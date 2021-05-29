chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
140 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 27 Mai 2021
 Les news du 27 Mai 2021 - M... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
VOLA
 VOLA - Witness (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 26 Mai 2021
 Les news du 26 Mai 2021 - T... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Carnal Savagery
 Carnal Savagery - Fiendish (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Monstrosity
 Monstrosity - Imperial Doom (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Killing Addiction
 Killing Addiction - Omega F... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Volc Vermaledide
 Volc Vermaledide - Nietig (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Cause Of Death (C)
Par CicadaVulture		   
Centinex
 Centinex - Reflections (C)
Par NORDDD		   
Morgoth
 Morgoth - Odium (C)
Par NORDDD		   
Six Feet Under
 Six Feet Under - Nightmares... (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Wheel
 Wheel - Preserved In Time (C)
Par xworthlessx		   
The Funeral Orchestra
 The Funeral Orchestra - Neg... (C)
Par zoltar		   
Autarcie
 Autarcie - Apogée.Ivresse.A... (C)
Par Dearthside		   
Molder
 Molder - Vanished Cadavers (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Sněť
 Sněť - Mokvání V Okovech (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Lair of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aphrodite
 Aphrodite - Orgasmic Glory (C)
Par Svart_Njord		   
Purification
 Purification - Perfect Doct... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Gojira
 Gojira - Fortitude (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Azarath
 Azarath - Saint Desecration (C)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 29 Mai 2021

News
Les news du 29 Mai 2021 Unfathomable Ruination - Ruach Raah - Pa Vesh En - Praise the Plague - Progeny of Sun - Sorrow Enthroned - Tragedy and Triumph
»
(Lien direct)
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Decennium Ruinae via Willowtip Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "A Withered Embrace".

»
(Lien direct)
RUACH RAAH (Black Metal, Portugal) propose à cette adresse le titre "Skulls Cracked" extrait de son nouvel album Misanthropic Wolfgang prévu le 30 juin sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

A1. Ceremonial Flagellation
A2. Bones Return to Soil
A3. Luciferian Legions
A4. Misanthropic Wolfgang
A5. Filthy Spirit Underground
B1. Scythe of Human Generis
B2. Skulls Cracked
B3. Inhale the Smokes ov Hate
B4. Satan my Master

»
(Lien direct)
PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) sortira son nouveau disque Maniac Manifest le 10 septembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Homicidal Sacrifice
2. The Eyes Full of Horror
3. Chamber of the Rotten Flesh
4. In the Wood of Hanged Men
5. Conquerentes de Iniqua Nece Confessionem
6. Spellbound by the Witchmoon
7. The Black Coffin
8. Sister of Sin
9. ...

»
(Lien direct)
PRAISE THE PLAGUE (Blackened Doom/Sludge, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel opus The Obsidian Gate qui sort le 30 juillet chez Lifeforce Records. Il s'agit de "Blackening Swarm II". Tracklist :

01. The Descent
02. Blackening Swarm II
03. Great Collapse
04. The Obsidian Gate
05. Beyond
06. The Ascent

»
(Lien direct)
PROGENY OF SUN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Dark Wanderer via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Eclipse
2. Defiled
3. Divine Treachery

»
(Lien direct)
SORROW ENTHRONED (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Gnawed and Torn" tiré de son nouvel EP The Grave of Endless Writhing à venir prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
TRAGEDY AND TRIUMPH (Viking/Melodic Death Metal) sortira son premier long-format Where Mountains Rise and Hearts Fall le 18 juin sur MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. Heldengrab – Intro
02. I, Triumphant
03. Five Arrows
04. Where fires march victorious
05. Beneath the howling gate
06. Of Mountains and Wardrums
07. In pride and sorrow
08. Ride for Revenge
09. Hymn for a newborn star
10. Where Mountains rise and Hearts fall – Instrumental
11. Lost War - Outro
Thrasho Keyser
29 Mai 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Inferno
 Inferno
Paradeigma
(Phosphenes of Aphotic Eternity)
2021 - Debemur Morti Productions		   
Earth and Pillars
 Earth and Pillars
Earth II
2019 - Avantgarde Music		   
Earth and Pillars
 Earth and Pillars
Earth II
2019 - Avantgarde Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Pa Vesh En
 Pa Vesh En
Black Metal - 2017 - Biélorussie		   
Unfathomable Ruination
 Unfathomable Ruination
Brutal Death Metal - 2010 - Royaume-Uni		   
Earth and Pillars
Earth II
Lire la chronique
Inferno
Paradeigma (Phosphenes of A...
Lire la chronique
Shinda Saibo No Katamari
Ostriched Existence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Deathswarm
Forward Into Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Sleep
Iommic Life (EP)
Lire la chronique
VOLA
Witness
Lire la chronique
Killing Addiction
Mind Of A New God
Lire la chronique
Acausal Intrusion
Nulitas
Lire la chronique
Malum
Devil's Creation
Lire la chronique
Killing Addiction
Omega Factor
Lire la chronique
Stargazer
Psychic Secretions
Lire la chronique
Sznur
Dom człowieka
Lire la chronique
Cold Cell
The Greater Evil
Lire la chronique
Volc Vermaledide
Nietig
Lire la chronique
Autarcie
Apogée.Ivresse.Agonie.
Lire la chronique
Sněť
Mokvání V Okovech
Lire la chronique
Black Hole Deity
Lair of Xenolich (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molder
Vanished Cadavers
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Fiendish
Lire la chronique
Gojira
Fortitude
Lire la chronique
Mäleficentt
Night Of The Crimson Stars
Lire la chronique
Aphrodite
Orgasmic Glory
Lire la chronique
Goath
III : Shaped By The Unlight
Lire la chronique
Universally Estranged
Reared Up In Spectral Preda...
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #6 - Musique folklorique traditionelle
Lire le podcast
Åskog
Varþnaþer
Lire la chronique
Zemial
The Repairer of Reputations...
Lire la chronique
Purification
Perfect Doctrine
Lire la chronique
Doom Snake Cult
Love Sorrow Doom
Lire la chronique
While Heaven Wept
Vast Oceans Lachrymose
Lire la chronique