200 visiteurs
Urfaust
 Urfaust - Teufelsgeist (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Deaf Dealer
 Deaf Dealer - Journey Into ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - Abigail (C)
Par the gloth		   
Dirge
 Dirge - Vanishing Point (Co... (C)
Par lkea		   
Opium Warlords
 Opium Warlords - Nembutal (C)
Par lkea		   
Maléfice
 Maléfice - Le dernier drapeau (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
1917
 1917 - Omnicrisis (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 24 Avril 2021
 Les news du 24 Avril 2021 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Keys of Orthanc
 Keys of Orthanc - Of the Li... (C)
Par Svart_Njord		   
Devastation
 Devastation - Idolatry (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Nekromantheon
 Nekromantheon - Visions Of ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Throne
 Throne - Pestilent Dawn (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 23 Avril 2021
 Les news du 23 Avril 2021 -... (N)
Par BBB		   
Undeath
 Undeath - Lesions Of A Diff... (C)
Par bonesNblood		   
Immortal
 Immortal - All Shall Fall (C)
Par bonesNblood		   

Les news du 27 Avril 2021

News
Les news du 27 Avril 2021 Night Crowned - Darkthrone - Sadistik Forest - The Plague - Lucifuge - Nattverd - Pantheon
»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT CROWNED (Black/Death Mélodique, Suède) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Hädanfärd prévu pour le 9 juillet via Noble Demon. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Nattkrönt
2. Rex Tenebrae
3. Fjättrad
4. Ett Gravfäst Öde
5. Hädanfärd
6. Gudars Skymning
7. Människans Förfall
8. Grått & Ödelagt
9. Enslingen

»
(Lien direct)
DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Eternal Hails... qui sortira le 25 juin via Peaceville Records. Il se découvre ici :

1. His Master`s Voice
2. Hate Cloak
3. Wake Of The Awakened
4. Voyage To A North Pole Adrift
5. Lost Arcane City Of Uppakra

»
(Lien direct)
SADISTIK FOREST (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son Ep Old Obscure Remains qui sortira le 28 mai via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Nihil" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
THE PLAGUE (Death Metal, Australie) a posté ici son premier long-format Within Death en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 avril sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :

1. Mind Eraser
2.Torment the Living
3. Spawn of Monstrosity
4. Effigy of the Rotten
5. Hand of Greed
6. Drones
7. Slave to Addiction
8. Dismal Solitude
9. Within Death
10. Festering in Sickness

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) propose à cette adresse son nouveau disque Infernal Power en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Infernal Power
2. Leviathan Arise
3. Black Batallions
4. Temples Of Madness
5. Heresy Shall Remain
6. Beneath The Eyes Of The Black
7. Black Light Of The Evening Star
8. The Doors Of Hell May Shake
9. Good As It Is [GISM cover]
10. Midnight Sun

»
(Lien direct)
NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) offre son nouvel opus Vandring en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 30 avril via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Det Bloer Paa Alt Som Spirer
2. Martyrer Av Kristus
3. Naar Taaken Fortaerer Alt
4. Med Rive Og Lime
5. I Moerket Slumrer Ravnen
6. Gudsmenn, Deres Svik Erkjenn
7. Det Hvisker I Veggene
8. Langt Langt Der Borte I Det Fjerne

»
(Lien direct)
PANTHEON (Black/Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son album Age of Wolves (2020) réédité en vinyle le 27 mai sur Necrotic Records (Amérique du Nord), Doc Records (Europe) et Old Shadows Records (Amérique du Sud). Tracklist :

1. Serpent Death Cult (4:00)
2. Awakening the Gods (3:19)
3. Age of Wolves (3:52)
4. Lust of the Beast (4:20)
5. Left My Mark (4:13)
6. Presence of Dark (4:36)
7. Choir of Death (3:54)
8. Eclipse of the Worm Moon (4:25)
Bonus Tracks on Vinyl Only
9. Arcane Oath (7:14)
10. Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath cover) (7:02)
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
27 Avril 2021

Darkthrone
 Darkthrone
Black Metal - 1987 - Norvège		   
Nattverd
 Nattverd
Black Metal - 2010 - Norvège		   
Night Crowned
 Night Crowned
Black/Death Mélodique - 2016 - Suède		   
Sadistik Forest
 Sadistik Forest
Death Metal - 2007 - Finlande		   
The Plague
 The Plague
2016 - Australie		   
Invultation
Unconquerable Death
Crypts Of Despair
All Light Swallowed
Aria
Baptizing with Fire
Mork
Katedralen
Tsatthoggua
Hallelujah Messiah (Compil.)
King Diamond
Abigail
Old Forest
Mournfall
Dirge
Vanishing Point (Compil.)
Throne
Pestilent Dawn
1917
Omnicrisis
Nekromantheon
Visions Of Trismegistos
Maléfice
Le dernier drapeau
Liquid Tension Experiment
Liquid Tension Experiment 3
Helslave
From The Sulphur Depths
Valosta Varjoon
Das Flammenmeer
Rorcal / Earthflesh
Witch Coven (Coll.)
Ereb Altor
Eldens Boning (EP)
Bewitcher
Cursed Be Thy Kingdom
Devin Townsend Project
Transcendence
Dirt Woman
The Glass Cliff
Veil of Secrets
Dead Poetry
Satan's Satyrs
Die Screaming
Aria
Chimera
Keys of Orthanc
Of the Lineage of Kings
Psychonaut 4
Have a Nice Trip
Bell Witch
Mirror Reaper
Pulling Teeth
Paranoid Delusions / Paradi...
Pustilence
The Birth Of The Beginning ...
Spellforger
Upholders Of Evil (EP)
