(Lien direct) GALVANIZER (Death/Grind) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Prying Sight Of Imperception le 30 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Inexorable" :



01. The Sanguine Legacy (Intro)

02. Servants Of The Scourge

03. The Inexorable

04. Blaze From Within

05. Chthonic Profanation

06. Ground Above

07. Dia De Muertos

08. The Ever-Crescent

09. Grotesque Devotion

10. Of Flesh Unknown



