(Lien direct) KRYPTAN (Melodic Black Metal, Suède), nouveau projet formé par Mattias Norrman (October Tide, ex-Katatonia ...), Alexander Högbom (chant) et Smauel Karlstrand, sortira son premier EP éponyme le 23 juillet sur Debemur Morti Productions. Un premier single, "Blessed Be The Glue", vous est dévoilé en exclusivité française pour Thrashocore ci-dessous. Vous pouvez déjà pré-commander l'EP à cette adresse. Tracklist :



01. A Giant Leap For Whoredom

02. Bedårande barn

03. Blessed Be The Glue

04. Burn The Priest



Une interview du groupe à propose de ce morceau a été réalisée par le label français :



DMP: Dear Mattias, thank you very much for taking the time to answer three questions about your coming EP and the first unveiled Song ‘Blessed Be The Glue’! Let’s get directly in medias res: can you tell us how and when the song ‘Blessed Be The Glue’ was composed? Did you have a specific vision in your head of how to develop this song? Or did it come to you organically? And did everything start with a riff?



Mattias: ”’Blessed Be The Glue’ was the second track I wrote for KRYPTAN in early 2020. I picked up the guitar and started riffing – and so the vers riff appeared. It sounded cool, so I recorded it, added the keys, and created the short intro. Then the rest of the song developed quite naturally with a good flow. The intention was to add some more riffs into it, but after I let the song rest for a while and picked it up again, I kind of liked the simplicity of the song. So, I sent it to Alex Högbom (vocals), and he wrote and arranged the lyrics.”



DMP: The title ‘Blessed Be The Glue’ sounds unorthodox at first sight, can you, Alexander, elaborate for us the lyrical idea behind this track? Where does the title stem from?



Alexander: The song is about bastard orphans who are cared for by a mentally deranged and perverted prophet. They sniff glue to alleviate their misery, and they sacrifice cats in the quest to be saved.



DMP: Without going too much into name dropping: the sound of which bands were and are important for your own approach to Black Metal? And if you had to describe the music on your debut-EP with three adjectives, which would those be?



Mattias: EMPEROR and DISSECTION had a huge impact on me back in the days. And both bands are an important source of inspiration concerning the music I create for KRYPTAN. If I had to choose three adjectives, I would say dark, atmospheric, uncompromising.



