Les news du 4 Juin 2021
Les news du 4 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 4 Juin 2021 Cerebral Rot - Skepticism - Golden Ashes - Passéisme - Endseeker - Fleshcrawl - Helldrifter - Wald Krypta - Exanimatvm
»
(Lien direct)
CEREBRAL ROT (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Excretion Of Mortality qui sortira le 25 juin via 20 Buck Spin Records. "Bowels Of Decrepitude" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SKEPTICISM (Funeral Doom, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Companion le 24 septembre sur Svart Records. Un extrait est en ligne à cette adresse. Tracklist :

01. Calla
02. The Intertwined
03. The March of the Four
04. Passage
05. The Inevitable
06. The Swan and the Raven

»
(Lien direct)
GOLDEN ASHES (Atmospheric Black Metal/Drone, Pays-Bas) a posté sur Bandcamp le morceau-titre de son nouvel album A Lightless Christ Shuns The Crown Of Divinity qui sort le 23 août via Improved Sequence Records.

»
(Lien direct)
PASSÉISME (Black Metal, Russie) offre l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Eminence à paraître le 11 juin sur Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Chant for Tribulation [6:17]
2. Chant for Harvest [4:33]
3. Chant for Austerity [3:59]
4. Chant for Insolence [5:16]
5. Chant for Parade [4:14]
6. Chant for Splendour [1:14]
7. Chant for Enlightenment [10:21]

»
(Lien direct)
ENDSEEKER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour sa reprise de "Escape From New York" de John Carpenter tirée de son nouvel opus Mount Carcass paru en avril chez Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. Unholy Rites
2. Merciless Tide
3. Bloodline
4. Mount Carcass
5. Count the Dead
6. Cult
7. Moribund
8. Frantic Redemption
9. Escape from New York (John Carpenter cover)

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHCRAWL (Death Metal, Allemagne) va rééditer sa démo Festering Flesh sortie en 1991 sous son ancien nom de Suffocation. Ce sera au format vinyle dans le cadre de la collection 10 Inches of Deathcult.

»
(Lien direct)
HELLDRIFTER (Death Metal, Allemagne) a signé avec Blood Blast Distribution (Nuclear Blast) pour la sortie prochaine de son nouvel opus.

»
(Lien direct)
WALD KRYPTA (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Possessed by Nothingness le 6 août sur Eternal Death. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Wind's Anger
2. Possessed By Nothingness
3. Drowned Into the Last Realm
4. Aglare of Burning Winds
5. Beneath a Dying Sun
6. Ruined Sanctuary
7. Corrupted In Eternal

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Sollvm Ipsa Mor, le nouvel album d'EXANIMATVM (Death Metal, Chili) devrait normalement voir le jour cette année sur Apocalyptic Prods. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Magna Veritas" :
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
4 Juin 2021
Shaytan

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

northstar citer
northstar
04/06/2021 12:58
Oh! un nouveau Golden Ashes, merci pour la bonne nouvelle!
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
04/06/2021 08:53
Keyser a écrit : C'est quoi ce nouveau titre long et chiant d'Exanimatvm ?!

Oui, ils ont viré Black/Death clairement.
Keyser citer
Keyser
04/06/2021 07:33
C'est quoi ce nouveau titre long et chiant d'Exanimatvm ?!

