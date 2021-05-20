chargement...

Les news du 20 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 20 Mai 2021 Cathexis - Abkehr - Riexhumation - Fractal Universe - Hagel - Almost Dead - Darkfall - Zwiespalt
CATHEXIS (Technical Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Untethered Abyss qui sortira le 25 juin via Willowtip Records. "Mortuus In Perpetuum" s'écoute ci-dessous :

ABKEHR (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album In Blut qui sortira le 21 mai via Vendetta Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. I
2. II
3. III
4. IV

RIEXHUMATION (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album The Final Revelation Of Abaddon qui sortira le 28 mai via Lavadome Productions. "Embrace Nihility" se découvre ci-dessous :

FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Symmetrical Masquerade" qui figurera sur son nouvel album The Impassable Horizon à venir le 25 juin chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Autopoiesis
2. A Clockwork Expectation
3. Interfering Spherical Scenes
4. Symmetrical Masquerade
5. Falls of the Earth
6. Withering Snowdrops
7. Black Sails of Melancholia
8. A Cosmological Arch
9. Epitaph
10. Godless Machinists
11. Flashes of Potentialities (Unplugged)

HAGEL (Black/Doom, Mexique) offre son nouveau disque Veneration of the Black Light en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Decalogue of Misery
2. Veneration Of The Black Light
3. Blindness
4. Labyrinth Of Flesh
5. Mystery Of The Mortal
6. Pergamum
7. The Blazing Glow Of Eternity
8. Whims Of A God

ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Leave the Weak" issu de son nouvel opus Brutal Onslaught à venir le 28 mai sur Art Gates Records.

DARKFALL (Melodic Death/Thrash, Autriche) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Hail To The Warriors", medley de "Hail and Kill" et "Warrior of the World" de Manowar et extrait de son split avec Mortal Strike.

ZWIESPALT (Black Metal, Allemagne) vient de mettre en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Sturm" extrait de son nouvel album Distanz paru au début du mois.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
20 Mai 2021
