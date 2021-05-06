chargement...

Les news du 6 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 6 Mai 2021 Withered - Ophidian I - Odraza - Fate's Hand - Exsanguination - Kriegszittern - Beyond Man - Gnosis - Gateway - Coscradh - Phobia
»
(Lien direct)
WITHERED (Death / Grind / Sludge, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Verloren qui sortira le 25 juin via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. By Tooth In Tongue
2. The Predation
3. Dissolve
4. Casting In Wait
5. Passing Through…
6. ...The Long Hurt
7. Verloren
8. From Ashen Shores

»
(Lien direct)
OPHIDIAN I (Technical Death Metal, Islande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Desolate qui sortira le 16 juillet via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Diamonds
2. Spiral To Oblivion
3. Storm Aglow
4. Unfurling The Crescent Moon
5. Sequential Descent
6. Captive Infinity
7. Enslaved In A Desolate Swarm
8. Dominion Eyes
9. Jupiter
10. Wither On The Vine


»
(Lien direct)
Le 21 mai prochain, ODRAZA (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira, toujours chez Godz Ov War Productions, un nouvel EP portant le nom d’Acedia.

»
(Lien direct)
FATE'S HAND (Heavy Metal avec des membres de Mongrel’s Cross, Impetuous Ritual et Stargazer, Australie) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 30 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Fascination [6:11]
2. Fate's Hand [5:15]
3. What's Been Will Be Again [3:50]
4. When the Wolf Comes [4:30]

»
(Lien direct)
EXSANGUINATION (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie d'un nouvel album intitulé Spectral Hymns le 11 juin. Tracklist :

1. Martyred
2. Mortal Wounds
3. Revenant
4. Blasphemous
5. Lords Without Thrones
6. Tombs Of The Blind Dead
7. Screwdriver
8. Blood Ocean
9. Machine Gunner
10. Dominion

»
(Lien direct)
KRIEGSZITTERN (Death Metal, Allemagne) va sortir le 18 juin chez Chaos Records une compilation éponyme qui regroupera son premier longue-durée et sa dernière démo. Elle est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Stormcaller
2. Mindfield
3. Deserter
4. Yellow Cross
5. Gladiator
6. Artifacted Irreligion [Benediction cover]
7. Empty Eyes
8. Surrender
9. Green Hell
10. Inferno
11. Forgotten Rituals
12. Phantom Pain
13. Hellfire
14. Stratofortress
15. Flamethrower (LIVE)
16. Black Water (LIVE)
17. Carapace (LIVE)

1-10 Yellow Cross LP recorded and released 2018
11-14 Stratofortress EP recorded and released 2019
15-17 unreleased and recorded live 2020

»
(Lien direct)
BEYOND MAN (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 21 juin via The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :

1. Intro [1:26]
2. Helel Ben Sahar [5:46]
3. Art Beyond Man [6:06]
4. World Without End [6:25]
5. Ave Usera [6:08]
6. The World Encircler [7:18]

»
(Lien direct)
GNOSIS (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Omens From the Dead Realm le 1er août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. En attendant, vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Conjuration of the Nemesis
2. Typhlotic Visions
3. Excite the Tempest
4. Apzu, Sea of Death
5. Transcendence Pt. II
6. The Eleventh Step, The Gate Unknown
7. Omens from the Dead Realm
8. Awakening the Third Eye
9. Watcher of a Faceless Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
GATEWAY (Death/Doom, Belgique) offre son nouvel EP Flesh Reborn en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie demain chez Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Hel
2. Slumbering Crevasses
3. Rack Crawler
4. Flesh Reborn

»
(Lien direct)
COSCRADH (Black/Death, Irlande) propose à cette adresse son premier EP Mesradh Machae (The Heads of the Men Who Have Been Slaughtered) en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mesradh Machae (The Heads of the Men Who Have Been Slaughtered) [5:57]
2. Plagues of Knowth [6:10]

»
(Lien direct)
PHOBIA (Death Metal, Norvège) va sortir une compilation CD intitulée Slaughterhouse Tapes le 14 juin sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Le groupe a existé de 1990 et 1991 et comportait en ses rangs les fondateurs d'Enslaved Grutle Kjellson et Ivar Bjørnson et de Theatre of Tragedy (Hein Frode Hansen). Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Fog of Uncertainty
3. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok
4. Feverish Convulsions
5. Frame of Mind (studio)
6. Thy Rottening Flesh (rehearsal)
7. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok (rehearsal)
8. When the Jews Return to Zion (rehearsal)
9. Frame of Mind (rehearsal)
10. Feverish Convulsions (rehearsal)
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Anken + Keyser
6 Mai 2021
GROUPES DU JOUR
Odraza
 Odraza
Black Metal - 2009 - Pologne		   
Ophidian I
 Ophidian I
(Un peu) brutal death (un peu) technique - 2010 - Islande		   
Withered
 Withered
Death / Grind / Sludge - 2003 - Etats-Unis		   
