(Lien direct) CAVEMAN CULT (Black / Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Le groupe sortira son nouvel album intitulé Blood And Extinction à l'automne 2021 :



NWN! a écrit : Caveman Cult only grows more Savage. Behold ‘Blood and Extinction’, a relentless no-mercy onslaught of filth and violence. Nine tracks of primal cutthroat barbarism, surpassing all previous assaults with uncompromising knuckle dragging brutality. THIS IS BARBARIC BESTIAL DEATH!!