|
Les news du 27 Mai 2021
News
Les news du 27 Mai 2021 Portal - Year Of No Light - Order of Nosferat - Eisenhand - Unfathomable Ruination - Blood Red Throne - Vriess - Kause 4 Konflikt
|»
|Intitulé Avow, le nouvel album de PORTAL (Death Metal Expérimental, Australie) sortira demain sur Profound Lore Records. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Catafalque
02. Eye
03. Offune
04. Manor Of Speaking
05. Bode
06. Drain
|
|»
|YEAR OF NO LIGHT (Sludge/Drone/Doom/Post-Rock/Ambient, France) a dévoilé le morceau "Alètheia" tiré de son nouveau disque Consolamentum à paraître le 2 juillet chez Pelagic Records.
|
|»
|ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Vampiric Black Metal, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Arrival of the Plague Bearer le 7 juin sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Arrival of the Plague Bearer
2. Sleepless in Sorrow and Bloodthirst
3. Followed Path of the Carpathian Blood Wolves
4. The Castle of Haunting Silence
5. Fear the Unchained Ghoul
6. Lost in the Crypts of My Need for Affection
7. Beyond Pitch Black Woodlands
8. As She Fades in Lamenting Winds
9. A Trail of Living Coffins
10. Dance of the Wallachian Winter Spirits
|
|»
|EISENHAND (Heavy Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne sur ce lien son premier long-format Fires Within qui sort demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Engine [6:05]
2. Steel City Sorcery [6:04]
3. Ancient Symbols [7:18]
4. Dead of Night [5:22]
5. White Fortress [5:03]
6. Ride Free [5:41]
7. Dizzying Heights [9:25]
|
|»
|UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death, Angleterre) propose à cette adresse son nouvel EP Decennium Ruinae en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1) Suspended in Entropic Dissipation
2) A Withered Embrace
3) The Great Contaminator
4) Disciples of Pestilence
|
|»
|VRIESS (Death/Thrash, France), formé par le duo Greg et Chris de Project for Bastards, sortira son premier EP éponyme le 6 août sur XenoKorp Militia. On y retrouve notamment Kévin Paradis (Benighted, Mithridiatic ...) en batteur de session et Linus Klausenitzer (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura) à la basse. Christopher Malmström y fait également un solo en guest.
Tracklist :
Chapter I - The Fight
Chapter II - The Curse
Chapter III - The Reality
Chapter IV - The Reborn
Chapter V - The Father
|
|»
|KAUSE 4 KONFLIKT (Deathcore, France) a mis en ligne sa nouvelle vidéo, un medley cover de Slipknot, Pantera, Sepultura, Machine Head et Hatebreed. On y retrouve en featuring au chant : Athal - Berath (Display of Power & Obskkult). Butcho Vukovic (Last Temptation & ex-Watcha). Stephane Buriez (Loudblast & Sinsaenum). Arno & Poun (Black Bomb A).
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par coreandcoupdate
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par seb niggurath
Par CicadaVulture
Par NORDDD
Par NORDDD
Par TempleOfAsgaard
Par xworthlessx
Par zoltar
Par Dearthside
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Svart_Njord
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Ander
Par Jean-Clint