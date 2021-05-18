chargement...

Gojira
 Gojira - Fortitude (C)
Par Keyser		   
Azarath
 Azarath - Saint Desecration (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 19 Mai 2021
 Les news du 19 Mai 2021 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mäleficentt
 Mäleficentt - Night Of The ... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Stortregn
 Stortregn - Impermanence (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Black Howling
 Black Howling - Return of P... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Seth
 Seth - La Morsure du Christ (C)
Par Jej		   
Anatomia
 Anatomia - Corporeal Torment (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2021
 Les news du 17 Mai 2021 - W... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Agent Steel
 Agent Steel - No Other Godz... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - State Of The Wo... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par lkea		   
Doom Snake Cult
 Doom Snake Cult - Love Sorr... (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 13 Mai 2021
 Les news du 13 Mai 2021 - P... (N)
Par choochoo		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Imperative Imp... (C)
Par human		   
Nervous Decay
 Nervous Decay - Nervous Decay (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   

Les news du 18 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 18 Mai 2021 xrisalex - Darvaza - Millstone - Majestic Downfall - Suffer the Wrath - Somniate - Zorya - Arna - Thanatomass
»
(Lien direct)
XRISALEX (Vegan Straight Edge Hardcore, Turquie) streame en intégralité son premier EP, "As the Foundations Burn". Copies à retrouver sur Youth Authority Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DARVAZA (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier album intitulé Ascending Into Perdition cet hiver sur Terratur Possessions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "This Hungry Triumphant Darkness" :

»
(Lien direct)
MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Isle. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Patres Ignotum
2. Promised Land
3. Turned Inside Out
4. Everything is as it should be
5. The Dark Tower
6. Zombieland
7. One-Way Ticket
8. The War of Fools
9. Progressor

»
(Lien direct)
MAJESTIC DOWNFALL (Death/Doom, Mexique) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Aorta à venir le 21 mai via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Roberta 19:40
2. A Dying Crown 13:12
3. Aorta 16:48
4. Become Eternal 19:03

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFER THE WRATH (Death Metal, USA) a réédité son EP Buried in Blood (2013) aux formats CD et vinyle sur Necrotic Records. Du son sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "In Bone Incorruptible" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Meyrinkian Slumber paru en juin 2020 chez Lavadome Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
ZORYA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Slovénie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Primeval en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Flies Without The Light
2. Waterfall
3. Yarilo
4. Nature

»
(Lien direct)
ARNA (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Dragged to a Lunar Grave le 30 juillet via Signa Rex. Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Gallows Tree [8:06]
2. Moonknife [6:46]
3. Dolmen [6:55]
4. Aunra [7:08]

»
(Lien direct)
THANATOMASS (Black Metal, Russie) propose son nouvel EP Black Vitriol & Iron Fire en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 21 mai sur Living Temple Records en collaboration avec LVX MorgenStern. Tracklist :

1. Funereal Ejaculation [6:46]
2. Deathmass Extasis [6:26]
3. Sulphureous Darkness [3:26]
4. Altars Of Nigromancy [6:07]
5. Phallvs Lvciferi [9:48]
Thrasho RelapsoBananas + AxGxB + Keyser
18 Mai 2021
Shaytan

