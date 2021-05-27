»

ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Vampiric Black Metal, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Arrival of the Plague Bearer le 7 juin sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. Arrival of the Plague Bearer

2. Sleepless in Sorrow and Bloodthirst

3. Followed Path of the Carpathian Blood Wolves

4. The Castle of Haunting Silence

5. Fear the Unchained Ghoul

6. Lost in the Crypts of My Need for Affection

7. Beyond Pitch Black Woodlands

8. As She Fades in Lamenting Winds

9. A Trail of Living Coffins

10. Dance of the Wallachian Winter Spirits



