|Metal Blade Records prépare pour le 4 juin prochain une réédition de la compilation The First Damned réunissant les deux premières démos de DECAPITATED (Metal extrême moderne, Pologne) sorties initialement en 1997 (Cemeteral Gardens) et 1998 (The Eye Of Horus). Voici le tracklisting :
The Eye Of Horus - Demo, 1998
01. Intro
02. The Eye Of Horus
03. Blessed
04. The First Damned
05. Nine Steps
06. Danse Macabre
07. Mandatory Suicide
Cemeteral Gardens Demo, 1997
08. Intro
09. Destiny
10. Way Of Salvation
11. Ereshkigal
12. Cemeteral Gardens
