Intitulé From Agony To Transcendence, le nouvel album de NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death, France) sortira le 25 juin sur Dolorem Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "L’Abomination" :
01. L’Abomination
02. Corioli Storm
03. L’Agonie De L’Epice
04. Sédition
05. Vision Of The Secher Nbiw
06. Levenbrech Sardaukar
07. Conspiracy For The Fall Of The Atreides And The Reclaim Of The Golden Lion's Throne
08. Abu Dhur, Le Père Des Routes Indéfinies Du Temps
09. Sea Of Sand
10. Gods Of Hate (Massacra Cover) (Bonus Track)
Après un premier EP sorti fin 2020, ASENATH BLAKE (Black Metal) est de retour pour nous proposer un second EP nommé «Zoëtic Songs» et sorti le 30 avril. Toujours empreint de sorcellerie, celui-ci fait référence à la vie et au travail de l’artiste et magicien Austin Osman Spare. Il est disponible à l’écoute sur Bandcamp.
KARLOFF (Black Metal, Punk) sortira son premier longue-durée The Appearing le 30 juillet via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. My Misanthropic Kingdom
2. The Sound of Discipline
3. Hate Consumer
4. Skeleton and Ashes
5. Nihilistik Reaction
6. Winterlude
7. Superior Presence of Cruelty
8. On the Old Ropes
9. A Violent Winter
