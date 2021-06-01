|
Les news du 1 Juin 2021
News
Les news du 1 Juin 2021 The Neal Morse Band - Ophidian I - SuidAkrA - Starlight Ritual - Winter Eternal - Damnation - Hour of 13 - Eisenkult - Wrath Division - Wasted Land
|THE NEAL MORSE BAND (Metal/rock progressif, États-Unis) a annoncé son nouvel album, Innocence & Danger, à paraître le 27 août sur le label InsideOut Music ainsi que sa tracklist :
CD 1 (Innocence):
1. Do It All Again (08:55)
2. Bird On A Wire (07:22)
3. Your Place In The Sun (04:12)
4. Another Story To Tell (04:50)
5. The Way It Had To Be (07:14)
6. Emergence (03:12)
7. Not Afraid Pt. 1 (04:53)
8. Bridge Over Troubled Water (08:08)
CD 2 (Danger):
1. Not Afraid Pt. 2 (19:32)
2. Beyond The Years (31:22)
|OPHIDIAN I (Technical Death Metal, Islande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Desolate qui sortira le 16 juillet via Season Of Mist. "Spiral To Oblivion" se découvre ci-dessous :
|SUIDAKRA (Death Mélodique Médievall, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Wolfbite qui sortira le 25 juin via MDD Records. "Resurgence" se découvre ici :
|STARLIGHT RITUAL (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Québec) propose à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier full-length Sealed in Starlight à paraître demain via Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :
1. The Bell [1:20]
2. Marauders [5:01]
3. One for the Road [4:4]
4. Burning Desire [4:03]
5. Sealed in Starlight [8:23]
6. Civilization Lost [5:36]
7. The Riddle of Steel [6:31]
8. Lunar Rotation [6:35]
9. Righteous Ones [4:51]
|WINTER ETERNAL (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Land of Darkness en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 4 juin sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Crossing The Blackest Skies
2. Land Of Darkness
3. The Illusive Wings Of Death
4. Lord Of False Reality
5. Crown of Stars
6. Faded To Silence
7. Isolation
8. Shaped By Grief
9. Dawn Of Flames [Gates of Ishtar cover]
|DAMNATION (Death Metal, Hongrie) vient de sortir son premier EP Majesty in Degradation chez Pest Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|HOUR OF 13 (Doom/Deathrock, USA) a signé sur Shadow Kingdom Records pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Black Magick Rites dans le courant de l'année.
|EISENKULT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album ...vom Himmel, hoch herab le 7 juin via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Einklang
2. Ein Leib, ein Feuer
3. Ein Brunnen voller Aas
4. Wie es dröhnt und wie es schallt
5. Eisenkult
6. Brutal und furchtlos Stumpf
7. Totenglocke
8. Wir klagen deiner Wunden
9. Vom Himmel, hoch herab
10. Ausklang
|WRATH DIVISION (Black Metal, Brésil) sortira son premier long-format Death-Centered Ideology' le 21 août sur Godz ov War Productions.
|WASTED LAND (Melodic Death Metal/Folk, Arabie Saoudite) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Fade Away".
