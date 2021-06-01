»

(Lien direct) THE NEAL MORSE BAND (Metal/rock progressif, États-Unis) a annoncé son nouvel album, Innocence & Danger, à paraître le 27 août sur le label InsideOut Music ainsi que sa tracklist :



CD 1 (Innocence):



1. Do It All Again (08:55)

2. Bird On A Wire (07:22)

3. Your Place In The Sun (04:12)

4. Another Story To Tell (04:50)

5. The Way It Had To Be (07:14)

6. Emergence (03:12)

7. Not Afraid Pt. 1 (04:53)

8. Bridge Over Troubled Water (08:08)



CD 2 (Danger):



1. Not Afraid Pt. 2 (19:32)

2. Beyond The Years (31:22)