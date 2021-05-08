chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Sacramental Blood
 Sacramental Blood - Ternion... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Agent Steel
 Agent Steel - No Other Godz... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Seth
 Seth - La Morsure du Christ (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Rings Of Saturn
 Rings Of Saturn - Lugal Ki En (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Wesenwille
 Wesenwille - II: A Material... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - The System Has F... (C)
Par alkemist		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - Dystopia (C)
Par alkemist		   
Les news du 5 Mai 2021
 Les news du 5 Mai 2021 - Ne... (N)
Par Ander		   
Death Invoker
 Death Invoker - Necromancy,... (C)
Par Gabalgabow		   
Obsessions maladives
 Obsessions maladives - (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Aussichtslos
 Aussichtslos - Völlig aussi... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Vitrail
 Vitrail - Les pages oubliées (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Drastus
 Drastus - Venoms (Compil.) (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 8 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 8 Mai 2021 Laceration Mantra - Fluids - Artillery - Odeum Deus - CPMT - Hanging Garden - Vassago - Mayhem - Riexhumation - Killing Addiction - Diabolizer - Terminalist - Caveman Cult
»
(Lien direct)
LACERATION MANTRA (Death Metal, Australie) va rééditer son deuxième album Infested le 17 mai en CD sur Nuclear Winter Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
FLUIDS (Brutal Death/Grind, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Not Dark Yet le 4 juin chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Genesis Spoiled
2. Hope Forgotten
3. Empathy Shed
4. Dignity Swindled
5. Integrity Fabled
6. Mercy Gelded
7. Honor Tainted
8. Trust Bargained
9. Life Spent
10. Humanity Reviled

»
(Lien direct)
ARTILLERY (Thrash Metal, Danemark) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "In Your Mind" qui figure sur son nouvel album X paru hier via Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. The Devils Symphony
2. In Thrash We Trust
3. Turn up the Rage
4. Silver Cross
5. In Your Mind
6. The Ghost of Me
7. Force of Indifference
8. Varg I Veum
9. Mors Ontologica
10. Eternal Night
11. Beggars in Black Suits

»
(Lien direct)
ODEUM DEUS (Death Metal, Suède) propose en écoute ici son nouveau single "Bend and Obey" tiré de son nouveau disque Brutal Slaughter prévu le 21 mai sur Wormholedeath.


»
(Lien direct)
CPMT (Black Metal) sortira son premier EP Mrtvaja le 28 mai chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mrtvaja part 1 [9:06]
2. Mrtvaja part 2 [10:35]

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Skeleton Lake à paraître le 21 mai via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Kuura
02. Faith
03. Nowhere Haven
04. Winter‘s Kiss
05. When the Music Dies
06. Tunturi
07. Road of Bones
08. Field of Reeds
09. Skeleton Lake

»
(Lien direct)
VASSAGO (Black/Death, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Storm of Satan le 1er août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Darkness of Satan
2. Elite of Satan
3. Evil of Satan
4. Fire of Satan
5. Grind of Satan
6. Mayhem of Satan
7. Metal of Satan
8. Sign of Satan
9. Storm of Satan
10. War of Satan

»
(Lien direct)
MAYHEM (Black Metal, Norvège) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un nouveau EP intitulé Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando. Au programme, deux morceaux issus des sessions d'enregistrement de Daemon et déjà proposés à l'époque en guise de Bonus Track sur l'édition limitée ("Black Glass Communion" et "Everlasting Dying Flame"), un nouveau morceau intitulé "Voces Ab Alta" et quatre reprises de Discharge, Dead Kennedys, Rudimentary Peni et The Ramones.

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez un nouvel extrait du premier album de RIEXHUMATION (Death Metal, Italie) avec le titre "Embrace Nihility" disponible ci-dessous. The Final Revelation Of Abaddon sortira le 28 mai sur Lavadome Productions :

01. Intro
02. Inbreeding A Final Form In The Flesh
03. Take The Throne Of Enlil
04. Conflagration Mantra
05. Manifestation Of The Horned-Head Presence
06. Ascension XIV
07. The Vectorcvlt (Bandcamp)
08. Embrace Nihility
09. Triumph Of Perfect Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
KILLING ADDICTION (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Mind Of A New God. Il s'agit du titre "Condemned To Nothingness" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo. Sortie prévue le 1er juin sur Xtreem Music :

01. Mind Of A New God
02. As Utopia Burns
03. Prophecy Armageddon (Bandcamp)
04. Destroyer Of Worlds
05. Lives Unworthy Of Life
06. Dark Realm Atrocity
07. Condemned To Nothingness
08. The Chaos Older Than Time
09. Altered At Birth

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Khalkedonian Death, le premier album de DIABOLIZER (Death Metal, Turquie) sortira le 2 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Maelstroms Of Abhorrence" :

01. Dawn Of Obliteration
02. Maelstroms Of Abhorrence
03. Cloaked In An Aura Of Madness
04. Mayhemic Darkness And Possessed Visions
05. Sulphuric Vengeance
06. Bringers Of Khalkedonian Death
07. Spearfuck The Throes Of Treason
08. Perishing In His Oceans of Blood

»
(Lien direct)
TERMINALIST (Thrash Progressif, Danemark) a sorti hier son premier album intitulé The Great Acceleration. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Relentless Alteration
02. Terminal Dispatch
03. Invention Of The Shipwreck
04. Estranged Reflection
05. Dromocracy

»
(Lien direct)
CAVEMAN CULT (Black / Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Le groupe sortira son nouvel album intitulé Blood And Extinction à l'automne 2021 :

NWN! a écrit : Caveman Cult only grows more Savage. Behold ‘Blood and Extinction’, a relentless no-mercy onslaught of filth and violence. Nine tracks of primal cutthroat barbarism, surpassing all previous assaults with uncompromising knuckle dragging brutality. THIS IS BARBARIC BESTIAL DEATH!!
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
8 Mai 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Agent Steel
 Agent Steel
No Other Godz Before Me
2021 - Dissonance Productions		   
Foscor
 Foscor
Els Sepulcres Blancs
2019 - Season Of Mist		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Artillery
 Artillery
1982 - Danemark		   
Caveman Cult
 Caveman Cult
Black / Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Fluids
 Fluids
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Hanging Garden
 Hanging Garden
Doom/Death/Post-rock - 2004 - Finlande		   
Killing Addiction
 Killing Addiction
Death Metal - 1988 - Etats-Unis		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem
Black Metal - 1984 - Norvège		   
Foscor
Els Sepulcres Blancs
Lire la chronique
Agent Steel
No Other Godz Before Me
Lire la chronique
Metallica
No Life 'til Leather (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Seth
La Morsure du Christ
Lire la chronique
Pharmacist / Oozing
Forbidden Exhumation / Than...
Lire la chronique
Vipère
Sombre marche (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Sacramental Blood
Ternion Demonarchy
Lire la chronique
Wesenwille
II: A Material God
Lire la chronique
Obsessions maladives
Lire l'interview
Vitrail
Les pages oubliées
Lire la chronique
Chevalier
Life And Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Abjection
Malignant Deviation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cult Of Occult
Ruin (EP)
Lire la chronique
Skáphe
Skáphe³
Lire la chronique
Drastus
Venoms (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Aussichtslos
Völlig aussichtslos
Lire la chronique
Biohazard
State Of The World Address
Lire la chronique
Cirith Ungol
Half Human Past (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cirith Ungol
Forever Black
Lire la chronique
Aria
Armageddon
Lire la chronique
Vreid
Wild North West
Lire la chronique
Endseeker
Mount Carcass
Lire la chronique
Sulk
Tennis Elbow (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eclipsus
Yûrei
Lire la chronique
13th Moon
Putridarium (EP)
Lire la chronique
Angrrsth
Donikąd
Lire la chronique
Vaamatar
Evil Witching Black Metal (...
Lire la chronique
Obvurt
The Beginning (EP)
Lire la chronique
Les Blackholics ANONYMES
Lire le podcast
Invultation
Unconquerable Death
Lire la chronique