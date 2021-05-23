»

(Lien direct) ANTEDILUVIAN (Death Metal, Canada) aura pour titre The Divine Punishment et sortira le 1er septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "All Along the Sigils Deep" :



01. Obscene Pornography Manifests In The Divine Universal Consciousness

02. All Along The Sigils Deep

03. How The Watchers Granted The Humans Sex Magick In The Primordial Aeon

04. Guardians Of The Liminal 04:13

05. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual 03:15

06. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck Of The Dying)

07. Temple Prostitute

08. Circumcision Covenant

09. White Throne

10. The Liar's Path

11. Winged Ascent Unto The Twelve Runed Solar Anus



<a href="https://nuclearwarnowproductions.bandcamp.com/album/the-divine-punishment">The Divine Punishment by Antediluvian</a>