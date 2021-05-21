chargement...

Sněť
 Sněť - Mokvání V Okovech (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Lair of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aphrodite
 Aphrodite - Orgasmic Glory (C)
Par Svart_Njord		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Gojira
 Gojira - Fortitude (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Azarath
 Azarath - Saint Desecration (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 19 Mai 2021
 Les news du 19 Mai 2021 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mäleficentt
 Mäleficentt - Night Of The ... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Stortregn
 Stortregn - Impermanence (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Black Howling
 Black Howling - Return of P... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Seth
 Seth - La Morsure du Christ (C)
Par Jej		   
Anatomia
 Anatomia - Corporeal Torment (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2021
 Les news du 17 Mai 2021 - W... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Agent Steel
 Agent Steel - No Other Godz... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - State Of The Wo... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Doom Snake Cult
 Doom Snake Cult - Love Sorr... (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 13 Mai 2021
 Les news du 13 Mai 2021 - P... (N)
Par choochoo		   
Ad Nauseam
 Ad Nauseam - Imperative Imp... (C)
Par human		   

Les news du 21 Mai 2021

Les news du 21 Mai 2021 Insomnium - Sarinvomit - Hangman's Chair - Wormwood - Seance Of... - Pestilence - Spasticus - Dread Sovereign - Cathexis - Xael - Necrophagia - Dimman
INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single intitulé "The Reticent". Ce dernier est à découvrir ci-dessous sous forme de clip vidéo :

Ville Friman a écrit : "The past year has been a difficult one. People have lost their loved ones, jobs and livelihoods. Hope has been replaced by fear, anxiety and uncertainty. We have all been forced to live our lives in isolation, detached both physically and mentally. This song is about all those feelings. An inner dialogue of hope and hopelessness. During this time, music has been a source of comfort and solace. Something to rely on and return to. And while we have become withdrawn and reticent, our music tolls now ever stronger."


SARINVOMIT (Black Metal, Turquie) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Awaken Ye Impious Hordes Of Shaitan en 2021 via Blasphemous Art Productions. En voici ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Impaling The Pilgrims On Stakes" :

HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge / Doom / (Post) Hardcore, France) vient de signer sur Nuclear Blast Records pour la sortie de son prochain album. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un premier extrait à travers le clip de "Cold & Distant" dans lequel on retrouve l'actrice française Béatrice Dalle.

WORMWOOD (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "The Archive" extrait de son nouvel opus Arkivet prévu le 18 juin sur Black Lodge Records.

SEANCE OF... (Black Metal, Australie) propose à cette adresse le titre "7" issu de son premier long-format The Colour of Magick à venir le 21 juin chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. 1
2. 2
3. 3
4. 4
5. 5
6. 6
7. 7
8. 8

PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthtough" pour le morceau "Morbvs Propagationem" tiré du nouvel opus Exitivm dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 juin via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. In Omnibvs (Intro)
2. Morbvs Propagationem
3. Deificvs
4. Sempiternvs
5. Internicionem
6. Mortifervm
7. Dominatvi Svbmissa
8. Pericvlvm Externvm
9. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)

SPASTICUS (Death/Thrash, Italie) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 18 juin d'un nouvel EP intitulé Fuck Me Before I Die. Tracklist :

1. Millennial Paradise
2. Spasticus
3. The Spi
4. Sentenced To Sickness
5. Slaughtered Sanity

CATHEXIS (Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Given to the Colony" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Untethered Abyss qui sort le 25 juin chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Horizonless Realm of Mechanical Retribution
2. Given to the Colony
3. Harrowing Manifestation
4. Red Hook
5. Library of Babel
6. Mortuus in Perpetuum
7. Isolated Malevolence
8. Reanimated Kin

XAEL (Sci-Fi Symphonic Blackened Death Metal avec notamment Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Srai - The Demon of Erring" issu de son dernier opus Bloodtide Rising sorti en février via Pavement Music.

NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer le 1er juillet sa démo Nightmare Continues (1986) dans le cadre de la série 10 Inchoes of Deathcult de Xtreem Music. On y retrouvera en bonus les quatres titres d'un EP inédit enregistré la même année.

DIMMAN (Modern Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Obscenity" tiré de son nouvel album Songs and Tales of Grievance à paraître le 30 juillet sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Ambuscade
02. Paroxysm
03. Obscenity
04. Contretemps
05. Morbus
06. Progradation
07. Imprudence
08. Memoria
09. Umbra
10. The Mist
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
21 Mai 2021
Shaytan

