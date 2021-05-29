»

(Lien direct) TRAGEDY AND TRIUMPH (Viking/Melodic Death Metal) sortira son premier long-format Where Mountains Rise and Hearts Fall le 18 juin sur MDD Records. Tracklist :



01. Heldengrab – Intro

02. I, Triumphant

03. Five Arrows

04. Where fires march victorious

05. Beneath the howling gate

06. Of Mountains and Wardrums

07. In pride and sorrow

08. Ride for Revenge

09. Hymn for a newborn star

10. Where Mountains rise and Hearts fall – Instrumental

11. Lost War - Outro



