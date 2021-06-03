chargement...

Les news du 3 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 3 Juin 2021 Kryptan - Darkthrone - Deströyer 666 - Mayhem - Fleshbore - Expunged - Oxblood Forge - Crimson Dimension - Noctambulist - Solfernus - Lycanthro - Throneum - Kingdom
»
(Lien direct)
KRYPTAN (Melodic Black Metal, Suède), nouveau projet formé par Mattias Norrman (October Tide, ex-Katatonia ...), Alexander Högbom (chant) et Smauel Karlstrand, sortira son premier EP éponyme le 23 juillet sur Debemur Morti Productions. Un premier single, "Blessed Be The Glue", vous est dévoilé en exclusivité française pour Thrashocore ci-dessous. Vous pouvez déjà pré-commander l'EP à cette adresse. Tracklist :

01. A Giant Leap For Whoredom
02. Bedårande barn
03. Blessed Be The Glue
04. Burn The Priest

Une interview du groupe à propose de ce morceau a été réalisée par le label français :

DMP: Dear Mattias, thank you very much for taking the time to answer three questions about your coming EP and the first unveiled Song ‘Blessed Be The Glue’! Let’s get directly in medias res: can you tell us how and when the song ‘Blessed Be The Glue’ was composed? Did you have a specific vision in your head of how to develop this song? Or did it come to you organically? And did everything start with a riff?

Mattias: ”’Blessed Be The Glue’ was the second track I wrote for KRYPTAN in early 2020. I picked up the guitar and started riffing – and so the vers riff appeared. It sounded cool, so I recorded it, added the keys, and created the short intro. Then the rest of the song developed quite naturally with a good flow. The intention was to add some more riffs into it, but after I let the song rest for a while and picked it up again, I kind of liked the simplicity of the song. So, I sent it to Alex Högbom (vocals), and he wrote and arranged the lyrics.”

DMP: The title ‘Blessed Be The Glue’ sounds unorthodox at first sight, can you, Alexander, elaborate for us the lyrical idea behind this track? Where does the title stem from?

Alexander: The song is about bastard orphans who are cared for by a mentally deranged and perverted prophet. They sniff glue to alleviate their misery, and they sacrifice cats in the quest to be saved.

DMP: Without going too much into name dropping: the sound of which bands were and are important for your own approach to Black Metal? And if you had to describe the music on your debut-EP with three adjectives, which would those be?

Mattias: EMPEROR and DISSECTION had a huge impact on me back in the days. And both bands are an important source of inspiration concerning the music I create for KRYPTAN. If I had to choose three adjectives, I would say dark, atmospheric, uncompromising.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Eternal Hails, le nouvel album de DARKTHRONE (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira le 25 juin sur Peaceville Records. En voici un premier extrait avec "Hate Cloak" :

01. His Master's Voice
02. Hate Cloak
03. Wake Of The Awakened
04. Voyage To A North Pole Adrift
05. Lost Arcane City Of Uppakra

»
(Lien direct)
Never Surrender, c'est le titre du nouvel album de DESTRÖYER 666 (Black/Thrash, Australie) qui sortira dans le courant de l'année via Season Of Mist. Plus d'infos prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
MAYHEM (Black Metal, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son Ep Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando qui sortira le 9 juillet via Century Media Records. "Voces Ab Alta" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHBORE (Technical Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Embers Gathering le 13 août chez Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :

1. Momentum
2. Careless Preacher
3. Cynicism
4. The Scourge
5. Embers Gathering
6. Revivified
7. One Thousand Hands

»
(Lien direct)
EXPUNGED (Death Metal avec notamment Jo Capitalicide de Ice War et Aphrodite, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Into Never Shall le 30 juillet via Hells Headbangers. Traclist :

1. Decompose
2. Gas Attack
3. Torn Apart
4. Drown in Fire
5. Early Tragic End
6. Architects of Oblivion
7. Amidst the Embers
8. Mass Grave
9. Into Never Shall
10. Stolen Life

»
(Lien direct)
OXBLOOD FORGE (Heavy/Doom/Stoner, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Into The Abyss" qui ouvre son premier album Decimator dont la sortie est programmée pour le 18 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Into The Abyss
2. Decimator
3. Forged In Fire
4. Spirit Of Vengeance
5. Mortal Salience
6. Until the Gods Return (Hunt You Down)
7. Screams From Silence
8. Sorceress [Angel Witch cover]
9. Ironbound

»
(Lien direct)
CRIMSON DIMENSION (Progressive Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé sur ce lien l'intégralité de son premier full-length éponyme prévu demain sur Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Crimson Dimension [15:41]
2. Black Mass [11:55]
3. Age of Awakening [18:23]
4. Valon Hylkäämä [12:44]

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTAMBULIST (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Engulfed" issu de son nouvel opus The Barren Form à paraître le 30 juin chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1) Exordium
2) Depletion
3) Infinitesimal
4) Engulfed
5) Contrivance
6) Dissolution

»
(Lien direct)
SOLFERNUS (Black Metal avec un membre et un ex-membre de Root, République Tchèque) va rééditer son premier longue-durée Hysteria in Coma (2005) le mois prochain avec en bonus un EP inédit de 2003, Diabolic Phenomenon. Ce sont Lava Productions, (République Tchèque), Godz Ov War Productions (Pologne), Azermedoth Records (Mexique), Satanath Records (Russie) et Slovak Metal Army (Slovaquie) qui s'occuperont de cette nouvelle édition digipack.

»
(Lien direct)
LYCANTHRO (Heavy Metal, Canada) propose son premier long-format Mark of the Wolf en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain via Alone Records. Tracklist :

1. Crucible (7:17)
2. Fallen Angels Prayer (4:47)
3. Mark of The Wolf (5:02)
4. Enchantress (6:53)
5. In Metal We Trust (5:07)
6. Into Oblivion (3:24)
7. Ride the Dragon (4:03)
8. Evangelion (6:25)

Durée totale : 43:02

»
(Lien direct)
THRONEUM (Black/Death, Pologne) et KINGDOM (Death Metal, Pologne) vont sortir un split intitulé ThronDom des Bösen le 7 juin sur Godz ov War Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. THRONEUM - Ereshkigal
02. THRONEUM - The Death Like Silence
03. THRONEUM - Affirmation
04. THRONEUM - Neverending Day (Unholy Cover)
05. KINGDOM - Ścieżka Nicości
06. KINGDOM - Lucretia My Reflection (The Sisters of Mercy Cover)
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
3 Juin 2021
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
