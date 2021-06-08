chargement...

Sorcier Des Glaces
 Sorcier Des Glaces - Un Mon... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Les news du 5 Juin 2021
 Les news du 5 Juin 2021 - P... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Vallendusk
 Vallendusk - Heralds Of Strife (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Les news du 4 Juin 2021
 Les news du 4 Juin 2021 - C... (N)
Par northstar		   
Shadowspawn
 Shadowspawn - The Biology O... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Grave Miasma
 Grave Miasma - Abyss Of Wra... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
The Devil's Blood
 The Devil's Blood - The Tim... (C)
Par Voay		   
Shinda Saibo No Katamari
 Shinda Saibo No Katamari - ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wheel
 Wheel - Preserved In Time (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Les news du 1 Juin 2021
 Les news du 1 Juin 2021 - T... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2021
 Les news du 30 Mai 2021 - N... (N)
Par Ander		   
Les news du 27 Mai 2021
 Les news du 27 Mai 2021 - M... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
VOLA
 VOLA - Witness (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 26 Mai 2021
 Les news du 26 Mai 2021 - T... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Carnal Savagery
 Carnal Savagery - Fiendish (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Monstrosity
 Monstrosity - Imperial Doom (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Killing Addiction
 Killing Addiction - Omega F... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Volc Vermaledide
 Volc Vermaledide - Nietig (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Obituary
 Obituary - Cause Of Death (C)
Par CicadaVulture		   
Centinex
 Centinex - Reflections (C)
Par NORDDD		   
Morgoth
 Morgoth - Odium (C)
Par NORDDD		   

Les news du 8 Juin 2021

News
Les news du 8 Juin 2021 Gorgon - Genocídio
»
(Lien direct)
GORGON (Black Metal, France) offre son nouvel album Traditio Satanae en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 11 juin via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

or Gorgon (France)'s Traditio Satanae
1. Blood Of Sorcerer
2. Death Was Here
3. Entrancing Cemetery
4. Let Me See Behind
5. Sacrilegious Confessions
6. My Filth Is Worth Your Purity
7. Traditio Satanae
8. As Dawn Will Be Slow To Come
9. The Long Quest
10. Scorched Earth Operation
11. At The Beginning There Was Hate

»
(Lien direct)
GENOCÍDIO (Black/Deah, Brésil) sortira une compilation de ses premiers enregistrements intitulée The Death le 1er septembre sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Grave
2. Fall of Heaven
3. Pact of Blood
4. Bestial Vengeance
5. Violent Hate
6. Messiah (live '88)
7. Fall of Heaven (live '88)
8. Violent Hate (live '88)
9. Pact of Blood (demo)
10. Fall of Heaven (demo)
11. The Grave (demo)
Thrasho Keyser
8 Juin 2021
Shaytan

