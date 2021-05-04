chargement...

Les news du 4 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 4 Mai 2021 Ascète - Starlight Ritual - Monastery - Disembodiment - Blood Spore - Coagulate - Soul Devourment - Gutvoid - Hnagash - Jarun - My Funeral - Zwiespalt - Putrid Offal
»
(Lien direct)
ASCÈTE (Black Metal, France) a posté le morceau "La Lanterne du Mort" issu de son premier long-format Calamites & les Calamités dont la sortie est programmée le 28 mai sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Les Causses s'en Gaussent [6:44]
2. Danse de la Sénescence [6:48]
3. Courroux du Lébérou [6:49]
4. Sorlodais Huroux [5:32]
5. Héritiers de l'Austérité [1:59]
6. La Lanterne du Mort [8:37]
7. Calamites & les Calamités [10:07]

»
(Lien direct)
STARLIGHT RITUAL (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Canada) propose en écoute le titre "One for the Road" tiré de son premier longue-durée Sealed in Starlight prévu le 2 juillet chez Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. The Bell [1:20]
2. Marauders [5:01]
3. One for the Road [4:4]
4. Burning Desire [4:03]
5. Sealed in Starlight [8:23]
6. Civilization Lost [5:36]
7. The Riddle of Steel [6:31]
8. Lunar Rotation [6:35]
9. Righteous Ones [4:51]


»
(Lien direct)
MONASTERY (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) va rééditer sa première démo Ripping Terror (1991) en vinyle le 10 juin via Xtree Music dans le cadre de la série 10 Inches of Deathcult.

»
(Lien direct)
DISEMBODIMENT (Death Metal, Canada) offre son premier EP Mutated Chaos en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 6 mai sur Caligari Records (tape) et Everlasting Spew Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Ceaseless Discharge
3. Transcendent Upheaval Of Unholy Graves
4. Mephitic Gunk Of Putrified Limbs
5. Sickening Abominations Terrorizing At Night
6. Below The Mind Of Morbidity

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD SPORE (Death/Doom, USA), COAGULATE (Death Metal, USA), SOUL DEVOURMENT (Death Metal, USA) et GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada) vont sortir un split le 14 mai chez Blood Harvest. Un premier extrait est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. BLOOD SPORE - Olfactory Cordycipitaceae Ingress
2. COAGULATE - Up from the Vats (Coalescence of Metamorphic Human Flesh Within a Gelatinous Fetal Stew)
3. SOUL DEVOURMENT - Veneration of the Ascended
4. GUTVOID - Murmurations From Twilight Bodies

»
(Lien direct)
HNAGASH (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier long-format Ritual over the Grave le 2 juillet via Personal Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. UrushDaur Ritual
2. Spiritual Death
3. Black Arts
4. Souls With No Rest
5. Eternal Wandering
6. Into The Adimensional Dark Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
JARUN (Progressive Folk/Black, Pologne) a signé sur Godz Ov War Productions pour la sortie d'un nouveau disque intitulé Rok Spokojnego Słońca le 27 mai. Tracklist :

1. W światło stycznia
2. Jodły
3. Widma
4. Bezimienna
5. Rok spokojnego słońca
6. Pierwszy śnieg

»
(Lien direct)
MY FUNERAL (Death/Thrash/Crossover, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Flamethrower" qui figurera sur son prochain opus à venir l'année prochaine.

»
(Lien direct)
ZWIESPALT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Frost" extrait de son nouvel album Distanz à paraître le 7 mai.

»
(Lien direct)
PUTRID OFFAL (Death/Grind, France) sortira le 5 novembre sur XenoKorp sa compilation Premature Necropsy: the Carnage Continues aux formats vinyle et cassette. Tracklist :

A1 – Intro
A2 – Purulent Cold
A3 – Repulsive Corpse
A4 – Premature Necropsy
A5 – Rotted Flesh
A6 – Symptom
A7 – Garroting Way
A8 – Suffering
A9 * Mortuary Garland
A10 – Outro
B1 – Mortuary Garland
B2 – From Plasma to Embalming
B3 – Gurgling Prey
B4 – Birth Remains
B5 – Organic Excavation
B6 – Oscillococcinum
B7 – Rotted Flesh
B8 – Gurgling Prey

All A side songs from the 1991 split with EXULCERATION. B1 to B5 from 1992’s “Obscurum per obscurius”. B6 to B9 from “At the Sight of the Foul Offal” / “Unformed”
