FEAR FACTORY (Cyber Power Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Aggression Continuum prévu pour le 18 juin via Nuclear Blast. "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" se découvre ici :
ADARRAK (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Withering" issu de son premier long-format Ex Oriente Lux dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 mai sur Satanath Records. Tracklist :
1) Final Ethos Demise
2) Into the Abyss*
3) Mettle
4) Bereft**
5) Withering
6) Through the Fabric of Time
7) Beneath the Vault of the World
8) Fire Will Cleanse (Instrumental)***
*Guest solo on "Into the Abyss" by Nicholas Chang
**Guest solo on "Bereft" by Marty Friedman
***Guest solo on "Fire Will Cleanse" by Edmund “Ed Quekstein” Quek
PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une video "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Morbvs Propagationem" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Exitivm à venir le 25 juin chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
