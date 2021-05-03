Les news du 3 Mai 2021
Les news du 3 Mai 2021 Bloodbound
|BLOODBOUND (Heavy/Power, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Creatures Of The Dark Realm qui sortira le 28 mai via AFM Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. The Creatures Preludium
2. Creatures Of The Dark Realm
3. When Fate Is Calling
4. Ever Burning Flame
5. Eyes Come Alive
6. Death Will Lead The Way
7. Gathering Of Souls
8. Kill Or Be Killed
9. The Gargoyles Gate
10. March Into War
11. Face Of Evil
12. The Wicked And The Weak
