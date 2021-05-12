»

(Lien direct) 30 IMMOLATED; 16 RETURNED (Avant-garde Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP The Burial of the Dead - Excerpts from Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring (1913) le 14 mai. Tracklist :



1. Introduction (Spleen) (1:30)

2. The Augurs of Spring (The Burial of the Dead) (3:57)

3. The Ritual of Abduction ( Glorious Love/Languid Agony) (2:48)

4. Spring Rounds (A Paean) (4:22)



Durée totale : 12:38



