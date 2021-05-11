chargement...

Les news du 11 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 11 Mai 2021 Eclipser - Winter Eternal - Killing Addiction - Nocturnal Hollow - Marras - Millstone - Beleth - Eternal Valley - Diskord
»
(Lien direct)
ECLIPSER (Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Pages qui sort le 28 mai. Tracklist :

1. Pages (3:10)
2. Matternaught (1:26)
3. Carry Your Burden (2:46)
4. To Never Wake Again (2:29)
5. Fathomless (4:46)

Durée totale : 14:38

»
(Lien direct)
WINTER ETERNAL (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le titre "Crown of Stars" issu de son nouvel album Land of Darkness dont la sortie est programmée pour le 4 juin sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Crossing The Blackest Skies
2. Land Of Darkness
3. The Illusive Wings Of Death
4. Lord Of False Reality
5. Crown of Stars
6. Faded To Silence
7. Isolation
8. Shaped By Grief
9. Dawn Of Flames [Gates of Ishtar cover]

»
(Lien direct)
KILLING ADDICTION (Death Metal, USA) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Condemned to Nothingness" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Mind of a New God prévu le 1er juin sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Mind of a New God
2. As Utopia Burns
3. Prophecy Armageddon
4. Destroyer of Worlds
5. Lives Unworthy of Life
6. Dark Realm Atrocity
7. Condemned to Nothingness
8. The Chaos Older than Time
9. Altered at Birth

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL HOLLOW (Death Metal, Venezuela) sortira son nouvel opus Triumphantly Evil le 4 juillet chez Immortal Souls Productions pour l'Europe. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Baphomet Crown
2. Bound to the Gore
3. Shining Blaze of Hell
4. Down to Void
5. Consumed by the Storm
6. Through the Haze of Death
7. Voices Comes from the Night
8. In Rapture of Pain
9. King of Wrath
10. Remembrance of a Murder
11. Necrophiliac [Slayer cover]

»
(Lien direct)
MARRAS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Endtime Sermon le 9 juin via Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Shadows Upon the Sacred Land
2. (1st Prophecy) Anointing Of The Sick
3. Endtime Sermon
4. From The Last Battleground
5. Gathered To Rule
6. (2nd Prophecy) Last Judgement
7. My Cold Grave
8. (3rd Prophecy) Pestilence
9. As Nights Get Darker
10. (4th Prophecy) Viaticum
11. From The Soot of Goahti

»
(Lien direct)
MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Everything Is As It Should be" extrait de son premier full-length Isle à paraître le 15 mai. Tracklist :

1. Patres Ignotum
2. Promised Land
3. Turned Inside Out
4. Everything is as it should be
5. The Dark Tower
6. Zombieland
7. One-Way Ticket
8. The War of Fools
9. Progressor

»
(Lien direct)
BELETH (Death/Groove, Australie) a signé sur Wormholedeath Records pour la sortie le 25 juin de son premier long-format Silent Genesis. Tracklist :

1. Thirteenth Spirit
2. Silent Genesis
3. Cries Of The Fatherless
4. Heretic
5. Black Speech
6. First Born
7. Beleth
8. Denouement

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL VALLEY (Black Atmosphérique, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Kingdom Of Misery qui sortira le 9 juillet via Northern Silence Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Morose
2. This Endless Night
3. Kingdom Of Misery
4. Hour of Agony
5. When The Skies Collapse
6. I Never Wanted
7. Alone


»
(Lien direct)
DISKORD (Death metal avangardiste, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Degenerations qui sortira le 3 août via Transcending Obscurity. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Loitering In The Portal
2. Bionic Tomb Eternal
3. Abnegations
4. The Endless Spiral
5. Dirigiste Radio Hit
6. Lone Survivor
7. Dragged For Coronation
8. Clawing At The Fabric Of Space
9. Atoms Decay
10. Raging Berzerker In The Universe Rigid
11. Gnashing
12. Beyond The Grime
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
11 Mai 2021
