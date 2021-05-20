»

(Lien direct) HAGEL (Black/Doom, Mexique) offre son nouveau disque Veneration of the Black Light en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. Decalogue of Misery

2. Veneration Of The Black Light

3. Blindness

4. Labyrinth Of Flesh

5. Mystery Of The Mortal

6. Pergamum

7. The Blazing Glow Of Eternity

8. Whims Of A God