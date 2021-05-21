|
Les news du 21 Mai 2021
News
Les news du 21 Mai 2021
|INSOMNIUM (Death Metal Mélodique, Finlande) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single intitulé "The Reticent". Ce dernier est à découvrir ci-dessous sous forme de clip vidéo :
Ville Friman a écrit : "The past year has been a difficult one. People have lost their loved ones, jobs and livelihoods. Hope has been replaced by fear, anxiety and uncertainty. We have all been forced to live our lives in isolation, detached both physically and mentally. This song is about all those feelings. An inner dialogue of hope and hopelessness. During this time, music has been a source of comfort and solace. Something to rely on and return to. And while we have become withdrawn and reticent, our music tolls now ever stronger."
|»
|SARINVOMIT (Black Metal, Turquie) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Awaken Ye Impious Hordes Of Shaitan en 2021 via Blasphemous Art Productions. En voici ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Impaling The Pilgrims On Stakes" :
|»
|HANGMAN'S CHAIR (Grunge / Doom / (Post) Hardcore, France) vient de signer sur Nuclear Blast Records pour la sortie de son prochain album. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un premier extrait à travers le clip de "Cold & Distant" dans lequel on retrouve l'actrice française Béatrice Dalle.
|»
|WORMWOOD (Melodic Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "The Archive" extrait de son nouvel opus Arkivet prévu le 18 juin sur Black Lodge Records.
|»
|SEANCE OF... (Black Metal, Australie) propose à cette adresse le titre "7" issu de son premier long-format The Colour of Magick à venir le 21 juin chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. 1
2. 2
3. 3
4. 4
5. 5
6. 6
7. 7
8. 8
|»
|PESTILENCE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthtough" pour le morceau "Morbvs Propagationem" tiré du nouvel opus Exitivm dont la sortie est programmée pour le 25 juin via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. In Omnibvs (Intro)
2. Morbvs Propagationem
3. Deificvs
4. Sempiternvs
5. Internicionem
6. Mortifervm
7. Dominatvi Svbmissa
8. Pericvlvm Externvm
9. Inficiat
10. Exitivm
11. Immortvos
12. Personatvs Mortem (Outro)
|»
|SPASTICUS (Death/Thrash, Italie) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 18 juin d'un nouvel EP intitulé Fuck Me Before I Die. Tracklist :
1. Millennial Paradise
2. Spasticus
3. The Spi
4. Sentenced To Sickness
5. Slaughtered Sanity
|»
|DREAD SOVEREIGN (Doom Metal, Irlande) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Her Master's Voice" extrait de son dernier album Alchemical Warfare sorti en janvier sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :
|»
|CATHEXIS (Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Given to the Colony" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque Untethered Abyss qui sort le 25 juin chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Horizonless Realm of Mechanical Retribution
2. Given to the Colony
3. Harrowing Manifestation
4. Red Hook
5. Library of Babel
6. Mortuus in Perpetuum
7. Isolated Malevolence
8. Reanimated Kin
|»
|XAEL (Sci-Fi Symphonic Blackened Death Metal avec notamment Brad Parris de Nile, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Srai - The Demon of Erring" issu de son dernier opus Bloodtide Rising sorti en février via Pavement Music.
|»
|NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) va rééditer le 1er juillet sa démo Nightmare Continues (1986) dans le cadre de la série 10 Inchoes of Deathcult de Xtreem Music. On y retrouvera en bonus les quatres titres d'un EP inédit enregistré la même année.
|»
|DIMMAN (Modern Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Obscenity" tiré de son nouvel album Songs and Tales of Grievance à paraître le 30 juillet sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Ambuscade
02. Paroxysm
03. Obscenity
04. Contretemps
05. Morbus
06. Progradation
07. Imprudence
08. Memoria
09. Umbra
10. The Mist
