Les news du 27 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 27 Mai 2021 Portal - Year Of No Light - Order of Nosferat - Eisenhand - Unfathomable Ruination - Blood Red Throne - Vriess - Kause 4 Konflikt
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Avow, le nouvel album de PORTAL (Death Metal Expérimental, Australie) sortira demain sur Profound Lore Records. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Catafalque
02. Eye
03. Offune
04. Manor Of Speaking
05. Bode
06. Drain

»
(Lien direct)
YEAR OF NO LIGHT (Sludge/Drone/Doom/Post-Rock/Ambient, France) a dévoilé le morceau "Alètheia" tiré de son nouveau disque Consolamentum à paraître le 2 juillet chez Pelagic Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Vampiric Black Metal, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Arrival of the Plague Bearer le 7 juin sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Arrival of the Plague Bearer
2. Sleepless in Sorrow and Bloodthirst
3. Followed Path of the Carpathian Blood Wolves
4. The Castle of Haunting Silence
5. Fear the Unchained Ghoul
6. Lost in the Crypts of My Need for Affection
7. Beyond Pitch Black Woodlands
8. As She Fades in Lamenting Winds
9. A Trail of Living Coffins
10. Dance of the Wallachian Winter Spirits

»
(Lien direct)
EISENHAND (Heavy Metal, Autriche) a mis en ligne sur ce lien son premier long-format Fires Within qui sort demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Engine [6:05]
2. Steel City Sorcery [6:04]
3. Ancient Symbols [7:18]
4. Dead of Night [5:22]
5. White Fortress [5:03]
6. Ride Free [5:41]
7. Dizzying Heights [9:25]

»
(Lien direct)
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death, Angleterre) propose à cette adresse son nouvel EP Decennium Ruinae en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1) Suspended in Entropic Dissipation
2) A Withered Embrace
3) The Great Contaminator
4) Disciples of Pestilence

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD RED THRONE (Death Metal, Norvège) a signé sur Nuclear Blast pour la sortie d'un nouvel album dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
VRIESS (Death/Thrash, France), formé par le duo Greg et Chris de Project for Bastards, sortira son premier EP éponyme le 6 août sur XenoKorp Militia. On y retrouve notamment Kévin Paradis (Benighted, Mithridiatic ...) en batteur de session et Linus Klausenitzer (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura) à la basse. Christopher Malmström y fait également un solo en guest.

Tracklist :

Chapter I - The Fight
Chapter II - The Curse
Chapter III - The Reality
Chapter IV - The Reborn
Chapter V - The Father

»
(Lien direct)
KAUSE 4 KONFLIKT (Deathcore, France) a mis en ligne sa nouvelle vidéo, un medley cover de Slipknot, Pantera, Sepultura, Machine Head et Hatebreed. On y retrouve en featuring au chant : Athal - Berath (Display of Power & Obskkult). Butcho Vukovic (Last Temptation & ex-Watcha). Stephane Buriez (Loudblast & Sinsaenum). Arno & Poun (Black Bomb A).

Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
27 Mai 2021
Shaytan

