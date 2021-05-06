»

(Lien direct) PHOBIA (Death Metal, Norvège) va sortir une compilation CD intitulée Slaughterhouse Tapes le 14 juin sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Le groupe a existé de 1990 et 1991 et comportait en ses rangs les fondateurs d'Enslaved Grutle Kjellson et Ivar Bjørnson et de Theatre of Tragedy (Hein Frode Hansen). Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. Fog of Uncertainty

3. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok

4. Feverish Convulsions

5. Frame of Mind (studio)

6. Thy Rottening Flesh (rehearsal)

7. The Last Settlement of Ragnarok (rehearsal)

8. When the Jews Return to Zion (rehearsal)

9. Frame of Mind (rehearsal)

10. Feverish Convulsions (rehearsal)