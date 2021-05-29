UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death, Angleterre) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Decennium Ruinae via Willowtip Records. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "A Withered Embrace".
RUACH RAAH (Black Metal, Portugal) propose à cette adresse le titre "Skulls Cracked" extrait de son nouvel album Misanthropic Wolfgang prévu le 30 juin sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
A1. Ceremonial Flagellation
A2. Bones Return to Soil
A3. Luciferian Legions
A4. Misanthropic Wolfgang
A5. Filthy Spirit Underground
B1. Scythe of Human Generis
B2. Skulls Cracked
B3. Inhale the Smokes ov Hate
B4. Satan my Master
PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) sortira son nouveau disque Maniac Manifest le 10 septembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Homicidal Sacrifice
2. The Eyes Full of Horror
3. Chamber of the Rotten Flesh
4. In the Wood of Hanged Men
5. Conquerentes de Iniqua Nece Confessionem
6. Spellbound by the Witchmoon
7. The Black Coffin
8. Sister of Sin
9. ...
PRAISE THE PLAGUE (Blackened Doom/Sludge, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel opus The Obsidian Gate qui sort le 30 juillet chez Lifeforce Records. Il s'agit de "Blackening Swarm II". Tracklist :
01. The Descent
02. Blackening Swarm II
03. Great Collapse
04. The Obsidian Gate
05. Beyond
06. The Ascent
TRAGEDY AND TRIUMPH (Viking/Melodic Death Metal) sortira son premier long-format Where Mountains Rise and Hearts Fall le 18 juin sur MDD Records. Tracklist :
01. Heldengrab – Intro
02. I, Triumphant
03. Five Arrows
04. Where fires march victorious
05. Beneath the howling gate
06. Of Mountains and Wardrums
07. In pride and sorrow
08. Ride for Revenge
09. Hymn for a newborn star
10. Where Mountains rise and Hearts fall – Instrumental
11. Lost War - Outro
