»

(Lien direct) EISENHAND (Heavy Metal, Autriche) propose le morceau "The Engine" en écoute sur YouTube. Celui-ci figurera sur le premier longue-durée Fires Within prévu le 28 mai via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. The Engine [6:05]

2. Steel City Sorcery [6:04]

3. Ancient Symbols [7:18]

4. Dead of Night [5:22]

5. White Fortress [5:03]

6. Ride Free [5:41]

7. Dizzying Heights [9:25]



