(Lien direct) The Nightmare Of Being, le nouvel album de AT THE GATES (Death Metal Melodique, Suède). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spectre Of Extinction" :



01. Spectre Of Extinction

02. The Paradox

03. The Nightmare Of Being

04. Garden Of Cyrus

05. Touched By The White Hands Of Death

07. The Fall Into Time

08. Cult Of Salvation

09. The Abstract Enthroned

10. Cosmic Pessimism

11. Eternal Winter Of Reason



