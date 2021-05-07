chargement...

Les news du 7 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 7 Mai 2021 Cerebral Rot - Buried - Eisenhand - T.O.M.E. - Year Of No Light - Zmiarcviely - Ixtlahuac
»
(Lien direct)
CEREBRAL ROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Excretion Of Mortality le 25 juin sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bowels Of Decrepitude" :

»
(Lien direct)
BURIED (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Tornado of Blood" issu de son premier full-length Oculus Rot sorti en février dernier chez Brutal Mind.

»
(Lien direct)
EISENHAND (Heavy Metal, Autriche) propose le morceau "The Engine" en écoute sur YouTube. Celui-ci figurera sur le premier longue-durée Fires Within prévu le 28 mai via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Engine [6:05]
2. Steel City Sorcery [6:04]
3. Ancient Symbols [7:18]
4. Dead of Night [5:22]
5. White Fortress [5:03]
6. Ride Free [5:41]
7. Dizzying Heights [9:25]

»
(Lien direct)
T.O.M.E. (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "II" extrait de son premier long-format I-III à paraître le 4 juin sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. I [14:12]
2. II [10:55]
3. III [10:11]

»
(Lien direct)
YEAR OF NO LIGHT (Sludge/Drone/Doom/Post-Rock/Ambient, France) sortira son nouvel album Consolamentum le 25 juillet chez Pelagic Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ZMIARCVIELY (Black Metal, Biélorussie) offre sa première démo čornaje połymia en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Elle est sortie hier via Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. I
2. II
3. III
4. IV

»
(Lien direct)
IXTLAHUAC (Black Metal, USA/Colombie) va rééditer sa troisième démo Teyacaniliztli Nahualli (2019) le 1er août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions au format vinyle. Vouus pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Huehuecoyotl
2. Ixlthaucán de los Brujos
3. Guía Mistico:Xoloitzcuintle
4. Nahuallotl (Magia) Negra
5. Ritual de Fuego Nuevo
6. Xolotl:4 Puntos Cardinales (Outro)
7. Rito Ceremonial en la Zona Negativa (Engendro Malévolo Cover Bonus Track)
8. Coatlicue Nunca Muere (Bonus track)
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
7 Mai 2021
Shaytan

