Les news du 1 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 1 Mai 2021 Cultes Des Ghoules - Thy Darkened Shade - Amestigon - Inconcessus Lux Lucis - Shaarimoth - Existance - Hell Strike - Armnatt - Zgard - Heathen Rites - Sxuperion - Growth - Mooncitadel - Clandestine Blaze - Big Scenic Nowhere - Ascended Dead - Atomicide
»
(Lien direct)
Ce n'est pas un (voir news d'hier) mais deux EPs qu'a sorti CULTES DES GHOULES (Black Metal, Pologne) hier sous la bannière de Enochian Tongues et Devil Worship Music. Intitulé Eyes Of Satan, ce second EP beaucoup plus porté sur les ambiances est à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Curse
02. Eyes Of Satan
03. Devil Worship

»
(Lien direct)
THY DARKENED SHADE (Black Metal, Grèce), AMESTIGON (Black Metal, Autriche), INCONCESSUS LUX LUCIS (Black Metal, Angleterre) et SHAARIMOTH (Death Metal, Norvège) vont sortir un split intitulé SamaeLilith: A Conjunction Of The Fireborn le 30 juin chez W.T.C. Productions. Un extrait pour chacun des groupes est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Thy Darkened Shade - Murderer's Black Seed
2. Thy Darkened Shade - Undead Lineage
3. Thy Darkened Shade - Daathian Reveries and Gamaliel Revelations
4. Thy Darkened Shade - Return of the Ancient Ones
5. Amestigon - The Slant Serpent
6. Amestigon - Maelstrom Into The Lower Octave
7. Amestigon - The Tortuous Serpent
8. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - Phantoms from the Land of Nod
9. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - The Osseous Gulf
10. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - Sabbatical Thaumaturgy
11. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - Liminal Terror (The Witch's Curse)
12. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - Into Feral Fumes of Sanctification
13. Shaarimoth - From The Gates Of Death
14. Shaarimoth - Flows The Blood Of Retribution
15. Shaarimoth - And Salvation Everlasting

»
(Lien direct)
EXISTANCE (Heavy Metal, France) rend hommage au guitariste Mark Reale et au chanteur Guy Speranza de Riot dans le cadre de la série Legends Never Die avec une reprise de "Altar of the King" que vous pouvez retrouver ci-dessous. On y retrouve en invité le bassiste des Américains, Don Van Stavern.

»
(Lien direct)
HELL STRIKE (Blackened Death Metal avec Charlie Koryn de Funebrarum, Vrenth, VoidCeremony, etc. et deux autres membres de Ritual Necromancy et Bloodsoaked, USA) sortira son premier EP Hellstrike le 17 juillet via Chaos Records. Le groupe cite des influences comme Sadistic Intent, Grotesque, The Chasm, Necrophobic, Mortem (Pérou) et Order From Chaos. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Cadaveric Requiem
2. Chains of Frost
3. First Born of Fire
4. Morbid Abnormality of the Ages
5. Re-Abortion
6. Transylvanian Funeral

»
(Lien direct)
ARMNATT (Black Metal, Portugal) propose à cette adresse le titre "Dark Moon Rising" tiré de son nouvel opus Eternal Flame à venir le 28 mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Ancient Path
2. Darkness Embrace
3. All In Ruins
4. Black Moon
5. Magestic Shadows
6. Dark Moon Rising
7. Eternal Flame
8. Immortal Might
9. Hordeland
10. What Once Was

»
(Lien direct)
ZGARD (Pagan Black Metal, Ukraine) a mis en ligne le morceau "Old Ruins" extrait de son nouvel album Place of Power à paraître le 21 mai chez Schwarzdorn Production.

»
(Lien direct)
HEATHEN RITES (Doom Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveeau disque Heritage le 27 août via Svart Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SXUPERION (Deep-Space Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Auscultating Astral Monuments le 25 juin sur Bloody Mountains Records. Un extrait, "Ophanim Mechanical Drive", est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist :

01. Astral Silence
02. Eyes of Gangkhar
03. Ophanim Mechanical Drive
04. Irreverential Cisterns
05. The Mote in God's Eye
06. Licentious Arbitrator
07. Initiative Reactor
08. Philotic Astrogation
09. Forever and Ever

»
(Lien direct)
GROWTH (Industrial Black Metal, Lille) a sorti hier son premier album Capitalist Supremacy. Il est disponible en streaming et téléchargement via Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
MOONCITADEL (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de sortira via Out Of The Dungeon Records un nouveau EP intitulé Onyx Castles And Silver Keys. Celui-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Silver Key (Descending To Dream)
02. Summoning the Faustian Aristocracy
03. Fog Is The Crown (Guarding Rhe Nordic Mysteries)
04. Moonwine Amongst The Onyx Castles

»
(Lien direct)
CLANDESTINE BLAZE (Black Metal, Finlande) a sorti hier via Northern Heritage un nouvel album intitulé Secrets Of Laceration. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Eyes Of The Saint
02. Wastelands Of Revelation
03. The Human Moth
04. Disinter The Remains Of Prophets
05. Stripe In The Sediment
06. Unmourned Crimes
07. Secrets Of Laceration

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de BIG SCENIC NOWHERE (Desert Rock / Stoner Rock, USA), groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Fu Manchu, Yawning Man, Mos Generator, aura pour titre The Long Morrow. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "LeDü". Le groupe diffusera un nouveau morceau chaque mois jusqu'à la sortie de l'album le 31 octobre prochain.

»
(Lien direct)
ASCENDED DEAD (Death Metal, USA) et ATOMICIDE (Black / Death Metal, Chili) sortiront le 18 juin prochain un split LP sur Dark Descent Records. Au programme, quatre morceaux chacun dont une reprise de Sarcofago ("Christ's Dead") pour les Américains. L'artwork est signé Kyle Bowen.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
1 Mai 2021

