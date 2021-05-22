chargement...

Les news du 22 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 22 Mai 2021 Vrexiza - Hail Spirit Noir - Vulture - Warmoon Lord - Pačess - Trance of the Undead - Morgarten
»
(Lien direct)
VREXIZA (Black Metal, Canada) va éditer sa première démo éponyme le 30 juillet chez Signal Rex au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. Iron Spectres [5:06]
2. Hürtgenwald [6:19]
3. Corpses of Fervor [4:55]
4. Vanitas I [5:04]

»
(Lien direct)
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Progressive/Psychedelic Rock/Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Mannequins le 10 septembre via Agonia Records. Il faut s'attendre à de la synthwave à la Carpenter Brut, Perturbator et Dance With The Dead. Les détails :

1. 12-31-1985: Night Shift
2. Against Your Will, My Blade
3. Mannequins
4. 12-31-1985: Night Shift II
5. The Monsters Came From the Sky
6. Visitors of Horror
7. Enter Disco Inferno
8. Mannequins II
9. Alien Cell Charging
10. On the Loose Again
11. Ending Crashers
12. Ending Crashers II
13. Crossroads (Digi CD bonus)

Formats:
- Digipak CD
- Picturedisc (250 copies)
- Color in color LP (250 copies)
- Clear LP with pink splatter (200 copies)
- Cloudy blue LP (200 copies)
- Neon magneta / glow in the dark LP (100 copies)
- T-shirt
- HSW with zipper
- Digital

»
(Lien direct)
VULTURE (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Dealin' Death sorti hier sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Danger Is Imminent
2. Malicious Souls
3. Count Your Blessings
4. Gorgon
5. Star-Crossed City
6. Flee the Phantom
7. Below the Mausoleum
8. Dealin' Death
9. Multitudes of Terror
10. The Court of Caligula

»
(Lien direct)
WARMOON LORD (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Battlespells le 25 juin chez Werewolf Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Virtus Tenebris [2:32]
2. Purging Nefarious Vortex [4:35]
3. Of a Moribund Vision [5:10]
4. The Key of the Moonpiercer [6:55]
5. Empowered with Battlespells [6:39]
6. Oracles of War [4:44]
7. In Perennial Twilight [8:06]

»
(Lien direct)
PAČESS (Epic Black Metal, République Tchèque) offre son nouvel opus Poupě en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 25 mai via Slovak Metal Army. Tracklist :

1. Poupě
2. Sommelier
3. Jako most k lidem
4. Butan-2,3-dion
5. Tadeus
6. Reinheitsgebot
7. Jménem lilie
8. Až listy zrudnou [CD bonus]

»
(Lien direct)
TRANCE OF THE UNDEAD (Black/Death, Brésil) va sortir son premier long-format Chalice of Disease le 10 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Old Abbey [2:05]
2. Grave Sacrament [4:46]
3. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi [6:15]
4. Angel of the Bottomless Pit [6:11]
5. Overture to Uncreation [6:06]
6. Archaic Knowledge Unveiled [5:24]
7. Chalice of Disease [8:22]

»
(Lien direct)
MORGARTEN (Black/Folk, Suisse) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Last Breath" tiré de son nouvel album Cry of the Lost" qui sort le 18 juin sur Inner Wound Recordings.
Thrasho Keyser
22 Mai 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
