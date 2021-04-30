»

(Lien direct) GORGON (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Traditio Satanae le 11 juin sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



1. Blood Of Sorcerer

2. Death Was Here

3. Entrancing Cemetery

4. Let Me See Behind

5. Sacrilegious Confessions

6. My Filth Is Worth Your Purity

7. Traditio Satanae

8. As Dawn Will Be Slow To Come

9. The Long Quest

10. Scorched Earth Operation

11. At The Beginning There Was Hate



