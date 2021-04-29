»

(Lien direct) BUNKER 66 (Blackened Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse son nouvel opus Beyond the Help of Prayers qui sort demain via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. To The Gates Of Death / Lair of the Profaner

2. The Blackest Of Omens

3. The Rite Of The Goat

4. Summon The Evil Lords

5. At Our Master's Behest

6. Malicious...Seditious

7. Regret Every Breath

8. Die On Monday

9. Beyond The Help Of Prayers