Les news du 6 Mai 2021
News
Les news du 6 Mai 2021 Odraza - Fate's Hand - Exsanguination - Kriegszittern - Beyond Man - Gnosis - Gateway - Coscradh - Phobia
|Le 21 mai prochain, ODRAZA (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira, toujours chez Godz Ov War Productions, un nouvel EP portant le nom d’Acedia.
|FATE'S HAND (Heavy Metal avec des membres de Mongrel’s Cross, Impetuous Ritual et Stargazer, Australie) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 30 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Fascination [6:11]
2. Fate's Hand [5:15]
3. What's Been Will Be Again [3:50]
4. When the Wolf Comes [4:30]
|EXSANGUINATION (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé Spectral Hymns le 11 juin. Tracklist :
1. Martyred
2. Mortal Wounds
3. Revenant
4. Blasphemous
5. Lords Without Thrones
6. Tombs Of The Blind Dead
7. Screwdriver
8. Blood Ocean
9. Machine Gunner
10. Dominion
|KRIEGSZITTERN (Death Metal, Allemagne) va sortir le 18 juin chez Chaos Records une compilation éponyme qui regroupera son premier longue-durée et sa dernière démo. Elle est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Stormcaller
2. Mindfield
3. Deserter
4. Yellow Cross
5. Gladiator
6. Artifacted Irreligion [Benediction cover]
7. Empty Eyes
8. Surrender
9. Green Hell
10. Inferno
11. Forgotten Rituals
12. Phantom Pain
13. Hellfire
14. Stratofortress
15. Flamethrower (LIVE)
16. Black Water (LIVE)
17. Carapace (LIVE)
1-10 Yellow Cross LP recorded and released 2018
11-14 Stratofortress EP recorded and released 2019
15-17 unreleased and recorded live 2020
|BEYOND MAN (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 21 juin via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. Intro [1:26]
2. Helel Ben Sahar [5:46]
3. Art Beyond Man [6:06]
4. World Without End [6:25]
5. Ave Usera [6:08]
6. The World Encircler [7:18]
|GNOSIS (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Omens From the Dead Realm le 1er août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. En attendant, vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Conjuration of the Nemesis
2. Typhlotic Visions
3. Excite the Tempest
4. Apzu, Sea of Death
5. Transcendence Pt. II
6. The Eleventh Step, The Gate Unknown
7. Omens from the Dead Realm
8. Awakening the Third Eye
9. Watcher of a Faceless Abyss
|GATEWAY (Death/Doom, Belgique) offre son nouvel EP Flesh Reborn en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie demain chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :
1. Hel
2. Slumbering Crevasses
3. Rack Crawler
4. Flesh Reborn
|COSCRADH (Black/Death, Irlande) propose à cette adresse son premier EP Mesradh Machae (The Heads of the Men Who Have Been Slaughtered) en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mesradh Machae (The Heads of the Men Who Have Been Slaughtered) [5:57]
2. Plagues of Knowth [6:10]
|PHOBIA (Death Metal, Norvège) va sortir une compilation CD intitulée Slaughterhouse Tapes le 14 juin sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Le groupe a existé de 1990 et 1991 et comportait en ses rangs les fondateurs d'Enslaved Grutle Kjellson et Ivar Bjørnson et de Theatre of Tragedy (Hein Frode Hansen). Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Fog of Uncertainty
3. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok
4. Feverish Convulsions
5. Frame of Mind (studio)
6. Thy Rottening Flesh (rehearsal)
7. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok (rehearsal)
8. When the Jews Return to Zion (rehearsal)
9. Frame of Mind (rehearsal)
10. Feverish Convulsions (rehearsal)
