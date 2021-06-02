GALVANIZER (Death/Grind) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Prying Sight Of Imperception le 30 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Inexorable" :
01. The Sanguine Legacy (Intro)
02. Servants Of The Scourge
03. The Inexorable
04. Blaze From Within
05. Chthonic Profanation
06. Ground Above
07. Dia De Muertos
08. The Ever-Crescent
09. Grotesque Devotion
10. Of Flesh Unknown
NOCTURNAL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Serpent Death le 27 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Black Ritual Tower
2. ...From Terminal Death
3. Beneath A Steel Sky
4. Faceless Mercenaries
5. Bleeding Heaven
6. Damnator's Hand
7. Circle Of Thirteen
8. Void Dweller
9. Suppressive Fire
10. The Iron Throne
ARTACH (Epic Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Sworn to Avenge le 25 juin sur Depressive Illusions Records. Tracklist :
1. Tuiteam an Duine (7:08)
2. Ice Throne (5:09)
3. Shimmer (6:35)
4. Endless Tundra (21:35)
5. Into the Frozen Woodlands (4:49)
6. She Gathers Leaves (5:25)
7. Mistress of Black Thorns (6:24)
8. Winter’s End (8:14)
Par Voay
Par AxGxB
Par Bras Cassé
Par Fabulon
Par Ander
Par Jean-Clint
Par coreandcoupdate
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par seb niggurath
Par CicadaVulture
Par NORDDD
Par NORDDD
Par TempleOfAsgaard
Par zoltar
Par Dearthside
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Svart_Njord