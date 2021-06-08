Les news du 8 Juin 2021
News
Les news du 8 Juin 2021 Gorgon - Genocídio
|GORGON (Black Metal, France) offre son nouvel album Traditio Satanae en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 11 juin via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blood Of Sorcerer
2. Death Was Here
3. Entrancing Cemetery
4. Let Me See Behind
5. Sacrilegious Confessions
6. My Filth Is Worth Your Purity
7. Traditio Satanae
8. As Dawn Will Be Slow To Come
9. The Long Quest
10. Scorched Earth Operation
11. At The Beginning There Was Hate
|GENOCÍDIO (Black/Deah, Brésil) sortira une compilation de ses premiers enregistrements intitulée The Death le 1er septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Grave
2. Fall of Heaven
3. Pact of Blood
4. Bestial Vengeance
5. Violent Hate
6. Messiah (live '88)
7. Fall of Heaven (live '88)
8. Violent Hate (live '88)
9. Pact of Blood (demo)
10. Fall of Heaven (demo)
11. The Grave (demo)
