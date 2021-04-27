Les news du 27 Avril 2021 News Les news du 27 Avril 2021 The Plague - Lucifuge - Nattverd - Pantheon » (Lien direct) THE PLAGUE (Death Metal, Australie) a posté ici son premier long-format Within Death en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 avril sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :



1. Mind Eraser

2.Torment the Living

3. Spawn of Monstrosity

4. Effigy of the Rotten

5. Hand of Greed

6. Drones

7. Slave to Addiction

8. Dismal Solitude

9. Within Death

10. Festering in Sickness

» (Lien direct) LUCIFUGE (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) propose à cette adresse son nouveau disque Infernal Power en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 30 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Infernal Power

2. Leviathan Arise

3. Black Batallions

4. Temples Of Madness

5. Heresy Shall Remain

6. Beneath The Eyes Of The Black

7. Black Light Of The Evening Star

8. The Doors Of Hell May Shake

9. Good As It Is [GISM cover]

10. Midnight Sun

» (Lien direct) NATTVERD (Black Metal, Norvège) offre son nouvel opus Vandring en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 30 avril via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Det Bloer Paa Alt Som Spirer

2. Martyrer Av Kristus

3. Naar Taaken Fortaerer Alt

4. Med Rive Og Lime

5. I Moerket Slumrer Ravnen

6. Gudsmenn, Deres Svik Erkjenn

7. Det Hvisker I Veggene

8. Langt Langt Der Borte I Det Fjerne





» (Lien direct) PANTHEON (Black/Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son album Age of Wolves (2020) réédité en vinyle le 27 mai sur Necrotic Records (Amérique du Nord), Doc Records (Europe) et Old Shadows Records (Amérique du Sud). Tracklist :



1. Serpent Death Cult (4:00)

2. Awakening the Gods (3:19)

3. Age of Wolves (3:52)

4. Lust of the Beast (4:20)

5. Left My Mark (4:13)

6. Presence of Dark (4:36)

7. Choir of Death (3:54)

8. Eclipse of the Worm Moon (4:25)

Bonus Tracks on Vinyl Only

9. Arcane Oath (7:14)

10. Hand of Doom (Black Sabbath cover) (7:02)





