EISENHAND (Heavy Metal, Autriche) propose le morceau "The Engine" en écoute sur YouTube. Celui-ci figurera sur le premier longue-durée Fires Within prévu le 28 mai via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Engine [6:05]
2. Steel City Sorcery [6:04]
3. Ancient Symbols [7:18]
4. Dead of Night [5:22]
5. White Fortress [5:03]
6. Ride Free [5:41]
7. Dizzying Heights [9:25]
IXTLAHUAC (Black Metal, USA/Colombie) va rééditer sa troisième démo Teyacaniliztli Nahualli (2019) le 1er août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions au format vinyle. Vouus pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Huehuecoyotl
2. Ixlthaucán de los Brujos
3. Guía Mistico:Xoloitzcuintle
4. Nahuallotl (Magia) Negra
5. Ritual de Fuego Nuevo
6. Xolotl:4 Puntos Cardinales (Outro)
7. Rito Ceremonial en la Zona Negativa (Engendro Malévolo Cover Bonus Track)
8. Coatlicue Nunca Muere (Bonus track)
