Les news du 18 Mai 2021
News
Les news du 18 Mai 2021 xrisalex - Darvaza - Millstone - Majestic Downfall - Suffer the Wrath - Somniate - Zorya - Arna - Thanatomass
|XRISALEX (Vegan Straight Edge Hardcore, Turquie) streame en intégralité son premier EP, "As the Foundations Burn". Copies à retrouver sur Youth Authority Records.
|DARVAZA (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier album intitulé Ascending Into Perdition cet hiver sur Terratur Possessions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "This Hungry Triumphant Darkness" :
|MILLSTONE (Groove/Death, Russie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Isle. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Patres Ignotum
2. Promised Land
3. Turned Inside Out
4. Everything is as it should be
5. The Dark Tower
6. Zombieland
7. One-Way Ticket
8. The War of Fools
9. Progressor
|MAJESTIC DOWNFALL (Death/Doom, Mexique) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel opus Aorta à venir le 21 mai via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Roberta 19:40
2. A Dying Crown 13:12
3. Aorta 16:48
4. Become Eternal 19:03
|SUFFER THE WRATH (Death Metal, USA) a réédité son EP Buried in Blood (2013) aux formats CD et vinyle sur Necrotic Records. Du son sur Bandcamp.
|SOMNIATE (Black Metal, République Tchèque) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "In Bone Incorruptible" tiré de son premier longue-durée The Meyrinkian Slumber paru en juin 2020 chez Lavadome Productions.
|ZORYA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Slovénie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Primeval en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Flies Without The Light
2. Waterfall
3. Yarilo
4. Nature
|ARNA (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son premier long-format Dragged to a Lunar Grave le 30 juillet via Signa Rex. Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Gallows Tree [8:06]
2. Moonknife [6:46]
3. Dolmen [6:55]
4. Aunra [7:08]
|THANATOMASS (Black Metal, Russie) propose son nouvel EP Black Vitriol & Iron Fire en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 21 mai sur Living Temple Records en collaboration avec LVX MorgenStern. Tracklist :
1. Funereal Ejaculation [6:46]
2. Deathmass Extasis [6:26]
3. Sulphureous Darkness [3:26]
4. Altars Of Nigromancy [6:07]
5. Phallvs Lvciferi [9:48]
