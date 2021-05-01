»

(Lien direct) THY DARKENED SHADE (Black Metal, Grèce), AMESTIGON (Black Metal, Autriche), INCONCESSUS LUX LUCIS (Black Metal, Angleterre) et SHAARIMOTH (Death Metal, Norvège) vont sortir un split intitulé SamaeLilith: A Conjunction Of The Fireborn le 30 juin chez W.T.C. Productions. Un extrait pour chacun des groupes est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Thy Darkened Shade - Murderer's Black Seed

2. Thy Darkened Shade - Undead Lineage

3. Thy Darkened Shade - Daathian Reveries and Gamaliel Revelations

4. Thy Darkened Shade - Return of the Ancient Ones

5. Amestigon - The Slant Serpent

6. Amestigon - Maelstrom Into The Lower Octave

7. Amestigon - The Tortuous Serpent

8. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - Phantoms from the Land of Nod

9. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - The Osseous Gulf

10. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - Sabbatical Thaumaturgy

11. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - Liminal Terror (The Witch's Curse)

12. Inconcessus Lux Lucis - Into Feral Fumes of Sanctification

13. Shaarimoth - From The Gates Of Death

14. Shaarimoth - Flows The Blood Of Retribution

15. Shaarimoth - And Salvation Everlasting