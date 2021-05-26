|
Les news du 26 Mai 2021
Les news du 26 Mai 2021 Turnstile - Destinity - Infex - Antediluvian - Primalfrost - Maudiir - Space Chaser - Confined to Oblivion
|TURNSTILE (Hardcore, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Mystery". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
|DESTINITY (Thrash / Death Mélodique, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album In Continuum qui sortira le 15 octobre via Crimson Productions. Il se découvre ici :
1. The Sand Remains
2. Reject The Deceit
3. Reflections
4. Shadows
5. Dawn Never Breaks
6. Architect Of Light
7. A Lucid Strain
8. Snakepit
9. Salvation
|INFEX (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Burning in Exile le 13 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
1- Blood of the Wicked
2- The Burning
3- Exiled
4- Acid Reign
5- The Abyss
6- Legions of Hate
7- Torn Apart
8- Beer Run
9- 7.62
|ANTEDILUVIAN (Black/Death, Canada) sortira son nouvel album The Divine Punishment le 1er septembre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Obscene Pornography Manifests in the Divine Universal Consciousness [9:47]
2. All Along the Sigils Deep [6:03]
3. How the Watchers Granted the Humans Sex Magick in the Primordial Aeon [8:36]
4. Guardians of the Liminal [4:13]
5. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual [3:15]
6. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck of The Dying) [1:11]
7. Temple Prostitute [5:14]
8. Circumcision Covenant [5:23]
9. White Throne [6:42]
10. The Liar's Path [5:39]
11. Winged Ascent unto the Twelve Runed Solar Anus [9:02]
|PRIMALFROST (Melodic Death/Power Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Lost Elegies dans le courant de l'année. En attendant, un single, "Nomad", vient d'être dévoilé.
|Le one-man band MAUDIIR (Black/Thrash, Québec) va compiler ses deux EP's Le Temps Peste et La part du diable en double digipak avec en bonus une reprise de "Sid Vicious Was Innocent" de The Exploited. Tracklist :
Le Temps Peste (2020)
1. Product (5:14)
2. Abuse The Used (4:30)
3. Wasteland (5:15)
4. Surge of Fire (4:39)
5. Snakes of Creation (6:43)
La Part Du Diable (2021)
1. Fracture (4:50)
2. The Slumber (4:57)
3. The Fortunate Few (4:54)
4. Spirit of Sulfur (4:34)
5. The Crowning Hour (5:07)
Bonus Track: Sid Vicious Was Innocent (The Exploited cover) (3:10)
|SPACE CHASER (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Give Us Life le 16 juillet sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. Remnants of Technology
2. Juggernaut
3. Cryoshock
4. A.O.A
5. The Immortals
6. Signals
7. Burn Them All
8. Give Us Life
9. Antidote to Order
10. Dark Descent
|CONFINED TO OBLIVION (Modern Melodic Death Metal, Québec) sortira son premier album Resumption le 14 juillet.
Keyser a écrit : Beurk le Turnstile, vraiment trop soft.
Haha je le trouve cool perso mais ouais, il est très Rock Alternatif 90's c'est certain...
Beurk le Turnstile, vraiment trop soft.
Très bon, l'extrait d'Antediluvian. Bien curieux d'écouter le reste.
26/05/2021 20:56
Haha je le trouve cool perso mais ouais, il est très Rock Alternatif 90's c'est certain...
26/05/2021 20:51
26/05/2021 13:11