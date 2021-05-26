chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 26 Mai 2021
 Les news du 26 Mai 2021 - I... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Monstrosity
 Monstrosity - Imperial Doom (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Carnal Savagery
 Carnal Savagery - Fiendish (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Killing Addiction
 Killing Addiction - Omega F... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Volc Vermaledide
 Volc Vermaledide - Nietig (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Cause Of Death (C)
Par CicadaVulture		   
Centinex
 Centinex - Reflections (C)
Par NORDDD		   
Morgoth
 Morgoth - Odium (C)
Par NORDDD		   
Six Feet Under
 Six Feet Under - Nightmares... (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Wheel
 Wheel - Preserved In Time (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
The Funeral Orchestra
 The Funeral Orchestra - Neg... (C)
Par zoltar		   
Autarcie
 Autarcie - Apogée.Ivresse.A... (C)
Par Dearthside		   
Molder
 Molder - Vanished Cadavers (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Sněť
 Sněť - Mokvání V Okovech (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Lair of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aphrodite
 Aphrodite - Orgasmic Glory (C)
Par Svart_Njord		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Gojira
 Gojira - Fortitude (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Azarath
 Azarath - Saint Desecration (C)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 19 Mai 2021
 Les news du 19 Mai 2021 - H... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mäleficentt
 Mäleficentt - Night Of The ... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Stortregn
 Stortregn - Impermanence (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   

Les news du 26 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 26 Mai 2021 Infex - Antediluvian - Primalfrost - Maudiir - Space Chaser - Confined to Oblivion
»
(Lien direct)
INFEX (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Burning in Exile le 13 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1- Blood of the Wicked
2- The Burning
3- Exiled
4- Acid Reign
5- The Abyss
6- Legions of Hate
7- Torn Apart
8- Beer Run
9- 7.62

»
(Lien direct)
ANTEDILUVIAN (Black/Death, Canada) sortira son nouvel album The Divine Punishment le 1er septembre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Obscene Pornography Manifests in the Divine Universal Consciousness [9:47]
2. All Along the Sigils Deep [6:03]
3. How the Watchers Granted the Humans Sex Magick in the Primordial Aeon [8:36]
4. Guardians of the Liminal [4:13]
5. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual [3:15]
6. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck of The Dying) [1:11]
7. Temple Prostitute [5:14]
8. Circumcision Covenant [5:23]
9. White Throne [6:42]
10. The Liar's Path [5:39]
11. Winged Ascent unto the Twelve Runed Solar Anus [9:02]

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMALFROST (Melodic Death/Power Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Lost Elegies dans le courant de l'année. En attendant, un single, "Nomad", vient d'être dévoilé.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MAUDIIR (Black/Thrash, Québec) va compiler ses deux EP's Le Temps Peste et La part du diable en double digipak avec en bonus une reprise de "Sid Vicious Was Innocent" de The Exploited. Tracklist :

Le Temps Peste (2020)
1. Product (5:14)
2. Abuse The Used (4:30)
3. Wasteland (5:15)
4. Surge of Fire (4:39)
5. Snakes of Creation (6:43)

La Part Du Diable (2021)
1. Fracture (4:50)
2. The Slumber (4:57)
3. The Fortunate Few (4:54)
4. Spirit of Sulfur (4:34)
5. The Crowning Hour (5:07)

Bonus Track: Sid Vicious Was Innocent (The Exploited cover) (3:10)

»
(Lien direct)
SPACE CHASER (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Give Us Life le 16 juillet sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Remnants of Technology
2. Juggernaut
3. Cryoshock
4. A.O.A
5. The Immortals
6. Signals
7. Burn Them All
8. Give Us Life
9. Antidote to Order
10. Dark Descent

»
(Lien direct)
CONFINED TO OBLIVION (Modern Melodic Death Metal, Québec) sortira son premier album Resumption le 14 juillet.
Thrasho Keyser
26 Mai 2021
Shaytan

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sagamore citer
Sagamore
26/05/2021 13:11
Très bon, l'extrait d'Antediluvian. Bien curieux d'écouter le reste.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Acausal Intrusion
 Acausal Intrusion
Nulitas
2021 - I, Voidhanger Records		   
Killing Addiction
 Killing Addiction
Mind Of A New God
2021 - Xtreem Music		   
Malum
 Malum
Devil's Creation
2021 - Purity Through Fire		   
VOLA
 VOLA
Witness
2021 - Mascot Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Antediluvian
 Antediluvian
Death Metal - 2006 - Canada		   
Primalfrost
 Primalfrost
Power/Black metal - 2012 - Canada		   
Space Chaser
 Space Chaser
2011 - Allemagne		   
VOLA
Witness
Lire la chronique
Killing Addiction
Mind Of A New God
Lire la chronique
Acausal Intrusion
Nulitas
Lire la chronique
Malum
Devil's Creation
Lire la chronique
Killing Addiction
Omega Factor
Lire la chronique
Stargazer
Psychic Secretions
Lire la chronique
Sznur
Dom człowieka
Lire la chronique
Cold Cell
The Greater Evil
Lire la chronique
Volc Vermaledide
Nietig
Lire la chronique
Autarcie
Apogée.Ivresse.Agonie.
Lire la chronique
Sněť
Mokvání V Okovech
Lire la chronique
Black Hole Deity
Lair of Xenolich (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molder
Vanished Cadavers
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Fiendish
Lire la chronique
Gojira
Fortitude
Lire la chronique
Mäleficentt
Night Of The Crimson Stars
Lire la chronique
Aphrodite
Orgasmic Glory
Lire la chronique
Goath
III : Shaped By The Unlight
Lire la chronique
Universally Estranged
Reared Up In Spectral Preda...
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #6 - Musique folklorique traditionelle
Lire le podcast
Åskog
Varþnaþer
Lire la chronique
Zemial
The Repairer of Reputations...
Lire la chronique
Purification
Perfect Doctrine
Lire la chronique
Doom Snake Cult
Love Sorrow Doom
Lire la chronique
While Heaven Wept
Vast Oceans Lachrymose
Lire la chronique
Azarath
Saint Desecration
Lire la chronique
Armagedda
Svindeldjup Ättestup
Lire la chronique
Interview NERVOUS DECAY pour la sortie de l'album éponyme
Lire l'interview
Anatomia
Corporeal Torment
Lire la chronique
The Funeral Orchestra
Negative Evocation Rites
Lire la chronique