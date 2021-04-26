chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
King Diamond
 King Diamond - Abigail (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Dirge
 Dirge - Vanishing Point (Co... (C)
Par lkea		   
Opium Warlords
 Opium Warlords - Nembutal (C)
Par lkea		   
Maléfice
 Maléfice - Le dernier drapeau (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
1917
 1917 - Omnicrisis (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 24 Avril 2021
 Les news du 24 Avril 2021 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Keys of Orthanc
 Keys of Orthanc - Of the Li... (C)
Par Svart_Njord		   
Devastation
 Devastation - Idolatry (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Nekromantheon
 Nekromantheon - Visions Of ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Throne
 Throne - Pestilent Dawn (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 23 Avril 2021
 Les news du 23 Avril 2021 -... (N)
Par BBB		   
Undeath
 Undeath - Lesions Of A Diff... (C)
Par bonesNblood		   
Immortal
 Immortal - All Shall Fall (C)
Par bonesNblood		   
Cannibal Corpse
 Cannibal Corpse - Violence ... (C)
Par Cyprine64		   
Rorcal / Earthflesh
 Rorcal / Earthflesh - Witch... (C)
Par lkea		   
Bell Witch
 Bell Witch - Mirror Reaper (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 26 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 26 Avril 2021 Gojira - Netherbird
»
(Lien direct)
GOJIRA (Metal progressif, France) vient de sortir un nouveau morceau issu de son nouvel album Fortitude, à paraître vendredi 30 avril chez Roadrunner Records. "The Chant" s'écoute ci-dessous.

»
(Lien direct)
NETHERBIRD (Black Mélodique, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Arete le 30 juillet via Eisenwald. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Âme Damnée
2. Towers Of The Night
3. Void Dancer
4. Infernal Vistas
5. Carnal Pentiment
6. Mystes
7. The Silence Of Provenance
8. Atrium Of The Storm
Thrasho Voay + Jean-Clint
26 Avril 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Aria
 Aria
Baptizing with Fire
2003 - Мистерия Звука		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Gojira
 Gojira
Progressive metal - 2001 - France		   
Netherbird
 Netherbird
Black Mélodique - 2004 - Suède		   
Aria
Baptizing with Fire
Lire la chronique
Mork
Katedralen
Lire la chronique
Tsatthoggua
Hallelujah Messiah (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
King Diamond
Abigail
Lire la chronique
Old Forest
Mournfall
Lire la chronique
Dirge
Vanishing Point (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Throne
Pestilent Dawn
Lire la chronique
1917
Omnicrisis
Lire la chronique
Nekromantheon
Visions Of Trismegistos
Lire la chronique
Maléfice
Le dernier drapeau
Lire la chronique
Liquid Tension Experiment
Liquid Tension Experiment 3
Lire la chronique
Helslave
From The Sulphur Depths
Lire la chronique
Valosta Varjoon
Das Flammenmeer
Lire la chronique
Rorcal / Earthflesh
Witch Coven (Coll.)
Lire la chronique
Ereb Altor
Eldens Boning (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bewitcher
Cursed Be Thy Kingdom
Lire la chronique
Devin Townsend Project
Transcendence
Lire la chronique
Dirt Woman
The Glass Cliff
Lire la chronique
Veil of Secrets
Dead Poetry
Lire la chronique
Satan's Satyrs
Die Screaming
Lire la chronique
Aria
Chimera
Lire la chronique
Keys of Orthanc
Of the Lineage of Kings
Lire la chronique
Psychonaut 4
Have a Nice Trip
Lire la chronique
Bell Witch
Mirror Reaper
Lire la chronique
Pulling Teeth
Paranoid Delusions / Paradi...
Lire la chronique
Pustilence
The Birth Of The Beginning ...
Lire la chronique
Spellforger
Upholders Of Evil (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cannibal Corpse
Violence Unimagined
Lire la chronique
Symphony X
Symphony X
Lire la chronique
Athanatheos / Incarnhate / Loci Inferi
Choose Your Death vol.1 (Co...
Lire la chronique