Les news du 23 Mai 2021
News
Les news du 23 Mai 2021 Cult Of Thaumiel - Antediluvian
|»
|CULT OF THAUMIEL (Black Metal) sortira le 1er octobre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions sa première démo intitulée Palaces Of Iniquity. En voici deux extraits :
01. Palaces Of Iniquity
02. Sword Of Ashmedal
03. Zabulus Prince Of Night
04. The Sacrament Of Draining Souls
|
|»
|Le nouvel album d'ANTEDILUVIAN (Death Metal, Canada) aura pour titre The Divine Punishment et sortira le 1er septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "All Along the Sigils Deep" :
01. Obscene Pornography Manifests In The Divine Universal Consciousness
02. All Along The Sigils Deep
03. How The Watchers Granted The Humans Sex Magick In The Primordial Aeon
04. Guardians Of The Liminal 04:13
05. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual 03:15
06. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck Of The Dying)
07. Temple Prostitute
08. Circumcision Covenant
09. White Throne
10. The Liar's Path
11. Winged Ascent Unto The Twelve Runed Solar Anus
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Fabulon
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Svart_Njord
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Ander
Par Jean-Clint
Par seb niggurath
Par Charon Del H...
Par Funky Globe
Par Jej
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Jean-Clint
Par LeMoustre
Par AxGxB
Par lkea
Par choochoo