|
Les news du 2 Juin 2021
News
Les news du 2 Juin 2021 Ingested - Galvanizer - Astriferous - Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Fluids - T.O.M.E. - Nocturnal - Severed Boy - Abramelin - Artach - Deathbringer
|»
|INGESTED (Slam Brutal Death/Deathcore, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un extrait de son "nouvel" album The Surreption II qui sortira le 30 juillet via Unique Leader. Il s'agit en fait du réenregistrement du second opus du groupe sorti en 2011. Le morceau "Manifesting Obscenity" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|GALVANIZER (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Prying Sight Of Imperception le 30 juillet sur Everlasting Spew Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo (LP). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Inexorable" :
01. The Sanguine Legacy (Intro)
02. Servants Of The Scourge
03. The Inexorable
04. Blaze From Within
05. Chthonic Profanation
06. Ground Above
07. Dia De Muertos
08. The Ever-Crescent
09. Grotesque Devotion
10. Of Flesh Unknown
|
|»
|ASTRIFEROUS (Death Metal, Costa Rica) et BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death Metal, Costa Rica) sortiront prochainement un split via Seed Of Doom Records. Celui-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Dweller On The Threshold (Astriferous)
02. Encased Emanations Of Scourging Suffering (Bloodsoaked Necrovoid)
|
|»
|FLUIDS (Brutal Death/Grind, USA) offre son nouveau disque Not Dark Yet en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 4 juin via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Genesis Spoiled
2. Hope Forgotten
3. Empathy Shed
4. Dignity Swindled
5. Integrity Fabled
6. Mercy Gelded
7. Honor Tainted
8. Trust Bargained
9. Life Spent
10. Humanity Reviled
|
|»
|T.O.M.E. (Black Metal, Finlande) propose son premier long-format I-III en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 4 juin sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :
1. I [14:12]
2. II [10:55]
3. III [10:11]
|
|»
|NOCTURNAL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Serpent Death le 27 août chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Black Ritual Tower
2. ...From Terminal Death
3. Beneath A Steel Sky
4. Faceless Mercenaries
5. Bleeding Heaven
6. Damnator's Hand
7. Circle Of Thirteen
8. Void Dweller
9. Suppressive Fire
10. The Iron Throne
|
|»
|SEVERED BOY (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son premier EP Tragic Encounters le 15 juillet via Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Tragic Encounters
2. Pooling
3. Agony and Despair
4. Sparse Forest of Memories
5. Mindless Future Breaker
|
|»
|ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a signé sur Petrichor pour la réédition et la distribution mondiale hors Australie de son dernier opus Never Enough Snuff (2020) le 23 septembre.
|
|»
|ARTACH (Epic Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Sworn to Avenge le 25 juin sur Depressive Illusions Records. Tracklist :
1. Tuiteam an Duine (7:08)
2. Ice Throne (5:09)
3. Shimmer (6:35)
4. Endless Tundra (21:35)
5. Into the Frozen Woodlands (4:49)
6. She Gathers Leaves (5:25)
7. Mistress of Black Thorns (6:24)
8. Winter’s End (8:14)
Durée totale : 1:05:23
|
|»
|DEATHBRINGER (Progressive Death Metal, Biélorussie) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp un nouveau single intitulé "Per Aspera".
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Deathrash
Par Voay
Par AxGxB
Par Bras Cassé
Par Fabulon
Par Ander
Par Jean-Clint
Par coreandcoupdate
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par seb niggurath
Par CicadaVulture
Par NORDDD
Par NORDDD
Par TempleOfAsgaard
Par zoltar
Par Dearthside
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Jean-Clint