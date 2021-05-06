chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
136 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 5 Mai 2021
 Les news du 5 Mai 2021 - Ne... (N)
Par Ander		   
Death Invoker
 Death Invoker - Necromancy,... (C)
Par Gabalgabow		   
Sacramental Blood
 Sacramental Blood - Ternion... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Obsessions maladives
 Obsessions maladives - (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Aussichtslos
 Aussichtslos - Völlig aussi... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Vitrail
 Vitrail - Les pages oubliées (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Drastus
 Drastus - Venoms (Compil.) (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Rings Of Saturn
 Rings Of Saturn - Lugal Ki En (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Peste Noire
 Peste Noire - Peste Noire -... (C)
Par alkemist		   
Chevalier
 Chevalier - Life And Death ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Abjection
 Abjection - Malignant Devia... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Cirith Ungol
 Cirith Ungol - Forever Black (C)
Par jeje29		   
Cult Of Occult
 Cult Of Occult - Ruin (EP) (C)
Par lkea		   
Skáphe
 Skáphe - Skáphe³ (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - State Of The Wo... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 5 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 5 Mai 2021 Nephren-Ka - Amenra - Asenath Blake - Sodom - Karloff - Wicher
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé From Agony To Transcendence, le nouvel album de NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death, France) sortira le 25 juin sur Dolorem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "L’Abomination" :

01. L’Abomination
02. Corioli Storm
03. L’Agonie De L’Epice
04. Sédition
05. Vision Of The Secher Nbiw
06. Levenbrech Sardaukar
07. Conspiracy For The Fall Of The Atreides And The Reclaim Of The Golden Lion's Throne
08. Abu Dhur, Le Père Des Routes Indéfinies Du Temps
09. Sea Of Sand
10. Gods Of Hate (Massacra Cover) (Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
AMENRA (Post-Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album De Doorn qui sortira le 25 juin via Relapse Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Ogentroost
2. De Dood In Bloei
3. De Evenmens
4. Het Gloren
5. Voor Immer

»
(Lien direct)
Après un premier EP sorti fin 2020, ASENATH BLAKE (Black Metal) est de retour pour nous proposer un second EP nommé Zoëtic Songs et sorti le 30 avril. Toujours empreint de sorcellerie, celui-ci fait référence à la vie et au travail de l’artiste et magicien Austin Osman Spare. Il est disponible à l’écoute sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
SODOM (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Bombenhagel le 20 août via Steamhammer. Le tracklisting et un extrait seront bientôt dévoilés !

»
(Lien direct)
KARLOFF (Black Metal, Punk) sortira son premier longue-durée The Appearing le 30 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. My Misanthropic Kingdom
2. The Sound of Discipline
3. Hate Consumer
4. Skeleton and Ashes
5. Nihilistik Reaction
6. Winterlude
7. Superior Presence of Cruelty
8. On the Old Ropes
9. A Violent Winter

»
(Lien direct)
WICHER (Folk Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Czary i Czarty le 21 mai sur Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

1. Gusła
2. Nieś Biesie nieś!
3. Czary i Czarty
4. Gdy noc nadeszła...
5. Do lasu weszła
6. ...
7. Nim nastanie świt
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Anken + Keyser
6 Mai 2021
Shaytan

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
06/05/2021 11:17
Y a pas de riffs. Ou du moins j'ai du mal à les cerner. Je vais certainement rester sur les deux premiers mais l'espoir fait vivre...
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
06/05/2021 10:11
C'est quoi cette prod' sur le NEPHREN-KA ? Morceau sympa mais le groupe a fait bien mieux ! A voir pour le reste...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Sacramental Blood
 Sacramental Blood
Ternion Demonarchy
2016 - Ghastly Music		   
Wesenwille
 Wesenwille
II: A Material God
2021 - Les Acteurs de l'Ombre		   
Vipère
 Vipère
Sombre marche (Démo)
2021 - Vetus Capra		   
Obsessions maladives
 Obsessions maladives
Entretien avec Fred Houriez (basse) (2021)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Amenra
 Amenra
Post-Metal - 1999 - Belgique		   
Karloff
 Karloff
Black Metal / Punk - 2015 - Allemagne		   
Nephren-Ka
 Nephren-Ka
Brutal Death - 2006 - France		   
Sodom
 Sodom
Thrash Metal - 1981 - Allemagne		   
Pharmacist / Oozing
Forbidden Exhumation / Than...
Lire la chronique
Vipère
Sombre marche (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Sacramental Blood
Ternion Demonarchy
Lire la chronique
Wesenwille
II: A Material God
Lire la chronique
Obsessions maladives
Lire l'interview
Vitrail
Les pages oubliées
Lire la chronique
Chevalier
Life And Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Abjection
Malignant Deviation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cult Of Occult
Ruin (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skáphe
Skáphe³
Lire la chronique
Drastus
Venoms (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Aussichtslos
Völlig aussichtslos
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
State Of The World Address
Lire la chronique
Cirith Ungol
Half Human Past (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cirith Ungol
Forever Black
Lire la chronique
Aria
Armageddon
Lire la chronique
Vreid
Wild North West
Lire la chronique
Endseeker
Mount Carcass
Lire la chronique
Sulk
Tennis Elbow (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eclipsus
Yûrei
Lire la chronique
13th Moon
Putridarium (EP)
Lire la chronique
Angrrsth
Donikąd
Lire la chronique
Vaamatar
Evil Witching Black Metal (...
Lire la chronique
Obvurt
The Beginning (EP)
Lire la chronique
Les Blackholics ANONYMES
Lire le podcast
Invultation
Unconquerable Death
Lire la chronique
Crypts Of Despair
All Light Swallowed
Lire la chronique
Aria
Baptizing with Fire
Lire la chronique
Mork
Katedralen
Lire la chronique
Tsatthoggua
Hallelujah Messiah (Compil.)
Lire la chronique