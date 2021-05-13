chargement...

Seth
 Seth - La Morsure du Christ (C)
Par Solarian		   
Anatomia
 Anatomia - Corporeal Torment (C)
Par lkea		   
Nervous Decay
 Nervous Decay - Nervous Decay (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Rings Of Saturn
 Rings Of Saturn - Lugal Ki En (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Empyrium
 Empyrium - Über den Sternen (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 7 Mai 2021
 Les news du 7 Mai 2021 - Pe... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Wheel
 Wheel - Preserved In Time (C)
Par Keyser		   
Sacramental Blood
 Sacramental Blood - Ternion... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Agent Steel
 Agent Steel - No Other Godz... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Wesenwille
 Wesenwille - II: A Material... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - The System Has F... (C)
Par alkemist		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - Dystopia (C)
Par alkemist		   
Les news du 5 Mai 2021
 Les news du 5 Mai 2021 - Ne... (N)
Par Ander		   
Death Invoker
 Death Invoker - Necromancy,... (C)
Par Gabalgabow		   

Les news du 13 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 13 Mai 2021 Passéisme - Anatomia - Labyrinth Entrance - Bolido - Atrium - Soul Grinder - Hexorcist - Xalpen - Param-Nesia - Crawling Manifest - Artach
»
(Lien direct)
PASSÉISME (Black Metal, Russie) a dévoilé le morceau "Chant for Parade" extrait de son premier full-length Eminence prévu le 11 juin via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Chant for Tribulation [6:17]
2. Chant for Harvest [4:33]
3. Chant for Austerity [3:59]
4. Chant for Insolence [5:16]
5. Chant for Parade [4:14]
6. Chant for Splendour [1:14]
7. Chant for Enlightenment [10:21]

»
(Lien direct)
ANATOMIA (Death/Doom, Japon) offre son nouveau disque Corporeal Torment en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie le 20 mai sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. Dismemberment [7:11]
2. Slime of Putrescense [8:38]
3. Despaired Void [4:57]
4. Mortem [20:59]

»
(Lien direct)
LABYRINTH ENTRANCE (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Deplore the Vanity le 21 mai sur Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

1. Spirituality I
02. Absence of Light Surrounding
03. Spirituality II
04. Dogma Hexagram
05. Spirituality III
06. Supreme Rapture
07. Paroxysm of Blakk Kult
08. Dissolving Weakness
09. Deplore the Vanity
10. Presence of Great Sadness
11. Drowned

»
(Lien direct)
BOLIDO (Heavy Metal, Chili) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Angel in Black and White" figurant sur son nouvel opus Against the World à paraître le 15 juin via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Against the World
2. MIG Alley
3. Time to Be Yourself
4. Angel in Black and White
5. BHWF
6. In Dreams
7. Turbo
8. Heartbreaker
9. White Hell

»
(Lien direct)
ATRIUM (Atmospheric Black Metal, Colombie) sortira son premier longue-durée Ancient Spells le 11 juin sur Signal Rex. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Iron King [10:14]
2. Despair of Silence [9:45]
3. Lands of Hyperborea [4:27]
4. Crossing the Northern Sky [6:40]
5. Overture [7:02]

»
(Lien direct)
SOUL GRINDER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Night's Bane (Nyktophobia)" extrait de son prochain EP Lifeless Obsession à venir le 4 juin chez MDD Records. Tracklist :

1. Night's Bane (Nyktophobia)
2. Mercyful Fate
3. Terradeformer
4. A Worm's Repast
5. Lifeless Obsession

»
(Lien direct)
HEXORCIST (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Evil Reaping Death le 26 juillet via Memento Mori (CD), Unholy Prophecies (LP) et Godz ov War Productions (K7). Tracklist :

1. Exulting the Adversary
2. Sentry at the Seven Gates
3. Unblessing the Reverent
4. Proverbs of Pestilence
5. Denouncing the Immaculate
6. Evil Reaping Death
7. Unrighteous Ceremony
8. Accursed Affirmations
9. Praising the Most Foul
10. Crucifixion [Devastator cover]

»
(Lien direct)
XALPEN (Black Metal, Chili) a signé sur Black Lodge Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album. En attendant, une réédition remasterisée de Sawken Xo´on (2020) verra le jour le 30 juillet.

»
(Lien direct)
PARAM-NESIA (Progressive Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Aspect of Creation le 14 jui en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Pestilence of Man (4:44)
2. Forsaken (4:44)
3. Lethocerus (5:29)
4. Home (5:47)
5. Journey to Nothing (7:09)

Durée totale : 27:54

»
(Lien direct)
CRAWLING MANIFEST (Melodic Heavy/Thrash, USA) offre son nouveau disque Radical Absolution en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain. Tracklist :

1. Land of The Free (2:27)
2. World War III (4:42)
3. Nothing To Lose (6:11)
4. Right To Refrain Silence (4:27)
5. Radical Absolution (6:49)
6. Blood Born (4:08)
7. Revolution (4:08)
8. Onslaught (5:00)

Durée totale : 39:01

»
(Lien direct)
ARTACH (Epic Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus Sworn to Avenge le 25 juin via Depressive Illusions. Tracklist :

1. Tuiteam an Duine (7:08)
2. Ice Throne (5:09)
3. Shimmer (6:35)
4. Endless Tundra (21:35)
5. Into the Frozen Woodlands (4:49)
6. She Gathers Leaves (5:25)
7. Mistress of Black Thorns (6:24)
8. Winter’s End (8:14)

Durée totale : 1:05:23
13 Mai 2021
