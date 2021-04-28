Les news du 27 Avril 2021
Les news du 27 Avril 2021 Mental Cavity - Night Crowned - Darkthrone - Sadistik Forest - The Plague - Lucifuge - Nattverd - Pantheon
|MENTAL CAVITY (Metal/Hardcore, Australie) vient de signer sur Creator-Destructor Records pour la sortie de son troisième album intitulé Mass Rebel Infest. En voici un court teaser :
|NIGHT CROWNED (Black/Death Mélodique, Suède) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hädanfärd prévu pour le 9 juillet via Noble Demon. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Nattkrönt
2. Rex Tenebrae
3. Fjättrad
4. Ett Gravfäst Öde
5. Hädanfärd
6. Gudars Skymning
7. Människans Förfall
8. Grått & Ödelagt
9. Enslingen
|DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Eternal Hails... qui sortira le 25 juin via Peaceville Records. Il se découvre ici :
1. His Master`s Voice
2. Hate Cloak
3. Wake Of The Awakened
4. Voyage To A North Pole Adrift
5. Lost Arcane City Of Uppakra
|SADISTIK FOREST (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son Ep Old Obscure Remains qui sortira le 28 mai via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Nihil" s'écoute ici :
|THE PLAGUE (Death Metal, Australie) a posté ici son premier long-format Within Death en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 avril sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
1. Mind Eraser
2.Torment the Living
3. Spawn of Monstrosity
4. Effigy of the Rotten
5. Hand of Greed
6. Drones
7. Slave to Addiction
8. Dismal Solitude
9. Within Death
10. Festering in Sickness
|LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) propose à cette adresse son nouveau disque Infernal Power en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Infernal Power
2. Leviathan Arise
3. Black Batallions
4. Temples Of Madness
5. Heresy Shall Remain
6. Beneath The Eyes Of The Black
7. Black Light Of The Evening Star
8. The Doors Of Hell May Shake
9. Good As It Is [GISM cover]
10. Midnight Sun
|NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) offre son nouvel opus Vandring en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 30 avril via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Det Bloer Paa Alt Som Spirer
2. Martyrer Av Kristus
3. Naar Taaken Fortaerer Alt
4. Med Rive Og Lime
5. I Moerket Slumrer Ravnen
6. Gudsmenn, Deres Svik Erkjenn
7. Det Hvisker I Veggene
8. Langt Langt Der Borte I Det Fjerne
|PANTHEON (Black/Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son album Age of Wolves (2020) réédité en vinyle le 27 mai sur Necrotic Records (Amérique du Nord), Doc Records (Europe) et Old Shadows Records (Amérique du Sud). Tracklist :
1. Serpent Death Cult (4:00)
2. Awakening the Gods (3:19)
3. Age of Wolves (3:52)
4. Lust of the Beast (4:20)
5. Left My Mark (4:13)
6. Presence of Dark (4:36)
7. Choir of Death (3:54)
8. Eclipse of the Worm Moon (4:25)
Bonus Tracks on Vinyl Only
9. Arcane Oath (7:14)
10. Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath cover) (7:02)
