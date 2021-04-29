Les news du 29 Avril 2021
|Intitulé From Agony To Transcendence, le nouvel album de NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death, France) sortira le 25 juin sur Dolorem Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. L’Abomination
02. Corioli Storm
03. L’Agonie De L’Epice
04. Sédition
05. Vision Of The Secher Nbiw
06. Levenbrech Sardaukar
07. Conspiracy For The Fall Of The Atreides And The Reclaim Of The Golden Lion's Throne
08. Abu Dhur, Le Père Des Routes Indefinies Du Temps
09. Sea Of Sand
10. Gods Of Hate (Bonus track : Massacra cover)
|»
|FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus The Impassable Horizon le 25 juin chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Autopoiesis
2. A Clockwork Expectation
3. Interfering Spherical Scenes
4. Symmetrical Masquerade
5. Falls of the Earth
6. Withering Snowdrops
7. Black Sails of Melancholia
8. A Cosmological Arch
9. Epitaph
10. Godless Machinists
11. Flashes of Potentialities (Unplugged)
|»
|UNIVERSALLY ESTRANGED (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) a posté en écoute ici son premier full-length Reared Up in Spectral Predation prévu demain via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. (Intro)
2. Despoiling Souls Of Flesh Across The Galaxy
3. The Visitor
4. A Thing, Oozing In
5. Sentient Meatsack
6. Teeming With That Of Unknown Origin
7. Internecine Psychic Bloodletting
8. Reared Up In Spectral Predation
9. (Interlude)
10. Blistered Under The Blue Illusion
|»
|CULT OF SCARECROW (Heavy/Doom, Belgique) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie prochaine de son premier longue-durée Tales of the Sacrosanct Man. Tracklist :
1. Sacrosanct Men
2. Lazarus
3. Robotized
4. Pitch Black
5. Doorkicker03
6. This Blood’s for You
7. Sameness
8. Own Worst Enemy
|»
|IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouvel EP Dangerovz Magick Zpells from the Mesziah of Death le 21 juin sur Signal Rex. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Part I [5:20]
2. Part II [10:39]
3. Part III [5:55]
4. Part IV [10:24]
|»
|MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) a dévoilé sur ce lien le titre "Everything Is As It Should be" extrait de son premier long-format Isle à paraître le 15 mai. Tracklist :
1. Patres Ignotum
2. Promised Land
3. Turned Inside Out
4. Everything is as it should be
5. The Dark Tower
6. Zombieland
7. One-Way Ticket
8. The War of Fools
9. Progressor
|»
|OMEGA (Black/Doom/Dark Ambient, Italie) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Nebra chez Dusktone. Celui-ci est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|»
|BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouvel opus Beyond the Help of Prayers qui sort demain via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner
2. The Blackest Of Omens
3. The Rite Of The Goat
4. Summon The Evil Lords
5. At Our Master's Behest
6. Malicious...Seditious
7. Regret Every Breath
8. Die On Monday
9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers
|»
|MORTYFEAR (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album My Dystopia le 15 juillet sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Circus Called Life
2. Jester’s Downfall
3. Black Noise
4. Plastic World
5. Spoiled
6. Misfortunate Phoenix
7. Delete
8. Dark Waters
Hâte de l'écouter le nouveau NEPHREN-KA !
