Les news du 6 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 6 Juin 2021 Mind Your Head!! - Gnosis - Necrochaos - Black Ceremonial Kult
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MIND YOUR HEAD!! (Grindy Metalic Hardcore, Bordeaux) a sorti le mois dernier son premier long-format Hail To Stupidity. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité et le commander sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1 Dickhead Vs Fuckface
2 Gutless
3 Spank Me
4 It's Gonna Hurt
5 Sometimes A Beautiful Lie Is Better Than A Ugly Truth... And Sometimes Not
6 Like Worms In Concrete
7 Sorry For The Smell
8 From The Bearpit With Love
9 A Lesson In Failure
10 Wrong Turn
11 I Believe In Unicorn
12 You're Dead Meat
13 Crucificados Pelo Sistema (Ratos De Porao cover)
14 Lowpoint (Napalm Death cover)

»
(Lien direct)
GNOSIS (Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouvel album Omens from the Dead Realm le 14 juin chez Godz ov War Productions (CD) et
Nuclear War Now! Productions (LP). Tracklist :

01. Conjuration of the Nemesis
02. Typhlotic Visions
03. Excite the Tempest
04. Apzu, Sea of Death
05. Transcendence Pt. II
06. The Eleventh Step, The Gate Unknown
07. Omens from the Dead Realm
08. Awakening the Third Eye
09. Watcher of a Faceless Abyss

»
(Lien direct)
NECROCHAOS (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Mortal Angels Descent le 14 juin via Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

01. Word of God
02. Masters Corpse
03. Bloodied Sacred Scriptures
04. Mortal Angels Descent
05. Last Prayer
06. Hell Arisen

[youtube]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcLhKP-z06s&feature=youtu.be[/youtube

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK CEREMONIAL KULT (Black/Death, Chili) sortirason nouvel EP Crowned in Chaos le 14 juin sur Godz ov War Productions. Tracklist :

01. Intro: Blood in the Secret Chambers of Ikenti
02. Chariot of the Sphinxes
03. Intro: Boiling Substances in Hellish Trance
04. Under the Khaos
05. Intro: The Projection of Sorcery and Blasphemy
04. Masters Temple K.V.M.
05. The Scarlet Woman Dances for the Forgotten Godz
06. K.K.K.
07. V.K.K.
08. M.K.K.
09.Outro: Instrospection Through the Unknown
Thrasho Keyser
6 Juin 2021
Shaytan

