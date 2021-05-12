|
Les news du 12 Mai 2021
News
Les news du 12 Mai 2021 Drawn And Quartered - Ghastly - Bloodbeat - Sarcofagus - Cadaveric Incubator - Night Resident - Sněť - Claustrofobia - Odium Humani Generis - 30 immolated; 16 returned - Odraza
|DRAWN AND QUARTERED (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Congregation Pestilence qui sort le 2 juillet sur Krucyator Productions. Tracklist :
01. Death's Disciple
02. Age of Ignorance
03. Oblivion Pilgrimage
04. Proliferation of Disease
05. Dispensation (Rise of the Antichrist)
06. Six Devils (Trepanation)
07. Carnage Atrocity
08. Rotting Abomination (The Cleansing)
09. Congregation Pestilence
|GHASTLY (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Mercurial Passages qui sortira le 28 mai via 20 Buck Spin Records. "Perdition" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|BLOODBEAT (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) a publié le titre "No Control" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Process of Extinction à paraître le 18 juin via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Creative Murder
2. Beyond the Skeletons
3. Pulse
4. No Control
5. Permanent Shadows
6. Intention to Kill
7. Rigor Mortis
8. Slow Decompose
|SARCOFAGUS (Heavy Metal, Finlande) va rééditer son deuxième album Envoy of Death (1980) le 15 septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions au format vinyle. Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Envoy of Death
2. Deadly Game
3. Wheels of Destruction
4. Insane Rebels
5. Die to Win
6. Stolen Salvation
7. Black Contract
|CADAVERIC INCUBATOR (Death/Grind, Finlande) propose sur ce lien son nouveau disque Nightmare Necropolis en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 14 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. World Necrosis
2. Blood Lust
3. Necropolis
4. Sarcophagidae
5. Sickly Obsessed
6. Through the Flesh
7. Frenzied Hatred
8. Coffin Defiler
|NIGHT RESIDENT (Heavy/Doom, Grèce) sort son nouvel opus Darkness Is My Home le 21 mai.
|SNĚŤ (Death Metal, République Tchèque) offre son premier long-format Mokvání V Okovech en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 14 mai chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Útes Mrtvol
2. Kůň Kadaver
3. Princip Křížení
4. Demon
5. Zamrzlý Vrch
6. Folivor
7. Sakrofag
8. Vesmírná Saliva
|CLAUSTROFOBIA (Death/Thrash, Brésil) a publié une vidéo "bass playthrough" pour son nouveau single "Riff Cult" sorti en février dernier.
|ODIUM HUMANI GENERIS (Black Metal, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Ulice" tiré de son premier long-format Przeddzień paru l'année dernière viaCult of Parthenope.
|30 IMMOLATED; 16 RETURNED (Avant-garde Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP The Burial of the Dead - Excerpts from Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring (1913) le 14 mai. Tracklist :
1. Introduction (Spleen) (1:30)
2. The Augurs of Spring (The Burial of the Dead) (3:57)
3. The Ritual of Abduction ( Glorious Love/Languid Agony) (2:48)
4. Spring Rounds (A Paean) (4:22)
Durée totale : 12:38
|ODRAZA (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel EP Acedia le 21 mai sur Godz ov War Productions. Il s'agit de la bande-son de l'exposition Coexistence qui sera présentée au Musée de Podgórze à Cracovie du 30/06/2021 au 24/02/2022 et dépeint les conséquences de la pandémie Covid-19 sur la société.
Tracklist :
1. Acedia I
2. Acedia II (vinyl version)
