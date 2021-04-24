»

(Lien direct) Endless Halls Of Golden Totem, le premier album de BLAZON RITE (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira courant juin sur Gates Of Hell Records.



01. Legends Of Time And Eidolon

02. Put Down Your Steel (Only For The Night)

03. The Executioners Woe

04. Endless Halls Of Golden Totem

05. The Alchemists Brute

06. The Watchmen Of Starfall Tower

07. Consumed By Glory Light

08. Into Shores Of Blood