(Lien direct) BOLIDO (Heavy Metal, Chili) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Angel in Black and White" figurant sur son nouvel opus Against the World à paraître le 15 juin via Fighter Records. Tracklist :



1. Against the World

2. MIG Alley

3. Time to Be Yourself

4. Angel in Black and White

5. BHWF

6. In Dreams

7. Turbo

8. Heartbreaker

9. White Hell



