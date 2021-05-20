FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le titre "Symmetrical Masquerade" qui figurera sur son nouvel album The Impassable Horizon à venir le 25 juin chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Autopoiesis
2. A Clockwork Expectation
3. Interfering Spherical Scenes
4. Symmetrical Masquerade
5. Falls of the Earth
6. Withering Snowdrops
7. Black Sails of Melancholia
8. A Cosmological Arch
9. Epitaph
10. Godless Machinists
11. Flashes of Potentialities (Unplugged)
DARKFALL (Melodic Death/Thrash, Autriche) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Hail To The Warriors", medley de "Hail and Kill" et "Warrior of the World" de Manowar et extrait de son split avec Mortal Strike.
