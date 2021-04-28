»

(Lien direct) PANTHEON (Black/Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son album Age of Wolves (2020) réédité en vinyle le 27 mai sur Necrotic Records (Amérique du Nord), Doc Records (Europe) et Old Shadows Records (Amérique du Sud). Tracklist :



1. Serpent Death Cult (4:00)

2. Awakening the Gods (3:19)

3. Age of Wolves (3:52)

4. Lust of the Beast (4:20)

5. Left My Mark (4:13)

6. Presence of Dark (4:36)

7. Choir of Death (3:54)

8. Eclipse of the Worm Moon (4:25)

Bonus Tracks on Vinyl Only

9. Arcane Oath (7:14)

10. Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath cover) (7:02)



