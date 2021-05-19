chargement...

Les news du 19 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 19 Mai 2021 Hooded Menace - Lego Meets Metal - Nefariym - Pestilence - Catacomb - Thün - Sabhankra - Caveman Cult - Nigrum Pluviam
»
(Lien direct)
HOODED MENACE (Death / Doom, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Blood Ornaments" à découvrir ci-dessous. The Tritonus Bell sortira le 27 août sur Season Of Mist.

01. Chthonic Exordium
02. Chime Diabolicus
03. Blood Ornaments
04. Those Who Absorb The Night
05. Corpus Asunder
06. Scattered Into Dark
07. Instruments Of Somber Finality

»
(Lien direct)
LEGO MEETS METAL : Ben Blutzukker a publié sur Youtube une vidéo "Metalhead (feat. Snowy Shaw)", qui est un hommage aux pochettes d'albums d'une vingtaine de groupes cultes (Megadeath, Manowar, Motorhead...); la vidéo est intégralement en LEGO :)

Amusez vous à toutes les identifier via le lien de cette news.

»
(Lien direct)
NEFARIYM (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier album Morbid Delusions le 24 septembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01 Veiled In Death (Intro)
02 Succubus
03 A Morbid Delusion
04 Tearing The Flesh From The Bone
05 Wallow In The Filth
06 Monolithic Dread
07 Humanity Falls
08 Endless Decay
09 The Seeds Of Hate
10 Into The Blackened Abyss
11 Circle Of The Tyrants (Celtic Frost cover)

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a publié une vidéo "bass playthrough" pour le titre "Morbvs Propagationem" figurant sur son prochain album Exitivm à paraître le 25 juin chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. In Omnibvs (Intro)
2. Morbvs Propagationem
3. Deificvs
4. Sempiternvs
5. Internicionem
6. Mortifervm
7. Dominatvi Svbmissa
8. Pericvlvm Externvm
9. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
CATACOMB (Death Metal, France) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Back to Unknown Kadath le 10 décembre via XenoKorp. Il s'agit d'une version réécrite et réenregistrée de la démo de 1993 In the Maze of Kadath. Un premier extrait sera mis en ligne le 2 juillet.

»
(Lien direct)
THÜN (Epic Death/Doom, USA/Angleterre) sortira son premier longue-durée éponyme le 16 juin sur Eat Lead and Die Music. On y retrouve notamment Karl Sanders (Nile) à la guitare lead. Une vidéo "drum/guitar playthrough" est disponible ci-dessous ainsi que deux extraits sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Thūn
2. Cage Within a Cage
3. Unity
4. Intertwined Collective Fate
5. Righteous Violence
6. Momentary Truce
7. Gaiacide

»
(Lien direct)
SABHANKRA (Melodic Black/Death/Thrash/Folk, Turquie) offre son nouvel opus Death to Traitors en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Sortie le 21 mai chez Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Call to Arms [6:21]
2. Burn Down Their Halls [5:42]
3. Death to Traitors [4:23]
4. Heavens are Fake [5:08]
5. I Came This Far For Nothing [7:25]
6. Awakened in the Dark [6:41]

»
(Lien direct)
CAVEMAN CULT (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Blood and Extinction le 1er octobre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Blood and Extinction
2. Eternal Warfare
3. Conquistador de Hierro
4. Violencia Arraigada
5. Plunder and Bondage
6. Putrid Earth
7. Instrumento de Ira
8. Cannibal Feast
9. Bestial Carnage

»
(Lien direct)
NIGRUM PLUVIAM (Black Metal, France) sortira son premier long-format Eternal Fall Into the Abyss le 30 juillet sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Whisper of the Black Rain [2:03]
2. A Catharsis for the Wretched Carrrying the Divine Cross [6:24]
3. The Reflection of Your Agony in the Vulture's Eyes [7:11]
4. Devotion to Absolute Evil [3:12]
5. Passage [2:39]
6. In the Suffocating Mist [7:35]
7. Shadows and Lights [6:18]
8. From the Earth to the Abyss Through Suffering [6:35]
Thrasho AxGxB + Chri$ + Keyser
19 Mai 2021
Shaytan

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
19/05/2021 17:23
Vraiment pas convaincu par le HOODED MENACE, ça traine trop en longueur et les relents Heavy sonnent un peu faux je trouve... dommage !
Jessica Albator citer
Jessica Albator
19/05/2021 15:11
Excellente news ce nouveau Caveman Cult. Bon, octobre c'est encore loin mais ça laisse le temps d’aiguiser les silex.
Deathrash citer
Deathrash
19/05/2021 12:58
ça martèle toujours autant bien le crâne Caveman Cult

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
