(Lien direct) PERILAXE OCCLUSION (Death Metal, Canada), Raytraces Of Death, à venir le 25 juin sur le label français. Tracklist :



01. Fracturing The Voronoi

02. Incalculable Thresholds

03. Geometric Dismemberment



Pour l'occasion, une petite interview du combo a été réalisée par sa maison de disque :



DMP: Dear XT, thank you for taking the time to answer three questions concerning the announcement of your second demo “Raytraces Of Death” and the premiere of the first track ‘Incalculable Thresholds’. Please tell us when and how the songs for “Raytraces Of Death” were crafted? And in which elements do you see the biggest developments compared to its predecessor “Exponential Decay”?



The songs were crafted immediately after "Exponential Decay" was recorded. We are all super pleased with how everything turned out. I actually think it is heavier than our first demo. The newer elements are skank beats for the first time, as heard in the song ‘Geometric Dismemberment’, cello layers performed by XE on the song ‘Incalculable Thresholds’, and even a semi-melodic black metal-inspired outro to the whole demo. Production-wise, it's even heavier; more distorted bass, more chainsaw on the guitars, bigger cymbals, and louder vocals. The whole thing demo is an upgrade.



DMP: ‘Incalculable Thresholds’ is an aggressive, yet at the same time groovy Death Metal track which is not afraid to also include calm moments. Additionally, the production wins because of its raw, but also clear power. What kind of musical vision did you have in your head when composing this specific song?



I wanted this song to have groove within a diminished context. Catchy, yet crushing.

Our drummer XE is a very enthusiastic person. He suggested a cello section while we recorded “Exponential Decay”, however the songs weren't written to have a cello part. ‘Incalulable Thresholds’ was written to incorporate a cello as a replacement for clean bass during the clean middle section, as well as eerie textures and atonal accents. The fretless nature of the instrument was utilized to make it sound uneasy and twisted like a horror score. This is Death Metal. There's no comfort to be found here.



DMP: Why did you want to unveil specifically ‘Incalculable Thresholds’ as a representative of your second demo? What makes this song special?



The most obvious new territory is the cello. I wanted that to be heard right away so people understand what we meant by adding a classical instrument in a strictly Death Metal context.

It is the shortest, and possibly the catchiest song on the demo. It showcases the best of what's to come and how we expand from what we showed with “Exponential Decay”.



