chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
159 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Autarcie
 Autarcie - Apogée.Ivresse.A... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Molder
 Molder - Vanished Cadavers (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Sněť
 Sněť - Mokvání V Okovech (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Lair of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aphrodite
 Aphrodite - Orgasmic Glory (C)
Par Svart_Njord		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Gojira
 Gojira - Fortitude (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Azarath
 Azarath - Saint Desecration (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 19 Mai 2021
 Les news du 19 Mai 2021 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mäleficentt
 Mäleficentt - Night Of The ... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Stortregn
 Stortregn - Impermanence (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Black Howling
 Black Howling - Return of P... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Seth
 Seth - La Morsure du Christ (C)
Par Jej		   
Anatomia
 Anatomia - Corporeal Torment (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Les news du 17 Mai 2021
 Les news du 17 Mai 2021 - W... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Agent Steel
 Agent Steel - No Other Godz... (C)
Par LeMoustre		   
Biohazard
 Biohazard - State Of The Wo... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Doom Snake Cult
 Doom Snake Cult - Love Sorr... (C)
Par lkea		   
Les news du 13 Mai 2021
 Les news du 13 Mai 2021 - P... (N)
Par choochoo		   

Les news du 23 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 23 Mai 2021 Cult Of Thaumiel - Antediluvian
»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF THAUMIEL (Black Metal) sortira le 1er octobre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions sa première démo intitulée Palaces Of Iniquity. En voici deux extraits :

01. Palaces Of Iniquity
02. Sword Of Ashmedal
03. Zabulus Prince Of Night
04. The Sacrament Of Draining Souls

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'ANTEDILUVIAN (Death Metal, Canada) aura pour titre The Divine Punishment et sortira le 1er septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "All Along the Sigils Deep" :

01. Obscene Pornography Manifests In The Divine Universal Consciousness
02. All Along The Sigils Deep
03. How The Watchers Granted The Humans Sex Magick In The Primordial Aeon
04. Guardians Of The Liminal 04:13
05. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual 03:15
06. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck Of The Dying)
07. Temple Prostitute
08. Circumcision Covenant
09. White Throne
10. The Liar's Path
11. Winged Ascent Unto The Twelve Runed Solar Anus
Thrasho AxGxB
23 Mai 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Antediluvian
 Antediluvian
Death Metal - 2006 - Canada		   
Volc Vermaledide
Nietig
Lire la chronique
Autarcie
Apogée.Ivresse.Agonie.
Lire la chronique
Sněť
Mokvání V Okovech
Lire la chronique
Black Hole Deity
Lair of Xenolich (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molder
Vanished Cadavers
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Fiendish
Lire la chronique
Gojira
Fortitude
Lire la chronique
Mäleficentt
Night Of The Crimson Stars
Lire la chronique
Aphrodite
Orgasmic Glory
Lire la chronique
Goath
III : Shaped By The Unlight
Lire la chronique
Universally Estranged
Reared Up In Spectral Preda...
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #6 - Musique folklorique traditionelle
Lire le podcast
Åskog
Varþnaþer
Lire la chronique
Zemial
The Repairer of Reputations...
Lire la chronique
Purification
Perfect Doctrine
Lire la chronique
Doom Snake Cult
Love Sorrow Doom
Lire la chronique
While Heaven Wept
Vast Oceans Lachrymose
Lire la chronique
Azarath
Saint Desecration
Lire la chronique
Armagedda
Svindeldjup Ättestup
Lire la chronique
Interview NERVOUS DECAY pour la sortie de l'album éponyme
Lire l'interview
Anatomia
Corporeal Torment
Lire la chronique
The Funeral Orchestra
Negative Evocation Rites
Lire la chronique
Nervous Decay
Nervous Decay
Lire la chronique
Forsmán
Dönsum í Logans Ljóma (EP)
Lire la chronique
Empyrium
Über den Sternen
Lire la chronique
Nattverd
Vandring
Lire la chronique
Wheel
Preserved In Time
Lire la chronique
Foscor
Els Sepulcres Blancs
Lire la chronique
Agent Steel
No Other Godz Before Me
Lire la chronique
Metallica
No Life 'til Leather (Démo)
Lire la chronique