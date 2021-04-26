Les news du 26 Avril 2021 News Les news du 26 Avril 2021 Gojira - Netherbird » (Lien direct) GOJIRA (Metal progressif, France) vient de sortir un nouveau morceau issu de son nouvel album Fortitude, à paraître vendredi 30 avril chez Roadrunner Records. "The Chant" s'écoute ci-dessous.





» (Lien direct) NETHERBIRD (Black Mélodique, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Arete le 30 juillet via Eisenwald. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :



1. Âme Damnée

2. Towers Of The Night

3. Void Dancer

4. Infernal Vistas

5. Carnal Pentiment

6. Mystes

7. The Silence Of Provenance

8. Atrium Of The Storm





Morgarten

