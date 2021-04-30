|
Les news du 30 Avril 2021
|C'est le 2 juillet que sortira sur Century Media Records que sortira The Nightmare Of Being, le nouvel album de AT THE GATES (Death Metal Melodique, Suède). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spectre Of Extinction" :
01. Spectre Of Extinction
02. The Paradox
03. The Nightmare Of Being
04. Garden Of Cyrus
05. Touched By The White Hands Of Death
07. The Fall Into Time
08. Cult Of Salvation
09. The Abstract Enthroned
10. Cosmic Pessimism
11. Eternal Winter Of Reason
|CULTES DES GHOULES (Black Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir un nouveau EP intitulé Deeds Without A Name. Disponible pour le moment en cassette via Enochian Tongues et Devil Worship Music, des versions CD et LP sont attendues prochainement. En attendant, celui-ci est ) découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Dirty Deeds At The Crossroads
02. Buried In Cursed Soil
|KILLING (Thrash Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Face The Madness qui sortira le 13 août via Mighty Music. "Kill Everyone" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|DODSFERD (Black Metal Grèce) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son Ep Skotos qui sortira le 14 mai via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Skotadi" se découvre ici :
|BORGNE (Black metal spatial, Suisse) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Temps Morts qui sortira le 21 mai via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "The Swords Of The Headless Angels" se découvre ici :
|PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Morbvs Propagationem" qui figurera sur le nouveau disque Exitivm à paraître le 25 juin sur Agonia Records. Tous les détails :
Tracklist:
1. In Omnibvs (Intro)
2. Morbvs Propagationem
3. Deificvs
4. Sempiternvs
5. Internicionem
6. Mortifervm
7. Dominatvi Svbmissa
8. Pericvlvm Externvm
9. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)
Formats:
- Jewelcase CD
- Digi CD
- Box CD
- Black LP
- Ultra Clear LP
- Blood Vanilla LP*
- Picture LP**
- Pinwheel LP***
- Firebreath LP***
- Digital
*Bandcamp exclusive
**With antistatic all-print slipmat only at Agonia Webshop
***Agonia Webshop exclusive
Clothing:
- T-shirt (2 versions)
- Black HSW
Line-up:
Patrizio Mameli - vocals, lead guitars
Rvtger van Noordenbvrg - lead guitars
Joost van der Graaf - bass
Michiel van der Plicht - drvms
|HEAVY SENTENCE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a dévoilé le morceau "On the Run" tiré de son premier long-format Bang to Rights dont la sortie est programmée pour le 28 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Medusa
2. Cold Reins
3. Age Of Fire
4. Edge Of The Knife
5. Capitoline Hill
6. Heavy Sentence
7. On The Run
8. Wicked Lady
9. Possession
10. Broken Hearts
|KILLING ADDICTION (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Prophecy Armageddon" issu de son nouvel opus Mind of a New God prévu le 1er juin via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Mind of a New God
2. As Utopia Burns
3. Prophecy Armageddon
4. Destroyer of Worlds
5. Lives Unworthy of Life
6. Dark Realm Atrocity
7. Condemned to Nothingness
8. The Chaos Older than Time
9. Altered at Birth
|GORGON (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Traditio Satanae le 11 juin sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blood Of Sorcerer
2. Death Was Here
3. Entrancing Cemetery
4. Let Me See Behind
5. Sacrilegious Confessions
6. My Filth Is Worth Your Purity
7. Traditio Satanae
8. As Dawn Will Be Slow To Come
9. The Long Quest
10. Scorched Earth Operation
11. At The Beginning There Was Hate
|HANTERNOZ (Celtic Folk/Black Metal, France) offre son nouveau disque Au Fleuve de Loire en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 3 mai chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Déjà la Nuit [0:50]
2. A Cul de Grève [9:13]
3. Ce Que le Fleuve a Pris [8:55]
4. L'Hanterdro de Languidic [7:17]
5. Vieille Nasse Crevée [10:37]
6. Bateliers de Loire [6:07]
7. Le Roi René a Fait Mander [9:48]
8. Hérons dans ma Mémoire [9:20
9. Bientôt la Nuit [1:26]
|CALLIDICE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP dans le courant de l'année via Inverse Records. Un premier single, "Emperor's New Clothes", vient d'être dévoilé.
|CIEŃ (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Redemption à l'automne sur Godz ov War Productions. Il contiendra six morceaux pour cinquante minutes.
