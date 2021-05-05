»

(Lien direct) From Agony To Transcendence, le nouvel album de NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death, France) sortira le 25 juin sur Dolorem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "L’Abomination" :



01. L’Abomination

02. Corioli Storm

03. L’Agonie De L’Epice

04. Sédition

05. Vision Of The Secher Nbiw

06. Levenbrech Sardaukar

07. Conspiracy For The Fall Of The Atreides And The Reclaim Of The Golden Lion's Throne

08. Abu Dhur, Le Père Des Routes Indéfinies Du Temps

09. Sea Of Sand

10. Gods Of Hate (Massacra Cover) (Bonus Track)



