chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
198 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Abjection
 Abjection - Malignant Devia... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cirith Ungol
 Cirith Ungol - Forever Black (C)
Par jeje29		   
Cult Of Occult
 Cult Of Occult - Ruin (EP) (C)
Par lkea		   
Skáphe
 Skáphe - Skáphe³ (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Drastus
 Drastus - Venoms (Compil.) (C)
Par lkea		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - State Of The Wo... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
King Diamond
 King Diamond - Abigail (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Invultation
 Invultation - Unconquerable... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sulk
 Sulk - Tennis Elbow (EP) (C)
Par Voay		   
Alice In Chains
 Alice In Chains - MTV Unplu... (C)
Par doublecasque		   
Grima
 Grima - Rotten Garden (C)
Par doublecasque		   
Undeath
 Undeath - Lesions Of A Diff... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 29 Avril 2021
 Les news du 29 Avril 2021 -... (N)
Par Ander		   
Iron Maiden
 Iron Maiden - Somewhere In ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Korn
 Korn - Untouchables (C)
Par langoustator		   
Sacred Reich
 Sacred Reich - Awakening (C)
Par alkemist		   
Pig Destroyer
 Pig Destroyer - Head Cage (C)
Par alkemist		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Abominations... (C)
Par alkemist		   
Lock Up
 Lock Up - Demonization (C)
Par alkemist		   

Les news du 3 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 3 Mai 2021 Bloodbound
»
(Lien direct)
BLOODBOUND (Heavy/Power, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Creatures Of The Dark Realm qui sortira le 28 mai via AFM Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Creatures Preludium
2. Creatures Of The Dark Realm
3. When Fate Is Calling
4. Ever Burning Flame
5. Eyes Come Alive
6. Death Will Lead The Way
7. Gathering Of Souls
8. Kill Or Be Killed
9. The Gargoyles Gate
10. March Into War
11. Face Of Evil
12. The Wicked And The Weak
Thrasho Jean-Clint
3 Mai 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Chevalier
 Chevalier
Life And Death (EP)
2020 - Cruz Del Sur Music		   
Cult Of Occult
 Cult Of Occult
Ruin (EP)
2021 - Music Fear Satan		   
Abjection
 Abjection
Malignant Deviation (EP)
2021 - Godz Ov War Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Bloodbound
 Bloodbound
Heavy/Power - 2004 - Suède		   
Chevalier
Life And Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Abjection
Malignant Deviation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cult Of Occult
Ruin (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skáphe
Skáphe³
Lire la chronique
Drastus
Venoms (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Aussichtslos
Völlig aussichtslos
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
State Of The World Address
Lire la chronique
Cirith Ungol
Half Human Past (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cirith Ungol
Forever Black
Lire la chronique
Aria
Armageddon
Lire la chronique
Vreid
Wild North West
Lire la chronique
Endseeker
Mount Carcass
Lire la chronique
Sulk
Tennis Elbow (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eclipsus
Yûrei
Lire la chronique
13th Moon
Putridarium (EP)
Lire la chronique
Angrrsth
Donikąd
Lire la chronique
Vaamatar
Evil Witching Black Metal (...
Lire la chronique
Obvurt
The Beginning (EP)
Lire la chronique
Les Blackholics ANONYMES
Lire le podcast
Invultation
Unconquerable Death
Lire la chronique
Crypts Of Despair
All Light Swallowed
Lire la chronique
Aria
Baptizing with Fire
Lire la chronique
Mork
Katedralen
Lire la chronique
Tsatthoggua
Hallelujah Messiah (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
King Diamond
Abigail
Lire la chronique
Old Forest
Mournfall
Lire la chronique
Dirge
Vanishing Point (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Throne
Pestilent Dawn
Lire la chronique
1917
Omnicrisis
Lire la chronique
Nekromantheon
Visions Of Trismegistos
Lire la chronique