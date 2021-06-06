»

(Lien direct) MIND YOUR HEAD!! (Grindy Metalic Hardcore, Bordeaux) a sorti le mois dernier son premier long-format Hail To Stupidity. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité et le commander sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1 Dickhead Vs Fuckface

2 Gutless

3 Spank Me

4 It's Gonna Hurt

5 Sometimes A Beautiful Lie Is Better Than A Ugly Truth... And Sometimes Not

6 Like Worms In Concrete

7 Sorry For The Smell

8 From The Bearpit With Love

9 A Lesson In Failure

10 Wrong Turn

11 I Believe In Unicorn

12 You're Dead Meat

13 Crucificados Pelo Sistema (Ratos De Porao cover)

14 Lowpoint (Napalm Death cover)