Les news du 3 Mai 2021 News Les news du 3 Mai 2021 Bloodbound » (Lien direct) BLOODBOUND (Heavy/Power, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Creatures Of The Dark Realm qui sortira le 28 mai via AFM Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. The Creatures Preludium

2. Creatures Of The Dark Realm

3. When Fate Is Calling

4. Ever Burning Flame

5. Eyes Come Alive

6. Death Will Lead The Way

7. Gathering Of Souls

8. Kill Or Be Killed

9. The Gargoyles Gate

10. March Into War

11. Face Of Evil

12. The Wicked And The Weak









