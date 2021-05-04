»

(Lien direct) PUTRID OFFAL (Death/Grind, France) sortira le 5 novembre sur XenoKorp sa compilation Premature Necropsy: the Carnage Continues aux formats vinyle et cassette. Tracklist :



A1 – Intro

A2 – Purulent Cold

A3 – Repulsive Corpse

A4 – Premature Necropsy

A5 – Rotted Flesh

A6 – Symptom

A7 – Garroting Way

A8 – Suffering

A9 * Mortuary Garland

A10 – Outro

B1 – Mortuary Garland

B2 – From Plasma to Embalming

B3 – Gurgling Prey

B4 – Birth Remains

B5 – Organic Excavation

B6 – Oscillococcinum

B7 – Rotted Flesh

B8 – Gurgling Prey



All A side songs from the 1991 split with EXULCERATION. B1 to B5 from 1992’s “Obscurum per obscurius”. B6 to B9 from “At the Sight of the Foul Offal” / “Unformed”



