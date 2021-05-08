|
Les news du 8 Mai 2021
Les news du 8 Mai 2021 Laceration Mantra - Fluids - Artillery - Odeum Deus - CPMT - Hanging Garden - Vassago - Mayhem - Riexhumation - Killing Addiction - Diabolizer - Terminalist - Caveman Cult
|LACERATION MANTRA (Death Metal, Australie) va rééditer son deuxième album Infested le 17 mai en CD sur Nuclear Winter Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|FLUIDS (Brutal Death/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Not Dark Yet le 4 juin chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Genesis Spoiled
2. Hope Forgotten
3. Empathy Shed
4. Dignity Swindled
5. Integrity Fabled
6. Mercy Gelded
7. Honor Tainted
8. Trust Bargained
9. Life Spent
10. Humanity Reviled
|ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal, Danemark) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "In Your Mind" qui figure sur son nouvel album X paru hier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. The Devils Symphony
2. In Thrash We Trust
3. Turn up the Rage
4. Silver Cross
5. In Your Mind
6. The Ghost of Me
7. Force of Indifference
8. Varg I Veum
9. Mors Ontologica
10. Eternal Night
11. Beggars in Black Suits
|ODEUM DEUS (Death Metal, Suède) propose en écoute ici son nouveau single "Bend and Obey" tiré de son nouveau disque Brutal Slaughter prévu le 21 mai sur Wormholedeath.
|CPMT (Black Metal) sortira son premier EP Mrtvaja le 28 mai chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mrtvaja part 1 [9:06]
2. Mrtvaja part 2 [10:35]
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Skeleton Lake à paraître le 21 mai via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Kuura
02. Faith
03. Nowhere Haven
04. Winter‘s Kiss
05. When the Music Dies
06. Tunturi
07. Road of Bones
08. Field of Reeds
09. Skeleton Lake
|VASSAGO (Black/Death, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Storm of Satan le 1er août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Darkness of Satan
2. Elite of Satan
3. Evil of Satan
4. Fire of Satan
5. Grind of Satan
6. Mayhem of Satan
7. Metal of Satan
8. Sign of Satan
9. Storm of Satan
10. War of Satan
|MAYHEM (Black Metal, Norvège) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un nouveau EP intitulé Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando. Au programme, deux morceaux issus des sessions d'enregistrement de Daemon et déjà proposés à l'époque en guise de Bonus Track sur l'édition limitée ("Black Glass Communion" et "Everlasting Dying Flame"), un nouveau morceau intitulé "Voces Ab Alta" et quatre reprises de Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni et The Ramones.
|Découvrez un nouvel extrait du premier album de RIEXHUMATION (Death Metal, Italie) avec le titre "Embrace Nihility" disponible ci-dessous. The Final Revelation Of Abaddon sortira le 28 mai sur Lavadome Productions :
01. Intro
02. Inbreeding A Final Form In The Flesh
03. Take The Throne Of Enlil
04. Conflagration Mantra
05. Manifestation Of The Horned-Head Presence
06. Ascension XIV
07. The Vectorcvlt (Bandcamp)
08. Embrace Nihility
09. Triumph Of Perfect Darkness
|KILLING ADDICTION (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Mind Of A New God. Il s'agit du titre "Condemned To Nothingness" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo. Sortie prévue le 1er juin sur Xtreem Music :
01. Mind Of A New God
02. As Utopia Burns
03. Prophecy Armageddon (Bandcamp)
04. Destroyer Of Worlds
05. Lives Unworthy Of Life
06. Dark Realm Atrocity
07. Condemned To Nothingness
08. The Chaos Older Than Time
09. Altered At Birth
|Intitulé Khalkedonian Death, le premier album de DIABOLIZER (Death Metal, Turquie) sortira le 2 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Maelstroms Of Abhorrence" :
01. Dawn Of Obliteration
02. Maelstroms Of Abhorrence
03. Cloaked In An Aura Of Madness
04. Mayhemic Darkness And Possessed Visions
05. Sulphuric Vengeance
06. Bringers Of Khalkedonian Death
07. Spearfuck The Throes Of Treason
08. Perishing In His Oceans of Blood
|TERMINALIST (Thrash Progressif, Danemark) a sorti hier son premier album intitulé The Great Acceleration. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Relentless Alteration
02. Terminal Dispatch
03. Invention Of The Shipwreck
04. Estranged Reflection
05. Dromocracy
|CAVEMAN CULT (Black / Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Le groupe sortira son nouvel album intitulé Blood And Extinction à l'automne 2021 :
NWN! a écrit : Caveman Cult only grows more Savage. Behold ‘Blood and Extinction’, a relentless no-mercy onslaught of filth and violence. Nine tracks of primal cutthroat barbarism, surpassing all previous assaults with uncompromising knuckle dragging brutality. THIS IS BARBARIC BESTIAL DEATH!!
