son nouvel EP Shattered Lands, sortie hier via This Charming Man Records. Tracklist :

1. Intro II
2. Far From Home
3. Lady In Black
4. Shattered Lands
5. Haunted By Fyre

»
(Lien direct)
MIASMA THEORY (Heavy/Doom, USA) a sorti hier son premier longue-durée éponyme sur Shadowlit Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Forever Ends Today
2. Together As One
3. Next Time, Last Time
4. Vector
5. Under the Oak (Candlemass Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
SCHYSMA (Progressive Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Aequilibrium" extrait de son nouvel opus éponyme qui sort en physique le 21 mai chez Wormholedeath / Aural Music Group.

»
(Lien direct)
TRAGEDY AND TRIUMPH (Viking/Melodic Death Metal fondé par Marius Berendsen - Mallevs Maleficarvm, Antares, ex-Thyrgrim, Allemagne) sortira son premier album Where Mountains Rise and Hearts Fall le 18 juin via Black Sunset / MDD. Il contiendra 11 morceaux.

»
(Lien direct)
NAHAYA (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier long format Vital Alchemy le 21 mai sur Rockshots Records. Tracklist :

1. Madness of Maenads (1:22)
2. Deific Mask (3:42)
3. Vital Alchemy (4:27)
4. Incubator (4:46)
5. Kali Yuga (3:26)
6. Midnight Fidelio (3:22)
7. Aghori Fires (4:03)

Durée totale : 25:11

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Endless Halls Of Golden Totem, le premier album de BLAZON RITE (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira courant juin sur Gates Of Hell Records.

01. Legends Of Time And Eidolon
02. Put Down Your Steel (Only For The Night)
03. The Executioners Woe
04. Endless Halls Of Golden Totem
05. The Alchemists Brute
06. The Watchmen Of Starfall Tower
07. Consumed By Glory Light
08. Into Shores Of Blood

»
(Lien direct)
TRAUMA (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira le 30 avril prochain via Selfmadegod Records un nouveau EP intitulé Acrimony. Découvrez ci-dessous une "lyric video" pour le titre "Reign Of Terror" :

01. Internal Sacrifice
02. The Godless Abyss
03. Reign Of Terror
04. Reality When You Die (Gorefest Cover)
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
24 Avril 2021

