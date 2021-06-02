chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
138 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
The Devil's Blood
 The Devil's Blood - The Tim... (C)
Par Voay		   
Shinda Saibo No Katamari
 Shinda Saibo No Katamari - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wheel
 Wheel - Preserved In Time (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 1 Juin 2021
 Les news du 1 Juin 2021 - T... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2021
 Les news du 30 Mai 2021 - N... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 27 Mai 2021
 Les news du 27 Mai 2021 - M... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
VOLA
 VOLA - Witness (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 26 Mai 2021
 Les news du 26 Mai 2021 - T... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Carnal Savagery
 Carnal Savagery - Fiendish (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Monstrosity
 Monstrosity - Imperial Doom (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Killing Addiction
 Killing Addiction - Omega F... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Volc Vermaledide
 Volc Vermaledide - Nietig (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Cause Of Death (C)
Par CicadaVulture		   
Centinex
 Centinex - Reflections (C)
Par NORDDD		   
Morgoth
 Morgoth - Odium (C)
Par NORDDD		   
Six Feet Under
 Six Feet Under - Nightmares... (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
The Funeral Orchestra
 The Funeral Orchestra - Neg... (C)
Par zoltar		   
Autarcie
 Autarcie - Apogée.Ivresse.A... (C)
Par Dearthside		   
Molder
 Molder - Vanished Cadavers (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Sněť
 Sněť - Mokvání V Okovech (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity - Lair of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aphrodite
 Aphrodite - Orgasmic Glory (C)
Par Svart_Njord		   

Les news du 2 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 2 Juin 2021 Galvanizer - Astriferous - Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Fluids - T.O.M.E. - Nocturnal - Severed Boy - Abramelin - Artach - Deathbringer
»
(Lien direct)
GALVANIZER (Death/Grind) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Prying Sight Of Imperception le 30 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Inexorable" :

01. The Sanguine Legacy (Intro)
02. Servants Of The Scourge
03. The Inexorable
04. Blaze From Within
05. Chthonic Profanation
06. Ground Above
07. Dia De Muertos
08. The Ever-Crescent
09. Grotesque Devotion
10. Of Flesh Unknown

»
(Lien direct)
ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) et BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death Metal, Costa Rica) sortiront prochainement un split via Seed Of Doom Records. Celui-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Dweller On The Threshold (Astriferous)
02. Encased Emanations Of Scourging Suffering (Bloodsoaked Necrovoid)

»
(Lien direct)
FLUIDS (Brutal Death/Grind, USA) offre son nouveau disque Not Dark Yet en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 4 juin via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Genesis Spoiled
2. Hope Forgotten
3. Empathy Shed
4. Dignity Swindled
5. Integrity Fabled
6. Mercy Gelded
7. Honor Tainted
8. Trust Bargained
9. Life Spent
10. Humanity Reviled

»
(Lien direct)
T.O.M.E. (Black Metal, Finlande) propose son premier long-format I-III en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 4 juin sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. I [14:12]
2. II [10:55]
3. III [10:11]

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Serpent Death le 27 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Ritual Tower
2. ...From Terminal Death
3. Beneath A Steel Sky
4. Faceless Mercenaries
5. Bleeding Heaven
6. Damnator's Hand
7. Circle Of Thirteen
8. Void Dweller
9. Suppressive Fire
10. The Iron Throne

»
(Lien direct)
SEVERED BOY (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son premier EP Tragic Encounters le 15 juillet via Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Tragic Encounters
2. Pooling
3. Agony and Despair
4. Sparse Forest of Memories
5. Mindless Future Breaker

»
(Lien direct)
ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a signé sur Petrichor pour la réédition et la distribution mondiale hors Australie de son dernier opus Never Enough Snuff (2020) le 23 septembre.

»
(Lien direct)
ARTACH (Epic Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Sworn to Avenge le 25 juin sur Depressive Illusions Records. Tracklist :

1. Tuiteam an Duine (7:08)
2. Ice Throne (5:09)
3. Shimmer (6:35)
4. Endless Tundra (21:35)
5. Into the Frozen Woodlands (4:49)
6. She Gathers Leaves (5:25)
7. Mistress of Black Thorns (6:24)
8. Winter’s End (8:14)

Durée totale : 1:05:23

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHBRINGER (Progressive Death Metal, Biélorussie) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp un nouveau single intitulé "Per Aspera".
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
2 Juin 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
The Devil's Blood
 The Devil's Blood
The Time Of No Time Evermore
2009 - Ván Records		   
Vanden Plas
 Vanden Plas
Far Off Grace
1999 - InsideOut Music		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Astriferous
 Astriferous
Death Metal - 2018 - Costa Rica		   
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
 Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
Death Metal - 2018 - Costa Rica		   
Fluids
 Fluids
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Galvanizer
 Galvanizer
Death/Grind - 2013 - Finlande		   
Vanden Plas
Far Off Grace
Lire la chronique
The Devil's Blood
The Time Of No Time Evermore
Lire la chronique
Grave Miasma
Abyss Of Wrathful Deities
Lire la chronique
Impaled Nazarene
Eight Headed Serpent
Lire la chronique
Gärgäntuäh
Dödenlicht (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nordgeist
Frostwinter
Lire la chronique
Earth and Pillars
Earth II
Lire la chronique
Inferno
Paradeigma (Phosphenes of A...
Lire la chronique
Shinda Saibo No Katamari
Ostriched Existence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Deathswarm
Forward Into Oblivion
Lire la chronique
Sleep
Iommic Life (EP)
Lire la chronique
VOLA
Witness
Lire la chronique
Killing Addiction
Mind Of A New God
Lire la chronique
Acausal Intrusion
Nulitas
Lire la chronique
Malum
Devil's Creation
Lire la chronique
Killing Addiction
Omega Factor
Lire la chronique
Stargazer
Psychic Secretions
Lire la chronique
Sznur
Dom człowieka
Lire la chronique
Cold Cell
The Greater Evil
Lire la chronique
Volc Vermaledide
Nietig
Lire la chronique
Autarcie
Apogée.Ivresse.Agonie.
Lire la chronique
Sněť
Mokvání V Okovech
Lire la chronique
Black Hole Deity
Lair of Xenolich (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molder
Vanished Cadavers
Lire la chronique
Carnal Savagery
Fiendish
Lire la chronique
Gojira
Fortitude
Lire la chronique
Mäleficentt
Night Of The Crimson Stars
Lire la chronique
Aphrodite
Orgasmic Glory
Lire la chronique
Goath
III : Shaped By The Unlight
Lire la chronique
Universally Estranged
Reared Up In Spectral Preda...
Lire la chronique