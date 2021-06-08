Les news du 8 Juin 2021 News Les news du 8 Juin 2021 Gorgon - Genocídio » (Lien direct) GORGON (Black Metal, France) offre son nouvel album Traditio Satanae en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 11 juin via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :



or Gorgon (France)'s Traditio Satanae

1. Blood Of Sorcerer

2. Death Was Here

3. Entrancing Cemetery

4. Let Me See Behind

5. Sacrilegious Confessions

6. My Filth Is Worth Your Purity

7. Traditio Satanae

8. As Dawn Will Be Slow To Come

9. The Long Quest

10. Scorched Earth Operation

11. At The Beginning There Was Hate





» (Lien direct) GENOCÍDIO (Black/Deah, Brésil) sortira une compilation de ses premiers enregistrements intitulée The Death le 1er septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. The Grave

2. Fall of Heaven

3. Pact of Blood

4. Bestial Vengeance

5. Violent Hate

6. Messiah (live '88)

7. Fall of Heaven (live '88)

8. Violent Hate (live '88)

9. Pact of Blood (demo)

10. Fall of Heaven (demo)

11. The Grave (demo)

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 7 Juin 2021

Sepultura

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE