Les news du 14 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 14 Mai 2021 Craven Idol - Fear Factory - Shadecrown - Adarrak - Pestilence - Planet Of The Dead - Beholder's Cult - Armnatt - Desaster
»
(Lien direct)
CRAVEN IDOL (Black/Thrash, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album Forked Tongues le 23 juillet via Dark Descent. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait seront bientôt mis en ligne...

»
(Lien direct)
FEAR FACTORY (Cyber Power Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Aggression Continuum prévu pour le 18 juin via Nuclear Blast. "Fuel Injected Suicide Machine" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SHADECROWN (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "The Loss" extrait de son prochain album à venir plus tard dans l'année sur Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ADARRAK (Progressive Death Metal, Singapour) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Withering" issu de son premier long-format Ex Oriente Lux dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 mai sur Satanath Records. Tracklist :

1) Final Ethos Demise
2) Into the Abyss*
3) Mettle
4) Bereft**
5) Withering
6) Through the Fabric of Time
7) Beneath the Vault of the World
8) Fire Will Cleanse (Instrumental)***

*Guest solo on "Into the Abyss" by Nicholas Chang
**Guest solo on "Bereft" by Marty Friedman
***Guest solo on "Fire Will Cleanse" by Edmund “Ed Quekstein” Quek

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une video "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Morbvs Propagationem" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Exitivm à venir le 25 juin chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. In Omnibvs (Intro)
2. Morbvs Propagationem
3. Deificvs
4. Sempiternvs
5. Internicionem
6. Mortifervm
7. Dominatvi Svbmissa
8. Pericvlvm Externvm
9. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
PLANET OF THE DEAD (Stoner/Sludge/Doom, Nouvelle-Zélande) sortira son nouvel opus Pilgrims le 23 juillet.

»
(Lien direct)
BEHOLDER'S CULT (Doom/Gothic Metal, Brésil) a sorti hier son premier long-format Our Darkest Home en auto-production au format numérique. Tracklist :

1. Samsara (02:59)
2. Shadows (05:45)
3. Starry Queen (05.49)
04. Crestfallen (05:05)
05. Conceiving Silence (05:29)
06. Whispers of Dusk (02:05)
07. Weight of the Sun (05:17)
08. Ivory Tower (08:03)
09. Empty Inside (08:22)

»
(Lien direct)
ARMNATT (Black Metal, Portugal) a mis en ligne le titre "Eterna Flame" extrait de son nouvel album du même nom à paraître le 28 mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Ancient Path
2. Darkness Embrace
3. All In Ruins
4. Black Moon
5. Magestic Shadows
6. Dark Moon Rising
7. Eternal Flame
8. Immortal Might
9. Hordeland
10. What Once Was

»
(Lien direct)
DESASTER (Thrash/Black, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Churches Without Saints qui sortira le 4 juin via Metal Blade. "Endless Awakening" s'écoute ci-dessous :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
14 Mai 2021
