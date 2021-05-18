»

(Lien direct) MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Isle. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Patres Ignotum

2. Promised Land

3. Turned Inside Out

4. Everything is as it should be

5. The Dark Tower

6. Zombieland

7. One-Way Ticket

8. The War of Fools

9. Progressor