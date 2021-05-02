»

(Lien direct) The First Damned réunissant les deux premières démos de DECAPITATED (Metal extrême moderne, Pologne) sorties initialement en 1997 (Cemeteral Gardens) et 1998 (The Eye Of Horus). Voici le tracklisting :



The Eye Of Horus - Demo, 1998

01. Intro

02. The Eye Of Horus

03. Blessed

04. The First Damned

05. Nine Steps

06. Danse Macabre

07. Mandatory Suicide



Cemeteral Gardens Demo, 1997

08. Intro

09. Destiny

10. Way Of Salvation

11. Ereshkigal

12. Cemeteral Gardens



