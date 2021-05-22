»

(Lien direct) HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Progressive/Psychedelic Rock/Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel opus Mannequins le 10 septembre via Agonia Records. Il faut s'attendre à de la synthwave à la Carpenter Brut, Perturbator et Dance With The Dead. Les détails :



1. 12-31-1985: Night Shift

2. Against Your Will, My Blade

3. Mannequins

4. 12-31-1985: Night Shift II

5. The Monsters Came From the Sky

6. Visitors of Horror

7. Enter Disco Inferno

8. Mannequins II

9. Alien Cell Charging

10. On the Loose Again

11. Ending Crashers

12. Ending Crashers II

13. Crossroads (Digi CD bonus)



Formats:

- Digipak CD

- Picturedisc (250 copies)

- Color in color LP (250 copies)

- Clear LP with pink splatter (200 copies)

- Cloudy blue LP (200 copies)

- Neon magneta / glow in the dark LP (100 copies)

- T-shirt

- HSW with zipper

- Digital